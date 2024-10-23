Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer
This is a style combination you'll be reaching for time and time again
Julia Roberts never fails to perfect effortlessly chic styling that's both on-trend and timeless. And at the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, she nails classic tailoring with a modern twist, wearing a look that we can't wait to recreate.
As winter approaches, we're all in search of effortless, go-to pieces that simplify our capsule wardrobe without compromising on style or look. And in my opinion, the trouser suit is the perfect staple. Whether you wear it to the office with a trench coat or to a daytime outing with a light knitted jumper underneath, tailored trousers teamed with a blazer is a failsafe combination that looks super stylish on almost anyone.
Additionally, this is Julia Roberts' fashion go-to, and her recent appearance has us eager to replicate this look. Offering a modern take on this go-to classic, her tailored trousers are a flared bootcut shape, and she teams them with a cropped matching blazer, layered over a graphic t-shirt. This outfit perfectly shows us how to style bootcut jeans too!
Shop Julia Roberts Look
These flared trousers offer a flattering high-waisted fit, a neat flared leg and are made from denim-look material that's ideal for styling all year round. Pair with a pair of your best white trainers for a daytime feel, or dress up with heels.
This cropped jacket is superb for the upcoming season, layer over one of the best wool jumpers and style with the denim-look trousers from Zara for ultimate outfit. It features sleek patch pockets and stylish button fastenings at the front.
If you're looking for a good quality t-shirt that you'll reach for time and time again this clean cut top should be on your radar. Not only is the cut super flattering, but it's also made from organic cotton.
You can't go wrong with a pair of black tailored trousers, and these and an excellent pick. Style with a blazer, knitwear or your favourite blouse. Plus they are only £33, get them quick before they sell out!
This cropped Tux Blazer is the ultimate staple for the upcoming festive season. Layer over a high-neck blouse, some sleek black trousers and some slingback kitten heels and you have a winning look.
Recently we've been loving Roberts tailored looks, and we still aren't over her blazer and mini skirt combination from the archive. However, this look combines that sleek tailored feel with a modern edge that feels perfect for this season.
We love a blazer and trouser suit for its versatility too, as you can mix and match both pieces with your already existing staples, making it a must have for any wardrobe, especially with the festive season just around the corner. A blazer can be worn solo layered over a pair of the best wide leg jeans for example. Or team you tailored trousers with a sleek shirt or piece of knitwear on cooler days, there are really so many ways to style these go-to staples.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, on this look "Trust Julia Roberts to put a really refreshing spin on traditional tailoring. This cut of the cropped blazer shows off her statement T-shirt, and the flared trousers are super flattering. A trouser suit makes deciding what to wear so easy, and you can mix up your top underneath depending on how you feel that day. Leopard print? Burgundy? You could try any trend underneath a smart jacket!"
