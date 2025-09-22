Jessica Alba makes tailoring look easy with this relaxed look that is perfect for the seasonal transition

Jessica Alba was spotted in Manhattan looking effortlessly stylish in a tailored two-piece that toed the line perfectly for smart casual outfit ideas. With the suiting style frenzy still upon us, let’s take a look at how to wear a smart co-ord that adds a cool polish to your everyday, without the corporate stuffiness.

Jessica has perfected the relaxed tailoring trend by opting for a waistcoat and pants combo that she teamed with classic white sneakers and a tan purse. The wide-leg cut of the pants gave Jessica's whole look an off-duty aesthetic that was reinforced by her shoe of choice.

A huge hit over the summer, when it comes to the fall/winter fashion trends 2025, waistcoats and tailoring are still going strong. Learning how to style a waistcoat and transitioning it from summer to fall is easy, though. Start by adding layers underneath as the temperatures begin to drop. A white shirt will always look smart, but a thin polo neck is a great way to get warmth without any additional bulk, or try a blazer on top for a three-piece tailoring look.

JESSICA ALBA SHOWS US HOW TO DO RELAXED TAILORING

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The navy of Jessica’s co-ord is a classic and makes each item a staple for your closet. Shopping with the mindset of wearability is a great way to ensure the items you’re selecting will get plenty of use. So think about how things will work with what you already own. A navy waistcoat or pair of pants will mix and match easily with other items, and all of a sudden, you have lots of new fall outfit ideas from just two additional pieces.

Another key takeaway from Jessica Alba’s outfit is her accessorizing. The tan leather purse from Ralph Lauren is the perfect color to wear with navy, as the tones complement each other beautifully. The addition of silver bangles and earrings sets the whole outfit off, and the cat-eye sunglasses are so chic.

When it comes to footwear, can you ever go wrong with the best white sneakers? A must-have for anyone who wants to create that stylish capsule closet, white sneakers are an on-the-go shoe that is rated highly for both practicality and comfort. With everything from a slip skirt to denim, tailored trousers to a dress, white sneakers can do it all. Jessica opted for a platform style that gives extra height and has a modern chunky look to them, tapping into the latest fall/winter shoe trends 2025.

Get the look

Reiss Athena navy waistcoat $330 / £190 at Reiss The longline shape of this waistcoat is both stylish and flattering. The round neck is a classic look, while the longer fit will elongate the torso and looks really chic with pants or jeans. The gold button detailing makes it feel more expensive, and if you love it enough to get two, it also comes in cream as well. Reiss Priya navy pants $265 / £150 at Reiss High-rise fit, flared leg, patch pockets - these Reiss pants tick all the boxes if you're looking for a pair of pants that exude quiet luxury. The flared leg is a great way to get that wide leg shape while maintaining some structure, and the high-rise fit will accentuate the waist. These come in petite too. Dune Episode white sneakers $140 / £99 at Dune London Think like Jessica and opt for a platform sneaker. Not only do they give some added height and help with longer length pants, but the platform gives a modern take on a timeless sneaker style. The gold hardware detailing on this Dune pair provides some subtle extra detailing. EXACT MATCH Ralph Lauren The Ralph bucket bag $2500 / £2175 at Ralph Lauren From the spring 2025 Ralph Lauren runway collection, this bucket bag is a beautiful investment piece. The timeless tan hue in a soft calfskin leather pairs perfectly with the wood and metal top handle detail. This is a bag that will see you through many a season to come, a real classic and an exact match to Jessica's. Komono at Amazon Rosie sunglasses $80.05 / £59 at Amazon The cat eye frame of these sunglasses is a flattering style for many face shapes and adds some fun fashion flair to your outfit. The brown tortoiseshell design will go with everything, making them an easy everyday choice. They are also scratch resistant and have a UV400 protection. Monki at Asos silver hoops 3 pack $16 / £9 at ASOS We love how Jessica stacked her hoop earrings for this look so why not try the same? This pack of 3 silver hoops have 3 different sizes, perfect for pairing together to create that statement earring aesthetic. However, even when worn one at a time, a silver hoop is always an easy way to elevate your outfit.

Whether you need a new look for the office or want to upgrade your smart casual attire, relaxed tailoring will be your new fashion friend. With the cooler season here, you can always play around with color, as brown and burgundy hues are big news when it comes to the fall/winter fashion color trends for 2025. If you already own a navy two-piece or simply want to try a seasonal hue, utilize one of these trending tones to bring your look up to date.