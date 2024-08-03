Jessica Ennis Hill wows in summer-ready pink jumpsuit and matching manicure

Jessica Ennis Hill's stunning terracotta-pink jumpsuit is the perfect summer formalwear piece - and we love how she matched her manicure to the outfit's colour perfectly.

The Paris Olympics has brought us more than some amazing sport, as celebrities and A-lister flock to the French capital in all the finery to cheer on their home countries.

We've seen Princess Anne step out in some unique and unexpected headwear and Cindy Crawford gave us all the summer style inspiration we need with her simple white trouser look. And now, athlete Jessica Ennis Hill has given a masterclass in how to style summer occassion-wear and we're definitely taking notes.

Jessica looked stunning as she posed for an Instagram snap, wearing a belted jumpsuit from Claudie Pierlot in a stunning terracotta-pink shade. The short-sleeved piece, with subtle button detailing and a sharply-tailored V neckline, is impossibly chic, with the lightweight fabric and muted pop of colour making it the perfect choice to battle the Parisian heat while still looking effortlessly elegant.

She paired the jumpsuit with a comfortable pair of peep-toe, slingback heeled sandals but it was her manicure that jumped out at us as the perfect accessory.

The terracotta-pink colour of Jessica's manicure on both her fingertips and toes matched the tone of her jumpsuit perfectly, creating a streamlined look that elevated her outfit - and it's a trick we're definitely going to be using when we put together wedding guest outfits this season.

EXACT MATCH Claudie Cares Belted Terracotta Jumpsuit £379 at Claudie Pierlot The perfect summer occassion-wear piece, this long straight-cut jumpsuit, with a flattering removable tie belt to cinch you in at the waist, is sure to make a statement wherever you wear it. Impossibly comfortable while still looking chic, it boasts short sleeves, a V-neckline, and, even better, it has pockets too! Moda In Pelle Molina Cameo Leather Was £100, now £50 at Moda In Pelle With a comfortable slingback design, these heeled sandals are the perfect occasion-wear accessory. With metallic detailing on the chunky block heel for a touch of glamour and a subtle crocodile effect on the fabric, they're super stylish as well as supportive with their generous foot coverage and super padded footbed. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Polish in 'Fabuliste' £29 at Chanel Protective and long-lasting, the Le Vernis nail polish by Chanel not only brings a vibrant colour to the nails, but its formula features ceramides to give an ultra-shiny, perfectly even lacquered finish with even just a fine coat of product. A stunning terracotta pink shade, 'Fabuliste' is a great elevated neutral that's super versatile and statement-making.

Fans of the athlete adored the all pink look, with one commenting on her post, "Lovely lady, gorgeous outfit," while another added, "You are so beautiful Jess! Hope you have a great time in Paris."

Many also pointed out how sleek her bob was, with the athlete styling her usually waved hair in a much slicker style. Using the best hair straighteners on the market, it's easy to recreate her look by gently running the straightener through the hair and curling it inwards to frame the face as you reach the ends.

With the shine coming off her healthy-looking strands, it's clear that she's got a good hair care routine in place, using a high-quality hair mask regularly to keep flyaways, split ends and damaged strands from flaring up.