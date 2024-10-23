Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer

This is a style combination you'll be reaching for time and time again

Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Julia Roberts never fails to perfect effortlessly chic styling that's both on-trend and timeless. And at the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, she nails classic tailoring with a modern twist, wearing a look that we can't wait to recreate.

As winter approaches, we're all in search of effortless, go-to pieces that simplify our capsule wardrobe without compromising on style or look. And in my opinion, the trouser suit is the perfect staple. Whether you wear it to the office with a trench coat or to a daytime outing with a light knitted jumper underneath, tailored trousers teamed with a blazer is a failsafe combination that looks super stylish on almost anyone.

Additionally, this is Julia Roberts' fashion go-to, and her recent appearance has us eager to replicate this look. Offering a modern take on this go-to classic, her tailored trousers are a flared bootcut shape, and she teams them with a cropped matching blazer, layered over a graphic t-shirt. This outfit perfectly shows us how to style bootcut jeans too!

Shop Julia Roberts Look

Flat lay image of flared jean-look trousers
Zara Flare-Leg Denim-Look Trousers

These flared trousers offer a flattering high-waisted fit, a neat flared leg and are made from denim-look material that's ideal for styling all year round. Pair with a pair of your best white trainers for a daytime feel, or dress up with heels.

flat lay image of cropped Zara Jacket

Zara Cropped Button Jacket

This cropped jacket is superb for the upcoming season, layer over one of the best wool jumpers and style with the denim-look trousers from Zara for ultimate outfit. It features sleek patch pockets and stylish button fastenings at the front.

flat lay image of woman wearing black t-shirt
COS Clean Cut T-shirt

If you're looking for a good quality t-shirt that you'll reach for time and time again this clean cut top should be on your radar. Not only is the cut super flattering, but it's also made from organic cotton.

flat lay image of flared black trousers
Monki tailored flare trousers in black

You can't go wrong with a pair of black tailored trousers, and these and an excellent pick. Style with a blazer, knitwear or your favourite blouse. Plus they are only £33, get them quick before they sell out!

flat lay image of black cropped blazer
Anthropology Maeve Cropped Tux Blazer

This cropped Tux Blazer is the ultimate staple for the upcoming festive season. Layer over a high-neck blouse, some sleek black trousers and some slingback kitten heels and you have a winning look.

flat lay image of black t-shirt
Reformation Max Slim Tee

A good quality t-shirt is hard to find and this Reformation pick is certainly good quality. Made from 60% organically grown cotton you know that it will be super soft and comfortable to wear.

Recently we've been loving Roberts tailored looks, and we still aren't over her blazer and mini skirt combination from the archive. However, this look combines that sleek tailored feel with a modern edge that feels perfect for this season.

We love a blazer and trouser suit for its versatility too, as you can mix and match both pieces with your already existing staples, making it a must have for any wardrobe, especially with the festive season just around the corner. A blazer can be worn solo layered over a pair of the best wide leg jeans for example. Or team you tailored trousers with a sleek shirt or piece of knitwear on cooler days, there are really so many ways to style these go-to staples.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, on this look "Trust Julia Roberts to put a really refreshing spin on traditional tailoring. This cut of the cropped blazer shows off her statement T-shirt, and the flared trousers are super flattering. A trouser suit makes deciding what to wear so easy, and you can mix up your top underneath depending on how you feel that day. Leopard print? Burgundy? You could try any trend underneath a smart jacket!"

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

