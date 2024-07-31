You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis
Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent
We've all swooned over a designer bag or two in our time, whether you're a Gucci gal or a fashion-forward Fendi fan. But for various reasons you might be considering going down the pre-loved route. Not only is it cheaper, it's more sustainable, and you become part of an heirloom piece's history.
However, if you're anything like me, shopping the best designer bags pre-loved might make you nervous. Spending a few thousand pounds online on a bag that you haven't seen in person? If you've never shopped on that website before, how can you trust it's genuine?
Enter trusted high street stalwart John Lewis, who has teamed up with resale platform Sign of the Times. After a hugely successful pop-up in London, where 300 luxury designer pieces were purchased in the first six months, and customers saved on average 58% on the original retail price, the good news is you can now shop pre-loved designers like Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton online for the first time.
Each affordable designer bag is carefully selected by Sign of the Times, who are experts in authentication and valuation, with 45 years of experience in buying and selling pre-owned luxury products.
John Lewis already had an amazing selection of vintage jewellery, but the pre-loved bags will double the amount of designer second hand products on the site.
Discounted Louis Vuitton? Fendi for £499? The Chanel quilted bag we've been dreaming of all our lives? Yes please...
Danielle Gagola, Innovation Lead at John Lewis said, “As a brand we are committed to prolonging a product’s life, whether that is buying second hand, renting or more recently offering repairs. Doubling our pre-loved offering online is just one step in the right direction and one we will continue to grow for our customers.”
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Antonia Johnstone, owner and CEO of Sign of the Times added: “We were so excited to bring Sign of the Times to Peter Jones in Chelsea on a permanent basis last month (following the huge success of what started as a Christmas pop-up), so we are thrilled with the success of the pop-up, and to continue our partnership with John Lewis this year, both in-store and online.
“Resale is a growing market and great opportunity for retailers to engage new consumers, where there is an increasing demand for more sustainable choices in the fashion sphere."
Pre-loved designer bags at John Lewis: our top picks
60% off RRP
£2,600 (Estimated RRP £6,500)
We're starting with the best of the best here. Does it get any more classic than a quilted Chanel bag? Loved by everyone from the Princess of Wales to Keira Knightley, this will be in your capsule wardrobe forever.
21% off RRP
£2,215 (Estimated RRP £2,550)
One of the roomiest options on our list, this practical tote boasts the iconic Toile de Jouy print and the brand name written across the front. If you're going to spend more than £2,000 on a bag you want the world to know who it's by, right?
52% off RRP
£1,555 (Estimated RRP £3,230)
If you're after a pop of colour, this parakeet green bag is absolutely beautiful. It's in very good pre-owned condition, showing no significant signs of wear. Victoria Beckham is a big fan of this exact style.
46% off RRP
£650 (Estimated RRP £1,195)
With 46% off the original price, this Gucci bag is one you don't want to miss out on. It's the ideal size for all your essentials, and if you look closely you'll notice the iconic double G logo printed on the canvas.
82% off RRP
£675 (Estimated RRP £3,660)
If you're wondering what is boho style, tie dye fits the bill perfectly, and is a trend that keeps on coming back around. The beaded detail on this bag is seriously insane and you can't argue with a whopping 82% off.
33% off RRP
£895 (Estimated RRP £1,340)
Louis Vuitton is hugely in demand on resale sites, and this one is in particularly excellent condition. Team yours with linen trousers and chic shirts if you're after summer outfits for work.
35% off RRP
£1,750 (Estimated RRP £2,700)
The Loewe Puzzle bag is hugely popular at the moment, and has sparkled plenty of homages, like this M&S Loewe lookalike. I particularly love the blue hue of this shapely style.
18% off RRP
£1,885 (Estimated RRP £2,300)
This is one super smart bag. With no OTT logos, it oozes Quiet Luxury, and check out this stat from Sign of the Times: compared to buying new, one pre-owned purchase is said to save on average 1kg of waste, 3,040 litres of water (that’s the equivalent of taking 60 baths!), and 22kg of CO2.
74% off RRP
£499 (Estimated RRP £1,950)
This cobalt blue option is one of our favourites. Less than £500 for a Fendi is amazing, plus it has a partitioned compartment, central zipped pocket and interior patch pockets.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Where was Find Me Falling filmed? The Netflix rom-com's filming locations revealed
Netflix's latest romantic comedy, Find Me Falling, has got fans wondering about its beautiful filming locations
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers a floral waistcoat
Unlock the secret to styling your favourite wide leg trousers
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style
We've found where you can shop similar pieces right now
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Kerry Washington's olive green dress is the beautiful summery wedding guest look that you can wear again and again
We're immediately shopping for dresses in the same hue
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Cindy Crawford's simple white trouser look at the Olympics is a style recipe we'll be wearing all summer
And it doesn't cost a fortune to recreate her whole ensemble
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to choose the best colour swimsuit for pale skin - tips and expert advice
We've got some top tips on choosing flattering swimsuits that give cool skin tones a healthy glow
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're hooked on Pippa Middleton's no-fuss, ultra-chic gladiator sandals – they instantly elevate any outfit
This is the gladiator sandal style we're after – simple, comfortable and effortlessly chic
By Kerrie Hughes Published