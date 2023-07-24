We’re in love with JLo’s super summery all-white outfit with flared trousers and huge platform heels

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

JLo's all-white outfit with flared trousers and huge platform heels is making waves in the fashion world - here's how to recreate her monochrome look.

If we're placing dibs on who is one of the most inspiring fashion forces in Hollywood, JLo is certainly high up on the list. From her snakeskin athleisure outfit to her multitude of visually stunning manicure looks (we're still thinking about her gothic nail art mani), the actress has long been a source of sartorial inspo - and her most recent outfit has proven to be no exception.

While out and about in Los Angeles on July 20, Jennifer sported a really chic, all-white monochrome outfit that featured breezy silhouettes and some seriously great accessories, including one of the most outrageous pairs of platform heels we've ever seen.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the base of the outfit, JLo went for a fluttery white long-sleeved wrap top, which she matched exquisitely with a really chic pair of flared, high-waisted white jeans - so basically, JLo is giving 70s angel, and we're totally here for it.

To tie the outfit together with accessories, the singer opted for a classic pair of aviator sunglasses, as well as some matching gold bracelets on both wrists and a pair of simple gold hoop earrings. And, in true JLo fashion, she also sported a taupe-colored Valentino bag - because what's an outfit for Jenny from the Block without a little hint of designer flare?

The real star of the outfit, however, was her amazing, see-through platform heels, also from Valentino - which totally elevated (literally and figuratively) her outfit. If you're aching to get these designer shoes for yourself, it will set you back about $1,750 - but don't worry, we found a dupe (you're welcome).

Full-length flare jean in signature stretch, $80 (£62) | J. Crew Factory These classic white jeans will take you through a variety of outfits and events, making them the perfect wardrobe staple.

GB 2-Koool Lucite Heel Family Matching Dress Sandals, $90 (£70) | Dillard's These amazing platform heels will elevate your next outfit to the stars with their chic transparent design.

Aside from celebrating her first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck, the singer and actress is also celebrating her 54th birthday on July 24, and posted some pictures of her in lingerie from Intimissimi to mark the occasion on her social media.

"Getting ready to celebrate 🎂🎉," she captioned her age-defying photo, in which she donned a pair of strappy black heels, as well as some white lingerie with a highly-patterned and colorful kimono on top. If only we could all look so fabulous on our birthdays!