Princess Anne's headwear at the Olympics was unexpected - but we're in awe of her authentic style
The Princess Royal's sartorial prowess continues
Princess Anne never fails to impress us in the fashion stakes. No matter what the occasion, she always chooses pieces that gives us a glimpse of her authentic self. And the Paris Olympics 2024 is no exception.
The King's sister has been spotted on numerous occasions enjoying different sports at the event – and for a lot of them she's been seen wearing a Team GB bucket hat. Such casual style from a royal is far removed from the formalwear we're so used to seeing – but we're in awe of her cool style and unwavering support for her countrywomen and men.
Just like everyone else, staying comfortable and protected from the heat is high on Princess Anne's priority list. But it's clear making sure Team GB knows exactly who she is routing for is also top of the list.
Shop Princess Anne's style
The very same worn by Princess Anne, this Adidas Team GB bucket hat is the perfect way to show your support. And while it's great for staying cool and safe in the heat, this is one piece of headwear you can wear whatever the weather to fly the Team GB flag.
This pure linen tunic from White Stuff is similar to Princess Anne's design, the lightweight material perfect for keeping you cool in the heat but providing excellent coverage at the same time. Available in white and navy, it's not hard to see why this piece is selling fast.
Princess Anne's trainers of choice at the Olympics are these ultra stylish Adidas running trainers. The thick sole no doubt makes them a super comfortable all-day wear. A recent review on the Adidas wesbite reads: "Love this shoe for its versatility. Go to shoe for most training types."
The Princess Royal teamed her Team GB hat with a tailored two-piece, made up of a loose-fitting, super cool tunic and navy trousers. She completed the look to visit the Team GB house in Paris with a pair of Adidas that look so cushioned, we're going to be testing them as a contender for the most comfortable trainers for women.
It's rare to see Princess Anne in such a casual style, so much so where you otherwise wouldn't miss her, she is almost unrecognisable in amongst the crowd of supporters. And we're loving this rare glimpse of the Princess Royal in such relaxed fashion, enjoying the world's biggest sporting event alongside the rest of the world.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
