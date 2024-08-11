Jessica Ennis-Hill's green tracksuit and white trainers look is casual chic at its best - and you can get her entire outfit on the high street
The Olympian looked effortlessly cool and comfortable in some stylish Adidas athleisure-wear
Jessica Ennis-Hill latest, and appropriately sporty, Olympic outfit has us desperate to get our hands on her green Adidas tracksuit joggers - and her white trainers are the perfect elevated casual shoe.
Jessica Ennis-Hill may not be competing in this year's Olympic Games in Paris but she has taken the event by storm with her stunning outfit choices. From her summer-ready pink jumpsuit and matching manicure to her Breton-striped top and midi skirt look that was the epitome of French elegance, she has been giving us all the casual-chic style inspiration we need.
And her latest look is no different. While vastly more casual and comfortable than her other recent outfits at the event, we've fallen in love with the sporty green Adidas tracksuit she debuted in a recent Instagram Reel and adore her laid-back styling that paired the statement trousers with a simple ribbed, halter neck T-shirt.
Completing the all-Adidas look, Jessica finished the outfit with a pair of Adidas Superstar Original trainers. The white sneakers, finished with the iconic Adidas black stripes, are definitely in the running to be some of the best white trainers out there on the market and we love the chic, elevated look created by wearing all one brand.
With their bright, statement-making tone, we can see Jessica's green Adidas tracksuit trousers becoming a staple of any wardrobe and, with their equal amounts of style and comfort, they're sure to be some of the best joggers for women.
Their versatility comes down to their relaxed, straight-leg fit and the elevated fabric they're made from. It means that as well as being comfortable at-home and gym wear, they're also super easy joggers to style for work. All you have to do is create a balanced look by adding more polished and tailored pieces to your joggers outfits and they're easily made more office-appropriate.
Jessica's sleek hairstyle and pared-back accessorising leaned into this more formal take on joggers, with her short bob slicked back and tucked behind her ears, with no flyaways in sight, and a simple gold watch adding a subtle shine to the athletic outfit.
