Princess Anne's headwear at the Olympics was unexpected - but we're in awe of her authentic style

Princess Anne never fails to impress us in the fashion stakes. No matter what the occasion, she always chooses pieces that gives us a glimpse of her authentic self. And the Paris Olympics 2024 is no exception.

The King's sister has been spotted on numerous occasions enjoying different sports at the event – and for a lot of them she's been seen wearing a Team GB bucket hat. Such casual style from a royal is far removed from the formalwear we're so used to seeing – but we're in awe of her cool style and unwavering support for her countrywomen and men.

Just like everyone else, staying comfortable and protected from the heat is high on Princess Anne's priority list. But it's clear making sure Team GB knows exactly who she is routing for is also top of the list.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain)

Shop Princess Anne's style

Adidas Team GB Olympics Bucket Hat £18 (was £23 at Very) The very same worn by Princess Anne, this Adidas Team GB bucket hat is the perfect way to show your support. And while it's great for staying cool and safe in the heat, this is one piece of headwear you can wear whatever the weather to fly the Team GB flag. White Stuff Pure Linen Geometric Tunic £45 (was £75) at M&S This pure linen tunic from White Stuff is similar to Princess Anne's design, the lightweight material perfect for keeping you cool in the heat but providing excellent coverage at the same time. Available in white and navy, it's not hard to see why this piece is selling fast. Adidas Adizero SL Running Trainers £110 at Very Princess Anne's trainers of choice at the Olympics are these ultra stylish Adidas running trainers. The thick sole no doubt makes them a super comfortable all-day wear. A recent review on the Adidas wesbite reads: "Love this shoe for its versatility. Go to shoe for most training types."

The Princess Royal teamed her Team GB hat with a tailored two-piece, made up of a loose-fitting, super cool tunic and navy trousers. She completed the look to visit the Team GB house in Paris with a pair of Adidas that look so cushioned, we're going to be testing them as a contender for the most comfortable trainers for women.

It's rare to see Princess Anne in such a casual style, so much so where you otherwise wouldn't miss her, she is almost unrecognisable in amongst the crowd of supporters. And we're loving this rare glimpse of the Princess Royal in such relaxed fashion, enjoying the world's biggest sporting event alongside the rest of the world.