Julia Roberts proves she's the queen of tailoring in a sharp black blazer and mini skirt teamed with candyfloss pink heels

If you haven't noticed before now, Julia Roberts is a huge fan of pant suits. From her iconic Golden Globes look back in 1990 to a rainbow of different colored suits since then, tailoring has become her signature look over the years.

No doubt influenced by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart - who is herself incredibly very partial to a pant suit - Julia always looks incredibly polished and put together. And we can't say we blame her for turning to this look time and time again - suiting is a key part of any capsule wardrobe.

But we did do a double take when we came across these throwback photos of the Pretty Woman actress from a decade ago, making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a slick black blazer teamed with a micro mini skirt, a printed shirt and the cutest candyfloss pink pumps. It's a fresh twist on her go-to style, and it's oh so chic!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Julia's sharp style

H&M Single-Breasted Hourglass Blazer $59.99 at H&M Finding the perfect black blazer is like landing on the ultimate LBD. Wear this 'hourglass' design with blue jeans and trainers for 90s vibes, or with some wide leg black pants to take power dressing to the max. Good American Executive Long Sleeve Velvet Blazer Dress $199 at Nordstrom A blazer dress is a great way to channel Julia's style, and this velvet number by Good American has got holiday party written all over it. We can totally see Kris Jenner rocking around the Christmas tree in this beauty. Nine West Tatiana Dress Pump $99 at Amazon A pair of pumps is a great way to add a pop of color to your look, and we love the textured finish of these killer heels. Wear them with wide leg jeans and your legs will look impossibly long.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia loves to add some personality to her outfits, and on this occasion, she did so by wearing a shirt with a Darth Vader motif printed on the front. No, you don't need to go back and read that sentence again. Yep, she's a Star Wars fan! It's by one of the best British clothing brands, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and although it has now sold out, we've lined up plenty of printed options to help your ensemble pack a punch.

Recreate Julia's look

ME+EM Silk Cotton Trellis Floral Print Blouse $295 at ME+EM If you're yet to try ME+EM, you really will fall in love after one purchase. The trellis floral print and embroidered edge of the collar is such an elevated option that will work hard in your closet. Theory Wool Blend Skirt at TJ Maxx $79.99 at TJ Maxx If you're like me and the idea of a tiny mini skirt intimidates you (sadly I don't have legs like Julia!) this slightly longer design is a great option. Another alternative is some festive printed hosiery, which would be so perfect for this time of year. Patrizia Luca Geo Print Asymmetric Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt $49.97 (was $136) at Nordstrom Rack This monochrome printed style has got a super luxe feel to it, and for a fraction of its original price, it's a total bargain.