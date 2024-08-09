Jessica Ennis-Hill understood the styling assignment and her Breton-striped top and midi skirt at the Olympics are the epitome of French elegance

Jessica Ennis-Hill understood the styling assignment at the Olympics and her Breton-striped top and midi skirt are the epitome of French elegance.

Paris is often known as the fashion capital of the world and the outfits we’ve seen so far at the Olympics from attendees and pundits alike have certainly not been letting the city down. Jessica Ennis-Hill in particular has been going all-out with her beautiful outfits each day as she delivers her verdict on the athletics. Her latest look has to be one of our favourites and it couldn’t be more appropriate given she’s currently soaking up all the Olympic atmosphere in France. On 6th August Jessica, styled by the brilliant Tess Wright, opted for a Maje cardigan top with Breton stripes and a deep blue-black pleated midi skirt, styled with red heels.

Maje is one of the best French clothing brands for a reason and this timeless cardigan top had short sleeves and gorgeous navy piping running along the cuffs, crew neckline and front. Tiny gold buttons adorned the front and the Breton stripes couldn’t have been more French chic.

Recreate Jessica Ennis-Hill's French Chic Outfit

Recreate Jessica Ennis-Hill's French Chic Outfit

The origins of the Breton striped shirt are nautical but now Breton striped pieces are widespread and often associated with France more generally. Jessica Ennis-Hill’s Breton-striped top has the classic horizontal stripes, but in black and white, and many of us will have at least one striped item in our summer capsule wardrobe.

A top like Jessica’s is a little more polished than your traditional striped shirt thanks to the fitted silhouette and buttons. This makes it a great option for special occasions as well as more day-to-day when worn with jeans. For the Olympics coverage, the gold-medal winning heptathlete upped the style stakes even more with a full skirt that featured pockets and pleats.

It appeared to be a dark navy-black tone and this looked stunning with her Breton-striped top and gave the entire outfit a very put-together, sophisticated feel which French style is known for exuding.

The combination of the two pieces together has also won the heart of Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, who has described it as the "epitome of Parisian styling".

"Of all the amazing outfits we've seen on the Olympic commentators, this has to be my favourite. It's the epitome of Parisian styling, and if you want to get French style spot on, it doesn't get much better than a Breton striped top by Maje with a Dior-inspired full navy-black skirt," she says. "Add in red heels and Jessica is really flying the flag. Bravo to her clever stylist Tess Wright, who also works with Alex Jones."

As Caroline mentions, Jessica Ennis-Hill not only honoured France with her design choices but with her outfit’s colours too. She complemented the white and very dark blue of her outfit with a pair of cherry red, peep-toe heeled sandals.

These had a practical ankle strap to help keep them secure on her feet throughout her time commentating, though for a more low-key day out she could’ve swapped them for a pair of her best white trainers to be extra comfy. The pop of red lifted the colour palette of the retired heptathlete's outfit and whilst the three colours reflected the French flag, they could also double as a sweet nod to the British team too. Now there are only a few days left of the Olympics and we can’t wait to see what else she might wear before it's over.