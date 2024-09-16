Silver is the new black: Gillian Anderson makes a case for metallics at the Emmys in stunning foil dress
Her textured silver gown was made by one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers
Silver was a prominent theme on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards in LA, with Jennifer Aniston, Nicola Coughlan, Catherine O'Hara and Kristen Wiig all opting for metallic tones and pearlescent gowns.
An occasion dress should play a key part of your capsule wardrobe, and an A-list event like this is a great place to look for inspiration. Gillian Anderson had to be top of my best dressed list in her textured silver creation, which was custom made by Emilia Wickstead. Gillian's certainly in good company, as the designer is a favourite of none other than Kate Middleton.
The voluminous skirt, square neckline and floor-sweeping train was spot on for such a glamorous night, and the matching Métier clutch bag and Martin Katz jewellery rounded the look off perfectly. Bravo to her superstar stylist Martha Ward!
Not to panic you, but there's exactly 100 days to go until Christmas so we're already on the hunt for Christmas party outfit ideas. Metallics are a great alternative to your classic little black dress, and are set to be a big trend for the season ahead. So why wait? Shop our silver linings playbook below.
Shop the look
This is the closest match to Gillian's dress that's available to buy right now. The champagne shade is stunning, and I can see this working really well as a wedding dress. If you choose the right shape, the straps are thick enough so you can even wear your best bra, which is always a bonus when it comes to evening dresses!
It's hard to believe this dress is high street and not a super high end designer name. The simple silhouette allows the sequin embellishment to do all the talking, and it's got Christmas party dress written all over it. The length will really elongate your figure, and you could team yours with the Karen Millen Tiffany Bone cuff lookalike we're currently coveting.
If it's the shape of Gillian's dress that has piqued your interest, this sale bargain from Coast will do the trick. The square neckline highlights your décolletage in a really beautiful way, and the jacquard fabric looks very luxurious. Sizes are selling out so you'll have to act fast!
If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, silver works really well for cool skin tones, and was spotted all over the runways of labels like Alberta Ferretti and Alexander McQueen for Autumn/Winter '24.
It's been a busy time for former X-Files star Gillian, who just released a book about fantasies called Want. We've hardly even had time to get over her sparkles for the red carpet premiere of The Salt Path at the Toronto International Film Festival late last week! On that occasion, Gillian's stylist paired a sequin embellished Roland Mouret dress with another Metier clutch bag.
She's one to watch, and I for one can't wait to see what Gillian does (and wears!) next.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Kelly Hoppen shares her 'halo effect' paint trick to make bedrooms feel cosier this season
Are you looking to make your room more relaxing and welcoming? Interior designer Kelly Hoppen shares her solution for creating a cosy sleep environment
By Emily Smith Published
-
I'm buying this super cosy M&S scarf - it's the vibrant autumn accessory every wardrobe deserves and it's just like an Acne Studios design
At only £17.50 this colourful checked scarf is a must-have for autumnal styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
I'm buying this super cosy M&S scarf - it's the vibrant autumn accessory every wardrobe deserves and it's just like an Acne Studios design
At only £17.50 this colourful checked scarf is a must-have for autumnal styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston just wore the most sophisticated sheer gown – and her jewellery played into this year's biggest accessory trend
Jennifer Aniston's all-out glam proves that more is always more when it comes to occasionwear
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gabby Logan just wore a vibrant orange suit that commands attention - and her pretty button-up blouse is an autumn wardrobe must-have
The presenter has proved that classic tailoring doesn't need to be bland
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Naomi Watts' oversized shirt and chic tailored trousers are the perfect business-casual staples - her elevated styling is so sophisticated
Naomi Watts nailed the business-casual dress code
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This is the only type of boot you need to complete your autumn wardrobe
Suede boots are a timeless autumn style that will complete any look you put together this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes nails transitional dressing in white maxi skirt and cosy knitted jumper - and her ballet flats are the stylish but practical shoes we need right now
Taking pieces from your summer wardrobe to your autumn collection is simple when you know how to style them for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Nadiya Hussain nails cosy autumn chic with a gorgeous crochet cardigan and dark blue jeans
The Bake Off contest has found the perfect mix of cosy and casual
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Pippa Middleton's chic burgundy coat and chocolate knee high boots are so on-trend – we're adding these rich colours to our wardrobe immediately
By Kerrie Hughes Published