Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in elegant daytime styling - wearing the best flared jeans we've seen all season
Flattering, stylish and on-trend, what's not to love about flared jeans?
Jennifer Lopez wears the most stylish pair of flared jeans in a recent outing, and we couldn't wait to find some affordable lookalikes.
We all know that the key to wearing denim is finding the best jeans for your body type, however, who can deny the appeal of flares? With their leg-lengthening silhouette and a nod to the vintage styles of the 70s, flared jeans have made a strong comeback. And when worn by JLo, it's especially confirmed that this style should play a major role in our autumn capsule wardrobes.
For a recent outing, Lopez paired high-waisted flared jeans with a long-sleeved black crop top, and she finished off the look with a snakeskin-printed handbag, adding some texture to the outfit. With minimal accessories, including light brown sunglasses, this outfit offers a lesson in nailing everyday elegance.
Shop Jennifer's look: outfit 1
These flares are some of the best jeans on Amazon, and they have a huge discount for Amazon Big Deal Day. Style with ankle boots, loafers or some of the best white trainers.
This long sleeve black t-shirt is perfect for layering underneath the best wool jumpers, blazers or jackets in the cooler season.
The look consists of Veronica Beard Sheridan high-rise flared jeans, glamorous stiletto heels from Charlotte Olympia and the Gucci Python Hobo Bag.
JLo's outfit proves that styling a pair of the best wide leg jeans is deceptively simple; whether paired with a t-shirt or with a tailored blazer for a polished office look, they embody an effortlessly cool feel that's hard to replicate with any other style. This silhouette is great for balancing bodily proportions, they elongate the legs whilst creating a dramatic flare at the bottom, making them some of the best jeans to wear with cowboy boots too.
Shop Jennifer's look: outfit 2
These bootcut jeans offer the just the right amount of flare to give off that retro feel. Combine with slingback heels, or wear day-to-day with your favorite trainers.
This long sleeve high neck top is a brilliant wardrobe staple that will see you through this season and beyond, and it's made with breathable material too.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this outfit, "Wide leg jeans are everywhere right now, and Jennifer has styled hers perfectly by adding a cropped roll neck knit and platform heels. She's expertly played with proportions to make her legs look like they go on forever!"
Jeans aside, her fabulous snakeskin handbag is another thing that sets this look apart - this handbag is the perfect accessory for injecting some personality into a block colored outfit. Animal prints have had a huge moment in the fashion world this year, and we can't get enough of them, especially when it comes to printed accessories like this.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
