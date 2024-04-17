Baby Reindeer: Who is Llewellyn Harrison? The episode 6 dedication explained

Baby Reindeer viewers might be wondering who Llewellyn Harrison was as episode 6 ended with a special dedication to him.

Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer has been capturing viewers’ attention ever since it landed on Netflix, with its fictionalised depiction of his stalking ordeal with the real life Martha. The Baby Reindeer true story is every bit as harrowing as the seven-part drama suggests, as the comedian (who created and starred in the show as Donny) was stalked for over four years. However, Baby Reindeer’s powerful themes weren’t the only heart-wrenching aspect of the series that has caught fans’s attention. Before the credits started to roll at the end of the penultimate episode a dedication appeared on screen for episode 6 in memory of Llewellyn Harrison.

Who was Llewellyn Harrison and why was Baby Reindeer episode 6 dedicated to him?

Llewellyn Harrison was the key grip on Baby Reindeer and so was the experienced head of the grip department on the Netflix show. His team was responsible for setting up, operating and looking after the rigging and equipment which supports the cameras and lighting to achieve the director and director of photography’s vision. Very sadly, Llewellyn passed away earlier this year and the Baby Reindeer episode 6 dedication read, “In loving memory of Llewellyn Harrison.”

He was described as a “lovely man” on a JustGiving page that was set up in his name, which The Association of Camera Operators also shared a link to in a special post back in February.

An obituary written by James Scott, Associate Member of the ACO wrote that Llewellyn was an “amazing grip, that I was so lucky to have with me on my current job and an even better person”.

“Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many. His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed,” the page read. “We would like to take this opportunity to raise funds for the family he leaves behind.”

A photo album has also been set up for all those who knew Llewellyn to be able to share pictures of him and the page also explained that if anyone had any messages of condolence or memories of him to share, they could do so too via email. Many of those who have donated did so with heartfelt messages of admiration for Baby Reindeer’s key grip.

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

One donation under the name of Clerkenwell Films Limited (who are Baby Reindeer’s production company) wrote that Llewellyn Harrison was a “wonderful man who was a credit to his profession”, whilst another under the name of the actor Joely Richardson wrote, “With love and empathy for your loss x”.

As well as being the key grip on Baby Reindeer, Llewellyn also worked on a number of other exciting projects, both TV and film, throughout his career. According to IMDb, he was also the grip for “A” Camera on the major 2023 movie, The Marvels, as well as the key grip for four episodes of Netflix's hit series Top Boy. Llewellyn Harrison was also the key grip for the popular BBC series, Death in Paradise, for 25 episodes between 2013-2016, a grip on 18 episodes of Lark Rise to Candleford and the grip for 4 episodes of Holby City in 2007.

(Image credit: Ed Miller/Netflix)

Baby Reindeer is listed as the most recent project for Llewellyn Harrison and it’s clear from not only the special dedication at the end of episode 6, but also from the outpourings of lovely comments on the JustGiving page, how much he meant to those who knew him.

Although every episode of Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer is incredibly heart-wrenching in so many ways, episode 6 ended on a particularly poignant note. It perhaps seemed fitting to the production to include a dedication to the much-missed Llewellyn Harrison here at the end of such a significant episode.