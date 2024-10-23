Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer

Julia Roberts never fails to perfect effortlessly chic styling that's both on-trend and timeless. And at the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, she nails classic tailoring with a modern twist, wearing a look that we can't wait to recreate.

As winter approaches, we're all in search of effortless, go-to pieces that simplify our capsule wardrobe without compromising on style or look. And in my opinion, the trouser suit is the perfect staple. Whether you wear it to the office with a trench coat or to a daytime outing with a light knitted jumper underneath, tailored trousers teamed with a blazer is a failsafe combination that looks super stylish on almost anyone.

Additionally, this is Julia Roberts' fashion go-to, and her recent appearance has us eager to replicate this look. Offering a modern take on this go-to classic, her tailored trousers are a flared bootcut shape, and she teams them with a cropped matching blazer, layered over a graphic t-shirt. This outfit perfectly shows us how to style bootcut jeans too!

Recently we've been loving Roberts tailored looks, and we still aren't over her blazer and mini skirt combination from the archive. However, this look combines that sleek tailored feel with a modern edge that feels perfect for this season.

We love a blazer and trouser suit for its versatility too, as you can mix and match both pieces with your already existing staples, making it a must have for any wardrobe, especially with the festive season just around the corner. A blazer can be worn solo layered over a pair of the best wide leg jeans for example. Or team you tailored trousers with a sleek shirt or piece of knitwear on cooler days, there are really so many ways to style these go-to staples.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, on this look "Trust Julia Roberts to put a really refreshing spin on traditional tailoring. This cut of the cropped blazer shows off her statement T-shirt, and the flared trousers are super flattering. A trouser suit makes deciding what to wear so easy, and you can mix up your top underneath depending on how you feel that day. Leopard print? Burgundy? You could try any trend underneath a smart jacket!"