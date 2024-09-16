Silver is the new black: Gillian Anderson makes a case for metallics at the Emmys in stunning foil dress

Silver was a prominent theme on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards in LA, with Jennifer Aniston, Nicola Coughlan, Catherine O'Hara and Kristen Wiig all opting for metallic tones and pearlescent gowns.

An occasion dress should play a key part of your capsule wardrobe, and an A-list event like this is a great place to look for inspiration. Gillian Anderson had to be top of my best dressed list in her textured silver creation, which was custom made by Emilia Wickstead. Gillian's certainly in good company, as the designer is a favourite of none other than Kate Middleton.

The voluminous skirt, square neckline and floor-sweeping train was spot on for such a glamorous night, and the matching Métier clutch bag and Martin Katz jewellery rounded the look off perfectly. Bravo to her superstar stylist Martha Ward!

Not to panic you, but there's exactly 100 days to go until Christmas so we're already on the hunt for Christmas party outfit ideas. Metallics are a great alternative to your classic little black dress, and are set to be a big trend for the season ahead. So why wait? Shop our silver linings playbook below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Emilia Wickstead 'Sharon' Metallic Seersucker Sleeveless Gown £1714 at Neiman Marcus This is the closest match to Gillian's dress that's available to buy right now. The champagne shade is stunning, and I can see this working really well as a wedding dress. If you choose the right shape, the straps are thick enough so you can even wear your best bra, which is always a bonus when it comes to evening dresses! Karen Millen Sequin Metallic Boucle Tailored Midaxi Dress £129.35 (was £199) at Karen Millen It's hard to believe this dress is high street and not a super high end designer name. The simple silhouette allows the sequin embellishment to do all the talking, and it's got Christmas party dress written all over it. The length will really elongate your figure, and you could team yours with the Karen Millen Tiffany Bone cuff lookalike we're currently coveting. Coast Pleat Top Jacquard Midi Dress £67 (was £169) at Coast If it's the shape of Gillian's dress that has piqued your interest, this sale bargain from Coast will do the trick. The square neckline highlights your décolletage in a really beautiful way, and the jacquard fabric looks very luxurious. Sizes are selling out so you'll have to act fast!

If you're asking yourself what colour suits me, silver works really well for cool skin tones, and was spotted all over the runways of labels like Alberta Ferretti and Alexander McQueen for Autumn/Winter '24.

It's been a busy time for former X-Files star Gillian, who just released a book about fantasies called Want. We've hardly even had time to get over her sparkles for the red carpet premiere of The Salt Path at the Toronto International Film Festival late last week! On that occasion, Gillian's stylist paired a sequin embellished Roland Mouret dress with another Metier clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's one to watch, and I for one can't wait to see what Gillian does (and wears!) next.