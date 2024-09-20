Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning wears the Phase Eight jumpsuit that's worthy of a space in everyone's wardrobe

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and in attendance of the Emmy nominees night, she wore the most fabulous black jumpsuit that's perfect for autumn/winter styling.

Whether for attending a special occasion or for a daytime outing, the best jumpsuits prove to be a lasting wardrobe staple that's effortlessly sophisticated and comfortable to wear all day long too. It's no wonder it's a fantastic go-to in the cooler months, when practical fashion and layering up are the first things on our minds when it come to dressing.

And Jessica Gunning's recent appearance proves how stunning a simple black jumpsuit can be; it's chic, versatile, and always on-trend. Plus, this jumpsuit is available to purchase right now from one of our high-street favourites, making it a must-have staple for your autumn capsule wardrobe.

To receive her award this week Jessica Gunning wore this striking velvet dress with luxurious blue floral embellishments, however, a few nights previous she wore this glamorous jumpsuit to the Emmy nominee's night.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this red carpet look, "Jessica is proof that you really can't go wrong with a well-cut black jumpsuit, and this one is worth investing in due to its versatility. In a minimalist mood? You don't need any accessories to look effortlessly stylish.".

Later Caroline comments, "Or for a 'dress to impress' dress code you can add plenty of jewellery and your favourite heels. Phase Eight excels at occasionwear, and the new collection is well worth checking out - from pinstriped tailoring to sequin embellished jumpsuits, there's something for everyone.".

With the festive season right around the corner, a black jumpsuit is a staple that you'll certainly get wear out of, and it's a fantastic alternative if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Jumpsuits are great for smoothing over any problem areas, and they usually cinch in at the waist which accentuates curves and flatters your silhouette.

Plus, if you want to go bold and style with bright colour ways, opt for siren red block heels and gold jewellery to really make the piece standout. Or layer up with your favourite red cardigan and matching ballet flats for a more refined, comfortable outfit option.