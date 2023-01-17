Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's HUGE family news as their 'dreams coming true'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news revealed in candid interview where she discussed latest development in their 'phenomenal year'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news is yet another chapter in their flourishing fairytale. Just like a modern day Brady Bunch - they've comitted to blended family family life as they've moved all of their kids into their new home.
The best foundation for a home is rock and in light of Jennifer Lopez' engagement ring - which is one hell of a rock - there's is already on very firm footing. The couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength after two decades apart ended with them reuniting. In those twenty years, both parties had relationships and children.
According to Jennifer, blending their families is another thing the happy couple are absolutely bossing. Speaking to Jason Kennedy on the TODAY Show (opens in new tab) she said, “We moved in together. The kids moved in together."
With five between them, it's likely that blending their families may have been a concern for the love birds - just like any ordinary couple in their situation. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition," she admitted, "but at the same time all your dreams coming true. And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”
During the summer of 2022, Jennifer and Ben took a snazzy European vacation with their children, which may have een a trial run of things to come. Photos of the happy unit included Jennifer's twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz alongside Ben's daughters Violet Garner Affleck and Seraphina Garner Affleck.
Just like any mama bear, Jlo's life revolves around her children. Speaking to Thrive Global (opens in new tab) she discussed how her approach to her professional and personal life evolved when she became a mother.
"It wasn’t until I had two little angels come into my life, that everything changed," she said. "You know, I knew I had to be better. I knew I had to go higher, I knew I had to be stronger than I had been before. It was through that unconditional love that my career, that my whole life, became clearer in every way."
She continued, "and now, today, I stand here stronger and better than ever. So thank you, Max and Emme. There is so much more to do, and I know in my heart that the future is even brighter than anything I could have accomplished up to now because of you."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news comes only shortly after images of the pair working at a Dunkin Donuts drive thru hit the headlines. Not so surprisingly, the couple aren't picking up a few shifts as they're in need of a little extra cash. Insetad, it's been reported by Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab)that Ben has signed multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin’ Donuts, which also includes a donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.
