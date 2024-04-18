Is Richard Gadd married and what is the Baby Reindeer creator doing now?

Fans of Baby Reindeer might be wondering whether Richard Gadd is married and what he’s doing now as the evocative drama continues to amass viewers across the world.

Watching Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer on Netflix is an often heart-wrenching experience, especially for those who have looked into the Baby Reindeer true story. From the dedication to Llewellyn Harrison in episode 6 to the reason Baby Reindeer got its name, there are so many poignant moments. Comedian Richard stars in the seven-part show as Donny, a fictionalised version of himself, who becomes the target of Martha’s obsession all while he’s dealing with trauma from his past. Baby Reindeer viewers see how Martha’s stalking affects Donny, his loved ones and his relationship with Teri. Since watching the Netflix drama some fans might be curious about whether Richard Gadd is married and what he’s doing now.

*Warning: This article contains references to sensitive subject matters, including sexual violence*

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

Is Richard Gadd married?

It’s understood that comedian Richard Gadd isn’t married and doesn’t currently have a partner. It was reported by The Times in a recent interview with him published the day Baby Reindeer landed on Netflix that he currently lives alone and isn’t in a relationship. Meanwhile, the comedian candidly shared how his stalking ordeal with the real life Martha has affected him and his ability to trust people more generally going forwards. Describing what he went through as being “like PTSD”, the comedian explained that he’s had “every type of therapy going”.

“I am way more cautious around people now,” he said. “It takes me a long time to trust them. Before, I entered situations with such abandonment and I got burnt.”

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

His feeling that it’s become harder to trust people and that he’s more “cautious” generally is incredibly understandable given everything that he’s faced, not only during the four and a half years that he was the focus of Martha’s obsession, but also before this. In the harrowing fourth episode of Baby Reindeer, Richard’s character Donny is sexually assaulted by a man who promised to help advance his career. The comedian had previously discussed his experience of surviving sexual violence in his 2016 show, Monkey See, Monkey Do.

Asked by GQ whether he was ok as he likely hadn’t had too much time to reflect on all he’d experienced, Richard recently expressed his belief that it is “definitely time for a holiday”.

“I’ve been going hammer and tongs for almost a decade now and that does certainly take its toll. But at the same time, I’ve reached a phenomenal level of understanding through doing it this way. If I go back to Monkey See, Monkey Do, coming clean about the sexual abuse I went through was more helpful than any therapy,” he declared.

In Baby Reindeer, Donny Dunn meets therapist Teri (based on a real person whose identity is unknown) on a dating app and begins seeing her, though they later broke up. Teri’s actor Nava Mau has explained how just reading the script for Baby Reindeer she could tell that Richard had been in love with the real Teri.

(Image credit: Netflix)

“When I read [the script], I could tell that Richard really loved her, whoever inspired this character,” Nava told Hello!, “I think I knew that it was based on real life and it seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people. I could see Richard's heart in the writing and I hope that people will see it too.”

Meanwhile, Richard Gadd reportedly explained in a behind-the-scenes interview with Netflix that the real life person Teri was inspired by “always used to call [him] out” and that his “behaviour was irrational” and “so it was very important to have Teri be the voice of reason in the show”.

“I mean, she was the voice of reason in my life at that point as well, not that I listened to her as much as I should have,” he went on.

What is Richard Gadd doing now

After creating and starring in Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd is currently writing a drama called Lions. The BBC announced the new six-part series in February this year and revealed that it will be set and filmed in and around Glasgow. It will focus upon two brothers, Niall and Ruben and cover almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day. Lions will cover the highs and lows of their relationship and is set to ask questions about what it means to be a man, as well as capturing the energy of a changing city.

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

“When I first started talking about this project with the wonderful Tally Garner and Morven Reid, it was love at first sight. For them, anyway. I kept it purely professional. I am absolutely thrilled to be working with them in bringing Ruben and Niall to the screen alongside Lindsay Salt, Gaynor Holmes, and the incredible BBC team,” Richard declared. “It is a dream come true to be part of such a historic broadcaster with a reputation for bringing the best comedy and drama (and comedy-drama for that matter) to our screens.”

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

He continued, “A dream which will likely wear off when it comes to tight writing deadlines and rainy shooting days on the streets of Glasgow. Just joking. I have never been happier to work on anything in my life and I would like to thank Tally, Morven, and Gaynor for everything - as well as the inimitable Lindsay Salt who has always been my biggest champion and to whom I will always owe a great debt of gratitude.”

It’s not known yet exactly when the show will air but it’s thought that Lions will start filming in Scotland soon.

Baby Reindeer is available on Netflix.

If you or someone you know finds themselves in need of support or someone to talk to in a safe space, they can reach out to Victim Support for free by calling their 24/7 Supportline 08 08 16 89 111 or by visiting their website.