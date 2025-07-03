Rachel Stevens' Wimbledon outfit just proved that petite women can wear wide-leg trousers - here's how to do it

Rachel Stevens just rewrote the fashion rulebook with her all-white Wimbledon outfit, and it's a great styling lesson for those under 5'3. The former pop star has a petite frame, and it has long been thought that those of a smaller stature should steer clear of items such as wide-leg trousers, but this Wimbledon fashion moment suggests otherwise.

When it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, head-to-toe white outfits are a great way to reflect the looks that we're seeing on court, and Rachel Stevens' neutral number not only fits with an overall trend for the summer event, but she has also made wide-leg trousers wearable, whatever your height. Pairing a pleated wide leg trouser with a fitted camisole, tucked in to highlight her waist, the star added a cropped, collarless blazer to complete her ensemble.

Accessorising with some much-needed oversized sunnies, thanks to the gloriously warm weather, she added a timeless, quilted Chanel bag for added luxe factor, and two-toned, monochromatic heels for added height. By highlighting her waist, and keeping the top half of her outfit shorter, Rachel, who is only 5ft managed to elongate her whole silhouette and pull off a pair of wide-leg trousers with maximum style.

Rachel Stevens' Wimbledon outfit shows why petite women should be wearing wide-leg trousers too, and how to style them

It's all in the proportions and if you're looking at how to style wide-leg trousers, the first thing you need to do is make sure to highlight your waist. Rachel has done this in three ways. Firstly, she opted for a pair of neatly tailored high-waisted, pleated palazzo trousers (these have unfortunately largely sold out) that fit beautifully. By having them sit high on her waistline, Rachel has created a longer lower torso, automatically adding inches to her legs.

Next, Rachel has tucked her top in, again this draws focus to her raised waistline, creating a nipped-in silhouette that balances the wide-leg of the trouser, but also again lengthens her torso.

And, finally, by opting for a tailored, cropped jacket, without a collar, the former singer creates a fitted and neat silhouette on her top half, again balancing the extra fabric in her trousers, but also sures up her waistline, and adds inches to her torso and legs. All of these methods help to showcase a well-balanced shape that is not overwhelmed by fabric, meaning that despite her shorter stature, her look is beautifully proportioned.

They say rules are made to be broken, and Rachel Stevens proved this point with her Wimbledon ensemble. If you've ever been told you can't wear something because of your body type, it's all about working out how to style the item in question.

A great outfit is always down to proportions and Rachel shows how well she knows herself and her style with this wide-leg trouser look. By lengthening her lower half with a short blazer and an unfussy top half, she manages to style out wide leg trousers perfectly.

Finishing her look, Rachel opted for a timeless Chanel handbag in white to really lean into the Wimbledon theme. Adding a pair of oversized sunglasses, the star was ready for both the weather and the paparazzi pictures.

While Wimbledon always serves as great outfit inspiration for the summer ahead, Rachel's styling tips are ones you can take into this season and beyond.