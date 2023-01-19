Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress has an unexpected surprise underneath

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress hit all the right notes when she took to the red carpet ahead of her latest movie premiere.

She's not the only starlet who's chosen to dare to bare of late as Salma Hayek's Golden Globes dress proves, skin is in and we absolutely love it!

JLo's rendition of the iconic look took center stage when she stepped out for the premiere of Shotgun Wedding, a rom-com also starring Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and beloved White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The sheer number was one of TWO transparent looks for the evening but this particular gown, with sheer fabric, sparkle for days, and a train long enough to make quite the entrance had an unusual aspect - a bright bow underneath it. The bright, canary yellow sash was tied in a big bow at the waist and was accented by a matching clutch. If anyone can pull it off, JLo can.

Her second look, from legendary fashion house Valentino, was an Art Deco inspired tiered cropped number that showed off lashings of leg and looked ideal for taking to the dance floor at the premiere's after-party.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images)

Her latest film, due to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 27, tells the story of a wedding day that goes slightly awry when it turns into a hostage crisis - which sets it apart from your regular wedding film. This, according to the talented actor and singer was why she was up for taking the role.

“I love doing the action, I’ve done a lot of romantic comedies," said Jennifer, speaking to PA News. "Somebody told me (I’ve done) eight wedding movies."

The actor reflected on the fact that when she began shooting this film, she'd just done Marry Me and that made her a little hesitant to walk down the aisle yet again. There's no denying that Jennifer knows how to rock bridal chic and play the bride, as evident in all those movies and her real-life nuptials, as she's been married four times.

"I was like ‘do I want to do another wedding movie?’ but it was so funny and so well written and at the same time was the first time I would be doing an action-romantic comedy," she said. "So that was a new challenge for me.”

With any action movie, there's a lot of, well, action. As the unforgettable Hustlers proves, yes we mean that pole dancing scene, Jennifer isn't afraid to up he training regimen to prepare for a role. Incredibly, however, that was not the case for her action rom-com. “I just threw myself into it like Lucille Ball," she said, "got my Lucy on and threw myself this way and that way – I just had a ball with it – see what I did there?”