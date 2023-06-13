Jessica Alba and her identical daughter opt for coastal grandmother style at the French Open
We're obsessed with the actress' mini-me moment with her daughter
Jessica Alba and her daughter attended the French Open together over the weekend - and the pics of the nearly identical family members are too cute to handle.
The French Open, although of course primarily an event for tennis fanatics is also a great event for fashion lovers. Why? Celebrities - and we don't just mean tennis stars like Naomi Osaka or Serena Williams - usually wear their newest and best looks to the event. Typically wearing outfits that fit the trending 'stealth wealth' aesthetic it's the perfect place to get some style inspiration.
Over the weekend, Jessica Alba (who recently gave us this genius tip about reducing eye bags) and her daughter, Honor, 15, attended the French Open together, looking scarily identical - and wearing truly the most stylish outfit we've seen from the actress yet.
The actress and entrepreneur was seen snapping a selfie with her daughter while watching a match - and they look like the spitting image of each other.
While Honor chose to go for an all-beige linen set complete with a stylish bralette (a lá Amanda Seyfried), Jessica chose a midi-length navy blue and white dress, giving ultimate rich mom energy. The dress had a chic knot detailing in the middle, which revealed just the right amount of skin on her midriff, and featured a subtle pattern of navy blue flowers on the bottom, adding some texture to the already stylish dress.
In true French Open fashion, both Jessica and her daughter sported crisp white sneakers for the match.
For accessories, Jessica rocked a navy blue crocodile-print purse, as well as a pair of classic gold hoop earrings and a pair of large sunglasses - and topped the whole coastal grandma look off with a timeless red lip.
Jessica posted a picture of her and her daughter attending the event to Instagram, captioning the photos: "Girls day at @rolandgarros 🎾🤍☀️🇫🇷 Congrats to @iga.swiatek @karolinamuchova on an incredible match 👏🏽 and @iga.swiatek 3X winner of the French Open! 🏆🥇! Wow!!!"
Crown Vintage Gamina Platform Sneaker, $59.99 (£47.95) | DSW
Reach for these Gamina platform sneakers from Crown Vintage - the perfect transition piece between seasons, these shoes are an all-year-long favorite, no matter the occasion.
In the comments, fans echoed the sentiment that Jessica and Honor look scarily alike.
"Holy moly she is your twin. Beautiful girls. Stay blessed," one person commented.
