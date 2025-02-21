Move aside winter, Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is a breath of fresh spring air

We’re ready for winter to end and Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is spring in an outfit.

It’s getting to that time of year when it feels like spring should definitely have sprung by now and just because it’s not quite happened yet, doesn’t mean we’re not starting to think about shifting our style slightly. We’re considering the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and feeling more drawn towards pastels and, of course, florals. Florals for spring isn’t a new concept but this timeless print is something we always return to every year. We’re not the only ones either and Kate Garraway wore an elegant floral shirt dress on Good Morning Britain on 20th February that was the epitome of everything we love about this pattern.

It was by Boden, which is one of the best British clothing brands when you want exquisite quality and a splash of colour. Sharing a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram, Kate referred to the Clara dress as a "blast of spring flowers on a grey February day".

Shop Kate Garraway's Floral Dress

Exact Match Boden Clara Cotton Shirt Dress Was £146, Now £124.10 at Boden With the code TOAST you can currently get Kate Garraway's floral dress for under £125 and it's perfect for spring. It comes in petite, regular and long lengths and is made from breathable 100% cotton. The full skirt has handy pockets and the shirt dress design is classic, allowing the print to speak for itself. FatFace Floral Shirt Dress £69 at M&S This midaxi shirt dress is a beautifully vibrant piece that's sure to brighten up a grey day. It's got a tie waist belt, long sleeves with shirred cuffs and a collared neckline. The bold pink, purple and turquoise floral pattern immediately draws the eye and we'd keep our accessories on the neutral side to let the dress shine. Nobody's Child Floral Dress £59 at Nobody's Child This floral midi dress is vintage-inspired and has a classic tea dress shape. The front has delicate buttons and the back is subtly shirred for extra comfort and shaping. The emerald green-base and floral print make this so fun and we'd style it with espadrilles in the summer and tan boots right now.

Shop Shoes To Wear With Floral Dresses

Superga Unisex Cotu Trainers £24.50 at Amazon When the weather gets warmer, we'll be reaching for our best white trainers more and more and these Supergas are timeless plimsolls. This style is one of the Princess of Wales's favourites and a pair of plain trainers is an easy and comfy choice to style with something like Kate's shirt dress. Boden Tan Back Panel Boots Was £160, Now £68 at Boden Like Kate's dress, these boots can currently be picked up at a discount with the code TOAST. They are such a classic shape, with a pointed toe and a manageable heel that still gives you lovely elevation. The soft tan suede is gorgeous and would work so well with a bright outfit. TOMS Valencia Espadrilles £56 at Amazon Available in several different colours, these flatform espadrilles scream summer and that's exactly when we'd be reaching for these to wear with floral dresses. They provide elevation whilst still being comfortable and they have a removable insole, rubber outsole and jute espadrille detailing.

We couldn’t have described it better ourselves and whilst Kate hilariously revealed that her colleague Richard Arnold likened it to his "nan’s curtains", she added that "love[s] it". This dress has a shirt dress shape that will never go out of style and is made from soft and breathable 100% cotton. The voluminous flared skirt has handy pockets and the balloon sleeves end in neat cuffs.

A tie waist belt gives it a bit of extra structure and shaping and although the Boden Clara dress comes in several different designs, Kate Garraway’s ‘Multi Flower Tile’ print is our favourite. It’s unapologetically floral and instead of having a delicate, illustrative pattern, the flowers are large and abstract in a variety of vivid colours.

(Image credit: Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Any spare space is filled by smaller flower motifs and they also run all the way down the waist belt and along the cuffs. The mix of tones brings dimension to the print and accentuates the joyfulness of Kate’s dress. As she said, this is sure to bring a sense of spring to a grey day, but it would be just as beautiful when the warmer weather finally returns too.

Floral dresses make a lovely change to our jeans and best cashmere jumpers and even bright ones like Kate’s can be easy to style. When you’re wearing something with such a statement pattern, you can either lean into it and coordinate your accessories to the print or take a neutral approach. The latter is simpler to do and a pair of tan boots or white trainers would work well with this Boden dress and help to make it more casual.

The Good Morning Britain star chose to wear matching candy pink court heels which were also very pretty and dressed it up a little more for her day at work. In the summer months espadrilles or wedges would make brilliant alternatives too. This was such a stunning ensemble for a February day and mixing green and pink seems to be something Kate enjoys.

Back in December she wore another beautiful Boden dress which featured a colourful checkerboard pattern. This piece was a knitted jumper dress and her move towards a cotton shirt dress suggests that Kate Garraway is as ready for it to be spring as we are.