JLo is having the time of her life sailing around the Amalfi coast and we’re obsessed with her massive sunglasses

We love the massive sunglasses JLo sported while sailing around the Amalfi Coast, as well as all of the other chic resortwear she sported for the occasion.

Oh, to be Jennifer Lopez cruising around Capri with her family and friends in a super glamorous outfit.

Last week, JLo was seen out and about while meandering around the coast of Italy, each day wearing an outfit that was more chic than the previous. While minimalism and sporting only essentials continues to reign supreme for many celebs, JLo perpetually breaks that mold, always dressing to the max no matter where she is or what she's doing (take these neon yellow snakeskin leggings, for example), and her vacation outfits were no exception to this rule.

For example, while at a restaurant on the waterfront last week, she sported a highly-patterned floral maxi dress, as well as a massive pair of sunglasses that totally captured her glamorous essence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Point blank, she looks super fab in these square, large sunnies with a eggshell coloured frame - and her case for glamour only gets stronger when you take a look at her absolutely stunning floral patterned maxi dress, which features a corseted detailing on the top.

This wasn't the only time she sported huge sunnies on her trip however - the star also sported a large brown pair while in a photoshoot promoting her line of alcoholic beverages, Delola. In that same photoshoot, JLo took resortwear to a new level, sporting a super chic and flattering white bikini, as well as a large sunhat and a gold, dainty body chain that literally screamed luxury.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

JLo has posted a fair amount of pictures and videos from this Italy trip, but fans really loved her montage of photos and video that she posted with the caption "Spaghetti ravioli 🍝 🇮🇹." Queen of speaking Italian!

"THAT DRESS ON YOU THO," one fan commented on the picture of her wearing the aforementioned corseted dress.

In the videos Jennifer posted to her Instagram, she gives a glimpse of her delish meal, showing her munching on some traditional Italian dishes like homemade Spaghetti Carbonara. So yeah, we're totally envious of JLo's vacation vibes right now.

