Jennifer Lopez's neon snakeskin leggings are majorly catching our eye

JLo just took animal print to a new level

Jennifer Lopez
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

JLos' new neon yellow snakeskin leggings are truly a sight to see - could they be the newest athletic wear trend of 2023?

Athleisure has been "in" for several years now, with popular athletic brands like Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Outdoor Voices, and more rising in popularity as people adjust to this continuously popular sartorial trend.

Recently, JLo stepped out in LA after a workout in a really trendy athleisure look, and we're honestly really obsessed with the ensemble she put together.

jlo in workout clothes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the way out of her favorite Tracy Anderson gym in Los Angeles, the star stepped into a car wearing a bold athleisure ensemble, consisting of a bright yellow workout tank and a pair of neon yellow leggings with a snakeskin pattern emblazoned throughout. She also wore a super fresh and clean pair of white running sneakers.

Of course, JLo is known for her amazing, athletic physique, and it really shows in this incredible workout 'fit. Between her toned arms and her incredibly enviable legs, we're basically begging JLo for her workout routine. It's no surprise she's so fit though, seeing as other fit celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downy Jr., Shakira, and more also use the Tracy Anderson method.

The actress also swept her brunette locks into an effortlessly chic bun and went makeup-less for the workout class - because let's be real, who's wearing makeup while working out?

Get JLo's workout look

We were majorly inspired by JLo's workout outfit, so we decided to find some dupes to help recreate the outfit for ourselves. Who doesn't want to look a little more like JLo when they go to the gym?

Lightweight Stretch Running Tank Top, $49 (£38) | Lululemon

Lightweight Stretch Running Tank Top, $49 (£38) | Lululemon

Whatever your pace, this lightweight tank lets you feel the breeze. Scalloped side slits offer unrestricted movement stride after stride for a chic and comfortable workout look.

View Deal
Yellow Snake Skin Leggings, $48 (£37) | Redbubble

Yellow Snake Skin Leggings, $48 (£37) | Redbubble

This yellow snakeskin leggings are perfect if you want to recreate JLo's unique workout outfit. Simple pair with an equally bright yellow tank and some white running sneakers and you're on your way to channeling your inner Jenny from the Block.

View Deal

The Tracy Anderson method is great for those looking for a low-impact, yet high energy workout, seeing as it combines strength-training mat classes, as well as dance cardio classes to target smaller muscles. 

But, aside from JLo's intense workout regimen, she admittedly doesn't have a super strict diet. In fact, according to her husband Ben Affleck, she just eats "whatever she wants."

Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest