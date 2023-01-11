We're obsessed with Salma Hayek's Golden Globes corseted Gucci gown as the actor proves her style icon status once again

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Salma Hayek's Golden Globes dress hits all the right notes. The actor hit the red carpet in the figure hugging Gucci gown that may well have won her best dressed of the evening.

That's no mean feat as the star rubbed shoulders with Hollywood's elite, to celebrate the annual awards ceremony, and choosing from the best Golden Globe's dresses is quite the challenge this year - as everyone brought the glam.

Salma was attending the event - held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10 - not as a nominee, but as a host. The actor is sure to have enjoyed reminiscing about her big win back in 2003, when she won the best actress award for her unforgettable portrayal of artist Frida Khalo in Frida.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images)

Only months after Salma Hayek's scarlet Vivienne Westwood dress wowed fashion fans with her beaded, nude Gucci gown, Gucci heels, and jewelry from the illustrious Maison Boucheron, naturally making it on to our Golden Globes 2023 best dressed list.

Although the Mexican actor wears many high end labels, she's often very at home in Gucci and that's super convenient as her husband François-Henri Pinault is at the helm of Kering, who own the designer brand. Kering specialize in luxury goods and own many well known designer brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Looking chic, sexy, and showing off your figure appears to be an absolute breeze for Salma whose enviable style has proven timeless throughout her illustrious career. The mom-of-one, aged 56, has seldom found herself on the worst dressed list and is certainly an inspiration for style fans all over the world.

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

As well as being a fashion inspiration, the star has also used her platform to be a voice for women experiencing menopause symptoms. Speaking on the Red Table Talk with host Jada Pinkett-Smith, Salma recounted her visit to the doctor when she began noticing changes in her mid-40s.

Sharing her experience, she said, "They [the doctors] were asking me things like, 'Are your ears growing, and is there hair growing out of them? Are you growing a mustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn't go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?' And then they ask you, 'Is your vagina dry?'"

After acknowledging all of the intense questions she was asked, she was eager to emphasize that, “there's no expiration date for women."

"That has to go," she said. "Because you can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are."

Showing that there's very much a place for her, on the red carpet and on the screen Salma is soon to hit the big screen again as her upcoming film, the hotly anticipated Magic Mike's Last Dance, premieres in February 2023.