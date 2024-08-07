This high street lookalike for the covetable Tiffany Bone cuff will keep even the savviest fashionista guessing

If you're anything like me, the Tiffany Bone cuff has been high on your wish list for a long time now.

Even for jewellery novices, the bangle is instantly recognisable thanks to its curved shape, and is right up there alongside the likes of the Cartier Love bracelet as the best jewellery to invest in. First introduced in the 1970s by Italian designer and former model Elsa Peretti, the Bone cuff has only grown in popularity ever since. Over the years there have been many iterations and colours, and only this summer, two rings were added to the collection too.

Make no bones about it, the Tiffany options aren't cheap. So if you don't fancy spending up to £35,000 for the largest 18k gold bracelet, you're in luck because Karen Millen has got the most amazing lookalike available now for just £39...

Karen Millen Tiffany Bone cuff lookalike

Karen Millen Curved Bangle Stack £39 at Karen Millen For £39 you get two bangles which you can either stack or wear one on each wrist. They're available in either gold or silver, but frankly at this price we'd recommend getting both. The shiny finish and curved shape is an incredible match for the Tiffany original, and it even comes in a dust bag. It's made from zinc, and if you're thinking ahead to how you might keep it sparkly, check out this £7 Amazon jewellery cleaner. Jewellery isn't the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Karen Millen, but the brand also has some very chic oversized earrings. Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff £1,825 at Tiffany The word 'iconic' might be used a lot in fashion, but you can't deny it's true here. This investment piece is totally timeless and is available in either sterling silver or 18k gold - and in loads of different sizes and widths. There's a version for both your right and left wrists - as they're specifically sculpted to 'become one with the body'. So the price does stack up! Tiffany & Co. has a reputation as one of the most luxury jewellery labels of all-time, and this is a future heirloom.

Jewellery is just as essential to your capsule wardrobe as anything else, so don't underestimate the power of a bracelet to totally transform your wardrobe. This bangle stack will elevate even the simplest of outfits and nobody will guess it's from the high street. Wear yours with everything from the best jeans for your body type to your dressiest of dresses.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Trinny Woodall and Claire Danes are all fans of the Tiffany Bone cuff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion guru Trinny Woodall has two silver Bone cuffs that she regularly wears, and once called them 'a true staple'.

And she's not alone - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Angelina Jolie, Claire Danes, Beyonce, Margot Robbie are all fans, as well as legends like Sophia Loren, Liza Minnelli.

It was even worn by Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, proving it's the ultimate power move in the world of jewellery.

The Karen Millen lookalike is also available in yellow gold (Image credit: Karen Millen and Tiffany)

According to the Tiffany & Co. website, that shape of the cuff is inspired by Peretti's "visits as a young girl to a Capuchin crypt in Rome and her time spent in Barcelona inspired by Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Milà."