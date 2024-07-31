You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis

We've all swooned over a designer bag or two in our time, whether you're a Gucci gal or a fashion-forward Fendi fan. But for various reasons you might be considering going down the pre-loved route. Not only is it cheaper, it's more sustainable, and you become part of an heirloom piece's history.

However, if you're anything like me, shopping the best designer bags pre-loved might make you nervous. Spending a few thousand pounds online on a bag that you haven't seen in person? If you've never shopped on that website before, how can you trust it's genuine?

Enter trusted high street stalwart John Lewis, who has teamed up with resale platform Sign of the Times. After a hugely successful pop-up in London, where 300 luxury designer pieces were purchased in the first six months, and customers saved on average 58% on the original retail price, the good news is you can now shop pre-loved designers like Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton online for the first time.

Each affordable designer bag is carefully selected by Sign of the Times, who are experts in authentication and valuation, with 45 years of experience in buying and selling pre-owned luxury products.

John Lewis already had an amazing selection of vintage jewellery, but the pre-loved bags will double the amount of designer second hand products on the site.

Discounted Louis Vuitton? Fendi for £499? The Chanel quilted bag we've been dreaming of all our lives? Yes please...

(Image credit: John Lewis/Sign of the Times)

Danielle Gagola, Innovation Lead at John Lewis said, “As a brand we are committed to prolonging a product’s life, whether that is buying second hand, renting or more recently offering repairs. Doubling our pre-loved offering online is just one step in the right direction and one we will continue to grow for our customers.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Antonia Johnstone, owner and CEO of Sign of the Times added: “We were so excited to bring Sign of the Times to Peter Jones in Chelsea on a permanent basis last month (following the huge success of what started as a Christmas pop-up), so we are thrilled with the success of the pop-up, and to continue our partnership with John Lewis this year, both in-store and online.

“Resale is a growing market and great opportunity for retailers to engage new consumers, where there is an increasing demand for more sustainable choices in the fashion sphere."