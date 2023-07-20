Jennifer Lopez's neon snakeskin leggings are majorly catching our eye

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

JLos' new neon yellow snakeskin leggings are truly a sight to see - could they be the newest athletic wear trend of 2023?

Athleisure has been "in" for several years now, with popular athletic brands like Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Outdoor Voices, and more rising in popularity as people adjust to this continuously popular sartorial trend.

Recently, JLo stepped out in LA after a workout in a really trendy athleisure look, and we're honestly really obsessed with the ensemble she put together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the way out of her favorite Tracy Anderson gym in Los Angeles, the star stepped into a car wearing a bold athleisure ensemble, consisting of a bright yellow workout tank and a pair of neon yellow leggings with a snakeskin pattern emblazoned throughout. She also wore a super fresh and clean pair of white running sneakers.

Of course, JLo is known for her amazing, athletic physique, and it really shows in this incredible workout 'fit. Between her toned arms and her incredibly enviable legs, we're basically begging JLo for her workout routine. It's no surprise she's so fit though, seeing as other fit celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downy Jr., Shakira, and more also use the Tracy Anderson method.

The actress also swept her brunette locks into an effortlessly chic bun and went makeup-less for the workout class - because let's be real, who's wearing makeup while working out?

Get JLo's workout look

We were majorly inspired by JLo's workout outfit, so we decided to find some dupes to help recreate the outfit for ourselves. Who doesn't want to look a little more like JLo when they go to the gym?

Lightweight Stretch Running Tank Top, $49 (£38) | Lululemon Whatever your pace, this lightweight tank lets you feel the breeze. Scalloped side slits offer unrestricted movement stride after stride for a chic and comfortable workout look.

Yellow Snake Skin Leggings, $48 (£37) | Redbubble This yellow snakeskin leggings are perfect if you want to recreate JLo's unique workout outfit. Simple pair with an equally bright yellow tank and some white running sneakers and you're on your way to channeling your inner Jenny from the Block.

The Tracy Anderson method is great for those looking for a low-impact, yet high energy workout, seeing as it combines strength-training mat classes, as well as dance cardio classes to target smaller muscles.

But, aside from JLo's intense workout regimen, she admittedly doesn't have a super strict diet. In fact, according to her husband Ben Affleck, she just eats "whatever she wants."