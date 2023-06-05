Amanda Seyfried just wore the coolest bralette we've ever seen

Amanda Seyfried took the cool girl aesthetic to a whole new level while in New York City.

It goes without saying that Amanda Seyfried always looks good - from her roles on screen (yes, even her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout), to her streetwear looks, she always looks fabulous.

You might have seen Amanda in beachy, coastal outfits for Mamma Mia, or perhaps Victorian gowns in her role as Cosette in Les Miserables, but in real life, the actress is the epitome of a cool girl, often wearing dark hues and edgy pieces.

Recently, while attending a premiere for her upcoming miniseries The Crowded Room in New York, the actress had a chic red carpet look that we're trying to recreate immediately - especially the fab bra top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her bedazzled, leather bra top, which features a criss-cross silhouette and is laden with silver detailing, is from Alexander McQueen. She paired the bombshell bra top with a pair of relaxed satin trousers, as well as a pair of chic, pointed-toe black heels, and a pair of uber-stylish black sunglasses. She also sported a pair of dangling diamond earrings to add a little more sparkle to her look.

For makeup, the actress chose to go with a classic smokey eye and a nude lip, and she slicked her hair all the way back a lá Anne Hathaway, totally feeding into the popular wet hair trend.

Although bra tops can be notoriously hard to pull off, we believe we've found some similar styles that might just suit your fancy if you're looking to get dressed up like Amanda.

Lanni Top NBC, $197 (£159) | Revolve This sparkling, fringey bra top is perfect for a night out on the town, or going dancing with friends - and did we mention the glam top is on sale? Pair it with a matching black skirt or a pair of loose black pants (like Amanda) and you'll be good to go for your big night.

CASSIDY VEGAN LEATHER TIE STRAP TOP, $177 (£142) | Alice & Olivia This top includes a square neckline, ties at the straps, and smocking in the back - making it truly flattering for any body type, and perfect for a fun, special occasion.

Amanda attended the premiere with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, who has starred in shows like The Newsroom and Wild.