Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez join forces for hilarious 'Jenny From The Block' recreation

Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez have a heck of a lot more in common than a first name. Turns out, both have a pretty wild sense of humor and are totally ready to unleash it to the masses.

It's no secret that Jennifer Coolidge is one of the funniest female actors in the industry, with a laundry list of credits proving she's one of the greatest character actors of our time. However, she's not the only Jenny with a good sense of humor - as proven by her hilarious first TikTok video featuring a surprise guest in the form of JLo.

Taking to the social media platform, which is daunting for anyone, the White Lotus star chose to recite a 'poem' that's very close to her heart. The verse in question transpires to be the lyrics from one of JLo's most beloved anthems - Jenny From The Block.

After she says her lines in that unmistakeable voice and style, the camera pans to an enthralled Jennifer Lopez- who hilariously acts as though she's never heard such a beautiful poem. "'I like that. I really really like that," she said, looking intently at her co-star.

The actors are both starring in a highly anticipated action rom-com from Amazon Prime called Shotgun Wedding, which is sure to be an absolute hoot. It's crystal clear from images of the stars at the film's premiere, that they've formed a bond off-screen that's destined to last long after the studio lights cooled and the production wrapped.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress may have stood out on the red carpet at the movie premiere, but all eyes were on her beloved co-star who also stunned in an all-black number that showed off her enviable curves.

Shotgun Wedding, which premieres on Amazon Prime on January 27, tells the story of a wedding day that falls into total and utter chaos when it turns into a hostage crisis. Coolidge stars as the mother-in-law and Lopez as the bride and the crisis at hand means that both stars got involved in the action - literally.

In conversation with Cinema Blend (opens in new tab), Coolidge opened up about the behind-the-scenes training she had to prep for the intense action scenes. "I was thrilled to find out that I would have a submachine gun in this film," she said. "Even though I knew it was a rom-com and everything. I love that it had this shootout scene."

On-set safety was enormously important, which is no surprise after the horrific accident that saw actor Alec Baldwin kill a woman on a movie set after misfiring a prop gun.

"I have to tell you there were many steps, security," she said. "It was two solid months of gun lessons every day after work. They were very meticulous."

Get your own look at her shot when Shotgun Wedding premieres on Amazon Prime on January 27.