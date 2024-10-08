Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in elegant daytime styling - wearing the best flared jeans we've seen all season

Jennifer Lopez wears the most stylish pair of flared jeans in a recent outing, and we couldn't wait to find some affordable lookalikes.

We all know that the key to wearing denim is finding the best jeans for your body type, however, who can deny the appeal of flares? With their leg-lengthening silhouette and a nod to the vintage styles of the 70s, flared jeans have made a strong comeback. And when worn by JLo, it's especially confirmed that this style should play a major role in our autumn capsule wardrobes.

For a recent outing, Lopez paired high-waisted flared jeans with a long-sleeved black crop top, and she finished off the look with a snakeskin-printed handbag, adding some texture to the outfit. With minimal accessories, including light brown sunglasses, this outfit offers a lesson in nailing everyday elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's look: outfit 1

The look consists of Veronica Beard Sheridan high-rise flared jeans, glamorous stiletto heels from Charlotte Olympia and the Gucci Python Hobo Bag.

JLo's outfit proves that styling a pair of the best wide leg jeans is deceptively simple; whether paired with a t-shirt or with a tailored blazer for a polished office look, they embody an effortlessly cool feel that's hard to replicate with any other style. This silhouette is great for balancing bodily proportions, they elongate the legs whilst creating a dramatic flare at the bottom, making them some of the best jeans to wear with cowboy boots too.

Shop Jennifer's look: outfit 2

G-Star Women's Midge Bootcut Jeans $170 at Amazon These bootcut jeans offer the just the right amount of flare to give off that retro feel. Combine with slingback heels, or wear day-to-day with your favorite trainers. Anthropologie Long-Sleeve High-Neck Baby Rib Top $48 at Anthropologie This long sleeve high neck top is a brilliant wardrobe staple that will see you through this season and beyond, and it's made with breathable material too. Zara Leather Animal Print Shopper $299 at Zara Made from cow-skin fur, this handbag is not only a stylish design but will also last a lifetime. This bag is perfect for office commuting or daytime outings, with plenty of room for your belongings.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this outfit, "Wide leg jeans are everywhere right now, and Jennifer has styled hers perfectly by adding a cropped roll neck knit and platform heels. She's expertly played with proportions to make her legs look like they go on forever!"

Jeans aside, her fabulous snakeskin handbag is another thing that sets this look apart - this handbag is the perfect accessory for injecting some personality into a block colored outfit. Animal prints have had a huge moment in the fashion world this year, and we can't get enough of them, especially when it comes to printed accessories like this.