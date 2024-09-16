Jennifer Aniston just wore the most sophisticated sheer gown – and her jewellery played into this year's biggest accessory trend

Jennifer Aniston stunned on the Emmys red carpet last night, accessorising her full length gown from Oscar de la Renta with minimal jewellery to play into this year's trending no-necklace look.

Your autumn capsule wardrobe likely isn't full of red carpet worthy gowns, but having at least one statement formalwear piece to pull out for those standout events is a must. And when we're dressing up, we may as well go all out just as Jennifer Aniston did at last night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Stepping out on the red carpet, the actress looked stunning in a full length column gown from the designer Oscar de la Renta whose creative mind has been behind some of the best-ever fashion looks at the Emmys. There's no question that Jennifer's outfit will join that list, with her dress boasting a stunning figure-skimming column silhouette that nipped her in at the waist and hips before snaking down to skim the floor below her feet.

The strapless gown, from the designer's pre-spring 2025 collection, featured a number of intricate details that drew our attention, not least the stunning metallic finish created by the hundreds, if not thousands, of pearl and crystal beads embellishing the design in an interlocking shell pattern.

These shells brought a vintage-glamour to the look, with larger shells making up the bodice of the dress before getting smaller and more delicate as you move down to the skirt. Tying in the bodice beautifully, the shells grew bigger towards the gown's hem.

While Jennifer's dress was glimmering in the light, there was a distinct lack of similarly sparkling jewels when it came to her accessories.

It's been a massive red carpet trend to wear minimal jewellery this year, with many celebrities choosing not to wear a necklace in particular, especially when wearing a strapless gown. Playing into the trending look, Jennifer kept her chest bare and wore no necklace, letting the gown's details do all the talking.

The few jewellery pieces she did wear were stunning and timeless. Her bracelet, ring and earrings are all part of iconic jewellers Tiffany & Co's Archives collection, with all three pieces being made of high-end platinum and featuring luxe diamonds in their designs.

Jennifer kept her makeup simple, relying on her tried-and-trusted bronzed makeup look to pull everything together beautifully. A pink-toned nude lipstick finished off her makeup, with the warm undertone of the shade complimenting her bronzed cheeks nicely.

Her hair was styled in her signature layered style, with her straight strands parted at the side. Her hair looked impossibly healthy, with the shine catching the light nearly as much as the beaded embellishments of her gown!

Jennifer's look was perfect for the glamorous awards ceremony, even if it didn't get the chance to be seen from the stage. But while Jennifer didn't win Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her Apple TV show The Morning Show did win awards for Best Hairstyling and Best Makeup.