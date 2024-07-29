Cindy Crawford's simple white trouser look at the Olympics is a style recipe we'll be wearing all summer
And it doesn't cost a fortune to recreate her whole ensemble
Given that it's being hosted in one of the most stylish cities in the world, it's no surprise that there are plenty of enviable spectator outfits at 2024's Olympic Games. But our favourite so far has to be Cindy Crawford's suitably Parisian white trouser look that expertly balances simplicity with sophistication.
Your summer capsule wardrobe doesn't have to be comprised of just skirts and dresses - there are plenty of ways to make trousers work for sunny climates. But if you're at a loss for how to style them for summer, look no further than Cindy Crawford's stellar ensemble to support team USA at the Olympics.
When stuffy, sticky weather rolls around, there's nothing worse than wasting time wrestling with your clothes to find something you actually feel comfortable and cool in. Having foolproof outfit formulas like Cindy's on hand will save a lot of time and effort, and you can pretty much guarantee being the most fashionable one in the room.
We love a lightweight trouser for all manner of summer weathers. Paris was hit with some serious rainfall over the weekend, bringing wet and humid conditions, which Cindy's look worked brilliantly for. Her tailored trousers offered just the right amount of coverage without being too heavy, so they can be relied on for overcast days and bright sunshine, thanks to the white hue that will keep you cool.
Shop Cindy's look
ME+EM is one of the first places we turn to for high quality basics that have an elevated feel and these trousers are no different. Perfectly cut and endlessly flattering, they are worth every penny and sure to last for years in your trouser rotation.
A true capsule wardrobe staple, this affordable Hush vest is very similar to Cindy's for a fantastic price. Made from 100% organic cotton, it is breathable and light for hot summer weather - plus it's available in multiple different shades.
Everyone needs a pair of the best white trainers in their arsenal and Cindy demonstrates just how to dress them up. These look very similar to the pair she is wearing and they come highly rated by customers for comfort.
Although each component of Cindy Crawford's outfit is very simple, when styled together you get a beautifully minimalist feel that can take you anywhere. For slightly formal events that don't require an actual dress, it can be a challenge to know what will fit the brief and make you feel good, but we're certain this outfit recipe is exactly that.
The best part is that every piece will get endless wear throughout the year - not a week goes by without the need for a basic but stylish vest and some reliable trainers. Bright white trousers might be a little more standout, but with the right fitting pair, you'll soon want to wear them every day.
Throw on top of the best swimwear for women over 50 with some sleek flip-flops on holiday, or keep things monochromatic with a boxy white tee and some chunky sandals for a park picnic.
Shop more staple white trousers
When in doubt, a pair of white trousers is one of the most chic pieces you can turn to, so it's worth having a couple of perfectly tailored pairs on hand. We're always on the lookout for smart alternatives to the best wedding guest dresses and you could very easily team one of these pairs with a colourful blazer, some heels, and a clutch bag - just make sure there isn't too much white in your look!
Available in three different leg lengths and brilliantly affordable, these M&S trousers tick every box. Plus, there's a matching jacket available for the most stunning co-ord look.
If breathability is your top priority, you'll want to add these relaxed trousers to your basket ASAP. Made from a linen blend in a wide leg cut to keep things airy, they will be your best friend this season.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
