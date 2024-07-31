You can now buy the pre-loved designer bags you've been dreaming of at John Lewis

Prices start at £460 for handbags by high end labels like Prada, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent

Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Gucci bags
(Image credit: John Lewis/Sign of the Times)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

We've all swooned over a designer bag or two in our time, whether you're a Gucci gal or a fashion-forward Fendi fan. But for various reasons you might be considering going down the pre-loved route. Not only is it cheaper, it's more sustainable, and you become part of an heirloom piece's history.

However, if you're anything like me, shopping the best designer bags pre-loved might make you nervous. Spending a few thousand pounds online on a bag that you haven't seen in person? If you've never shopped on that website before, how can you trust it's genuine?

Enter trusted high street stalwart John Lewis, who has teamed up with resale platform Sign of the Times. After a hugely successful pop-up in London, where 300 luxury designer pieces were purchased in the first six months, and customers saved on average 58% on the original retail price, the good news is you can now shop pre-loved designers like Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton online for the first time.

Each affordable designer bag is carefully selected by Sign of the Times, who are experts in authentication and valuation, with 45 years of experience in buying and selling pre-owned luxury products.

John Lewis already had an amazing selection of vintage jewellery, but the pre-loved bags will double the amount of designer second hand products on the site.

Discounted Louis Vuitton? Fendi for £499? The Chanel quilted bag we've been dreaming of all our lives? Yes please...

Model surrounded by pre-loved designer handbags by Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: John Lewis/Sign of the Times)

Danielle Gagola, Innovation Lead at John Lewis said, “As a brand we are committed to prolonging a product’s life, whether that is buying second hand, renting or more recently offering repairs. Doubling our pre-loved offering online is just one step in the right direction and one we will continue to grow for our customers.”

Antonia Johnstone, owner and CEO of Sign of the Times added: “We were so excited to bring Sign of the Times to Peter Jones in Chelsea on a permanent basis last month (following the huge success of what started as a Christmas pop-up), so we are thrilled with the success of the pop-up, and to continue our partnership with John Lewis this year, both in-store and online.

“Resale is a growing market and great opportunity for retailers to engage new consumers, where there is an increasing demand for more sustainable choices in the fashion sphere."

Pre-loved designer bags at John Lewis: our top picks

Pre-loved CHANEL Diamond-Quilted Lambskin Micro Single-Flap Pouch Bag, Black60% off RRP

Pre-loved Chanel Diamond-Quilted Lambskin Micro Single-Flap Pouch Bag

£2,600 (Estimated RRP £6,500)

We're starting with the best of the best here. Does it get any more classic than a quilted Chanel bag? Loved by everyone from the Princess of Wales to Keira Knightley, this will be in your capsule wardrobe forever.

Pre-loved Christian Dior 2022 Large Dior Book Tote Bag, Blue/Ecru21% off RRP

Pre-loved Christian Dior 2022 Large Dior Book Tote

£2,215 (Estimated RRP £2,550)

One of the roomiest options on our list, this practical tote boasts the iconic Toile de Jouy print and the brand name written across the front. If you're going to spend more than £2,000 on a bag you want the world to know who it's by, right?

Pre-loved Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Bag, Parakeet Green52% off RRP

Pre-loved Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Bag

£1,555 (Estimated RRP £3,230)

If you're after a pop of colour, this parakeet green bag is absolutely beautiful. It's in very good pre-owned condition, showing no significant signs of wear. Victoria Beckham is a big fan of this exact style.

Pre-loved GUCCI GG Canvas and Leather New Jackie Shoulder Bag46% off RRP

Pre-loved Gucci GG Canvas and Leather New Jackie Shoulder Bag

£650 (Estimated RRP £1,195)

With 46% off the original price, this Gucci bag is one you don't want to miss out on. It's the ideal size for all your essentials, and if you look closely you'll notice the iconic double G logo printed on the canvas.

Pre-loved Valentino Rockstud Tie-Dye Canvas Medium Trapeze Tote Bag, Green82% off RRP

Pre-loved Valentino Rockstud Tie-Dye Canvas Medium Trapeze Tote Bag

£675 (Estimated RRP £3,660)

If you're wondering what is boho style, tie dye fits the bill perfectly, and is a trend that keeps on coming back around. The beaded detail on this bag is seriously insane and you can't argue with a whopping 82% off.

Pre-loved Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Top Handle Bag, Brown33% off RRP

Pre-loved Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Top Handle Bag

£895 (Estimated RRP £1,340)

Louis Vuitton is hugely in demand on resale sites, and this one is in particularly excellent condition. Team yours with linen trousers and chic shirts if you're after summer outfits for work.

Pre-loved LOEWE Puzzle Medium Calfskin Leather Bag, Blue35% off RRP

Pre-loved Loewe Puzzle Medium Calfskin Leather Bag

£1,750 (Estimated RRP £2,700)

The Loewe Puzzle bag is hugely popular at the moment, and has sparkled plenty of homages, like this M&S Loewe lookalike. I particularly love the blue hue of this shapely style.

Pre-loved CELINE Medium 16 Grained Calfskin Bag, Grey18% off RRP

Pre-loved Celine Medium 16 Grained Calfskin Bag

£1,885 (Estimated RRP £2,300)

This is one super smart bag. With no OTT logos, it oozes Quiet Luxury, and check out this stat from Sign of the Times: compared to buying new, one pre-owned purchase is said to save on average 1kg of waste, 3,040 litres of water (that’s the equivalent of taking 60 baths!), and 22kg of CO2.

Pre-loved Fendi 2Jours Top Handle Grab Bag74% off RRP

Pre-loved Fendi 2Jours Top Handle Grab Bag

£499 (Estimated RRP £1,950)

This cobalt blue option is one of our favourites. Less than £500 for a Fendi is amazing, plus it has a partitioned compartment, central zipped pocket and interior patch pockets.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸