Jessica Alba's update on the wide-leg jeans trend has us revisiting this leg-lengthening style

It can be tricky to know how to style wide-leg jeans, but Jessica Alba's latest outfit is giving us all the autumn outfit ideas to get us excited about the season ahead.

The actress was spotted out on the town in New York with her partner Danny Ramirez, wearing a cool pair of wide-leg jeans with a twist. Rather than opting for classic blue hues, Alba's jeans were a cool washed grey, a colourway we hadn't considered for quite some time, this look is perfect for the forthcoming cooler days.

Wide-leg jeans have had a resurgence in recent seasons, becoming one of the most popular denim trends 2025, thanks to their waist-narrowing and leg-lengthening capabilities. The key to wearing this style is to opt for a high-waisted pair that just touch or skim the floor. This will make your pins look longer, but avoid pooling fabrics as this can make your legs look shorter. A great shortcut to achieving this is with a pair of heeled ankle boots or pumps that will also add extra height and keep your hemline from sweeping the streets. Take a tip from Jessica Alba and add a pair of suede boots underneath for an on-trend look.

While there's long been debate around the question can jeans be business casual? This laidback denim style makes a great basis for date night outfit ideas. Team it with an asymmetric top and slightly oversized leather jacket like Jessica's for a louche look for your next dinner date.

Complementing the neckline of her top, the actress added a selection of delicate necklaces to her outfit, drawing attention upwards towards the details of her outfit.

Want to make this look work for the office? Try swapping the casual biker jacket for a structured style - a blazer and jeans will instantly feel more pulled together, echoing the silhouette of your best women's trouser suit.

If you want to style up the look, adding delicate, layered short necklaces is a great accessorising hack as they draw the eye up towards the face without interrupting the flow of your outfit.

We'll be stealing a style tip from Jessica's other accessories, too - a cool quilted leather backpack is a great way to stay hands-free without compromising on your look.