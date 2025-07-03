Rachel Stevens' Wimbledon outfit just proved that petite women can wear wide-leg trousers - here's how to do it
Worried about wide-leg trousers on a petite frame? Rachel Stevens' Wimbledon ensemble is a masterclass for those under 5'3
Rachel Stevens just rewrote the fashion rulebook with her all-white Wimbledon outfit, and it's a great styling lesson for those under 5'3. The former pop star has a petite frame, and it has long been thought that those of a smaller stature should steer clear of items such as wide-leg trousers, but this Wimbledon fashion moment suggests otherwise.
When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, head-to-toe white outfits are a great way to reflect the looks that we're seeing on court, and Rachel Stevens' neutral number not only fits with an overall trend for the summer event, but she has also made wide-leg trousers wearable, whatever your height. Pairing a pleated wide leg trouser with a fitted camisole, tucked in to highlight her waist, the star added a cropped, collarless blazer to complete her ensemble.
Accessorising with some much-needed oversized sunnies, thanks to the gloriously warm weather, she added a timeless, quilted Chanel bag for added luxe factor, and two-toned, monochromatic heels for added height. By highlighting her waist, and keeping the top half of her outfit shorter, Rachel, who is only 5ft managed to elongate her whole silhouette and pull off a pair of wide-leg trousers with maximum style.
Rachel Stevens' Wimbledon outfit shows why petite women should be wearing wide-leg trousers too, and how to style them
It's all in the proportions and if you're looking at how to style wide-leg trousers, the first thing you need to do is make sure to highlight your waist. Rachel has done this in three ways. Firstly, she opted for a pair of neatly tailored high-waisted, pleated palazzo trousers (these have unfortunately largely sold out) that fit beautifully. By having them sit high on her waistline, Rachel has created a longer lower torso, automatically adding inches to her legs.
Next, Rachel has tucked her top in, again this draws focus to her raised waistline, creating a nipped-in silhouette that balances the wide-leg of the trouser, but also again lengthens her torso.
And, finally, by opting for a tailored, cropped jacket, without a collar, the former singer creates a fitted and neat silhouette on her top half, again balancing the extra fabric in her trousers, but also sures up her waistline, and adds inches to her torso and legs. All of these methods help to showcase a well-balanced shape that is not overwhelmed by fabric, meaning that despite her shorter stature, her look is beautifully proportioned.
Get the look
Cropped jackets are a great choice for petite frames as they help to lengthen legs as the hemline hits higher up on the waist. This boucle iteration has an elegant look that is reminiscent of Chanel styles, ensuring this jacket won't date. Slip on over shift, or fit and flare dresses, or A-line shirts for added polish.
Wide leg trousers are a great choice for what to wear in the heat, as the full leg keeps the breeze flowing and avoids trapping hot air, so you can keep that little bit cooler. These elegant white trousers can be teamed with everything from tailored shirts to feminine and floaty blouses, or even just a simple t-shirt for a smart but summery look.
A capsule wardrobe hero, a silky cami can work all year through. Wear as a light layer under a blazer or open linen shirt in the summer, and slip under chunky cardigans in the winter. This lace-trimmed style has a feminine feel that will add softness to any ensemble.
Unfortunately, Rachel's M&S jacket is sold out, but this collarless, cropped design with hook and eye closure is a great substitute. The neat, tailored fit and short fit will help to highlight your waist and work well for petite frames. The lack of collar ensures a more streamlined and less bulky finish that helps to balance out a wide leg or flared skirt hem.
Usually our go-to for the best summer dresses, Nobody's Child also does an extensive range of separates, and these pleated, wide-leg trousers are a great choice for summer style. If you're petite, make friends with your local tailor so that you've got someone to shorten hem lengths to allow you to wear styles with flats or heels.
When it comes to what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers, heels are an obvious choice. Adding extra inches will always help to balance the width of the trousers, so a high heel or a pair of wedges is a great summer option. However, this doesn't mean flats are out of bounds. Just stick to a tonally similar shoe and a pointed toe to help elongate your look.
They say rules are made to be broken, and Rachel Stevens proved this point with her Wimbledon ensemble. If you've ever been told you can't wear something because of your body type, it's all about working out how to style the item in question.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A great outfit is always down to proportions and Rachel shows how well she knows herself and her style with this wide-leg trouser look. By lengthening her lower half with a short blazer and an unfussy top half, she manages to style out wide leg trousers perfectly.
Finishing her look, Rachel opted for a timeless Chanel handbag in white to really lean into the Wimbledon theme. Adding a pair of oversized sunglasses, the star was ready for both the weather and the paparazzi pictures.
While Wimbledon always serves as great outfit inspiration for the summer ahead, Rachel's styling tips are ones you can take into this season and beyond.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.