Jessica Gunning's luxe velvet Emmys dress is stuck in our minds - and so is her hilarious acceptance speech

Jessica Gunning was the epitome of elegance as she picked up an award for her role in Baby Reindeer at the Emmys last night, making a hilarious joke about singing as she stunned in a black velvet dress.

It was all about glitz and glamour the Emmy Awards this year, with celebrities dusting off their best finery to walk the red carpet and, hopefully, take to the stage to accept their awards. Jennifer Aniston wore the most sophisticated sheer gown for the occasion while Gillian Anderson made a good case for incorporating metallics into our wardrobes as she stepped out in a gorgeous foil dress.

Opting for a more subtle but no less stunning look, Jessica Gunning attended the event in a luxe velvet floor-length gown. Hoping to pick up her first ever Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress' for her role in Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the actress opted for a form-fitting dress with a flattering v-neckline, draped short sleeves, and a column-style skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Velvet Maxi Dresses

Phase Eight Donna Velvet Dress £189 at John Lewis Impossibly elegant, this velvet maxi dress may have a simple silhouette, but its details elevate it into the perfect eveningwear staple. Cut to a wrap style with an open back, the dress features stunning ruched detailing across the bodice, with a gold accent adding a subtle touch of shine. Wear with coordinating black heels or highlight the golden detail with metallic ballet flats. Nobody's Child V-Neck Midaxi Tea Dress £89 at M&S Sleek and simple, this velvet tea dress from Nobody's Child is a versatile and chic addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe. With a sleek a-line silhouette that's fitted at the bodice with a figure-hugging waistline and flowing skirt, the v-neckline and soft jersey fabric make this dress easy to style and comfortable to wear. Reiss Florere Velvet Midi Dress Was £178, Now £70 at Reiss Crafted from luxe, decadent velvet fabric, this long-sleeved midi dress boasts a simple silhouette with a high-neck, long-sleeves, and an a-line shape that's fitted at the bodice before flaring down to a floating midi-length skirt. Cinched at the waist, it's super flattering and also super versatile. Style with heels or a a pair of suede boots for a more casual look.

The dress was the perfect choice, with the striking black fabric invoking images of old Hollywood glamour. We love the unexpected but simply beautiful blue flower embellishments at the neckline of the dress, with the colourful additions beautifully framing Jessica's bust while adding a subtle pop of colour to the monochrome style.

Not only did the actress stun the audience in her luxe look as she went up to accept her award, she had them in stitches too.

Beginning her acceptance speech with the hilariously humble quip, "Oh my goodness me, blinking heckers,” she went on to thank her agents, family and friends for their support in her acting journey. She then gave her 'biggest thanks' to Baby Reindeer's creator Richard Gadd, who has a new show coming to the BBC though its release date is yet to be announced.

“I’ve tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time," she told the audience before joking, "So, I’m going to sing… no, imagine!”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As the play-off music began to ring out the speakers to see her off the stage, she turned to Gadd and finished her speech, saying, “I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I’ll never ever forget her or you.”

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: 76th Emmy Awards - YouTube Watch On

Baby Reindeer had a lot to celebrate after the 2024 Emmys, with the show walking away with four prestigious wins. As well as Jessica winning 'Outstanding Supporting Actress' for her role in the show, Richard Gadd walked away with an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor' as well as for 'Outstanding Writing' and 'Outstanding Limited Series.'

The show was only matched by The Bear, who also walked away with four wins under their belt.