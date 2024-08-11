Jessica Ennis-Hill's green tracksuit and white trainers look is casual chic at its best - and you can get her entire outfit on the high street

Jessica Ennis-Hill latest, and appropriately sporty, Olympic outfit has us desperate to get our hands on her green Adidas tracksuit joggers - and her white trainers are the perfect elevated casual shoe.

Jessica Ennis-Hill may not be competing in this year's Olympic Games in Paris but she has taken the event by storm with her stunning outfit choices. From her summer-ready pink jumpsuit and matching manicure to her Breton-striped top and midi skirt look that was the epitome of French elegance, she has been giving us all the casual-chic style inspiration we need.

And her latest look is no different. While vastly more casual and comfortable than her other recent outfits at the event, we've fallen in love with the sporty green Adidas tracksuit she debuted in a recent Instagram Reel and adore her laid-back styling that paired the statement trousers with a simple ribbed, halter neck T-shirt.

Completing the all-Adidas look, Jessica finished the outfit with a pair of Adidas Superstar Original trainers. The white sneakers, finished with the iconic Adidas black stripes, are definitely in the running to be some of the best white trainers out there on the market and we love the chic, elevated look created by wearing all one brand.

A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill) A photo posted by on

Shop Jessica Ennis-Hill's Look

EXACT MATCH Adidas Originals 6363 Superstar Shoes £90 at Adidas The Adidas Superstar trainers are a timeless classic that haven't gone out of style in the entire 50 years they've been on the market. They may be built for basketball and beloved by hip hop and skate enthusiasts, but they're a great all-rounder to give comfort to anyone no matter what they're doing day-to-day. Their 3-Stripes mark, iconic shell style toe, and box logo are casual-chic at it's finest and their versatile colourway make them a wardrobe essential. EXACT MATCH Adidas Firebird Loose Track Tracksuit Bottoms £60 at Adidas Made from 100% recycled materials, you can feel just as good as you look in these Firebird joggers. They're built for comfort, allowing for optimal movement, and are designed with long-term wear in mind. It all means that whether you're off for a long walk, a day in the office, or are just lounging about the house, you can do so in both style and comfort. EXACT MATCH Adidas Premium Essentials Tank Top Was £30, Now £24 at Adidas The perfect basic piece, this white tank top really lives up to it's 'essentials' name. Easily paired with any outfit, it's the perfect must-have in your wardrobe thanks to its simple and understated design that oozes quality and craftsmanship. The cotton-blend fabric is lightweight and slightly stretchy to create a flattering slim fit, while the ribbed U-neckline hugs the chest and lets your necklace-of-choice shine.

With their bright, statement-making tone, we can see Jessica's green Adidas tracksuit trousers becoming a staple of any wardrobe and, with their equal amounts of style and comfort, they're sure to be some of the best joggers for women.

Their versatility comes down to their relaxed, straight-leg fit and the elevated fabric they're made from. It means that as well as being comfortable at-home and gym wear, they're also super easy joggers to style for work. All you have to do is create a balanced look by adding more polished and tailored pieces to your joggers outfits and they're easily made more office-appropriate.

Jessica's sleek hairstyle and pared-back accessorising leaned into this more formal take on joggers, with her short bob slicked back and tucked behind her ears, with no flyaways in sight, and a simple gold watch adding a subtle shine to the athletic outfit.