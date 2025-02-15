Jennifer Lopez predicted the baggy jeans trend before anyone else - adding a tailored blazer smartens them up perfectly

If you're looking for fresh inspiration for how to wear trending wide leg jeans, Jennifer Lopez's look from last summer offers a masterclass in balancing proportions with a short fitted herringbone blazer— and we're copying this formula as we enter spring.

This season we're seeing plenty of A-listers wearing loose-fitting denim, confirming that baggy, wide-leg jeans are here to stay. And finding the best wide leg jeans to suit your shape and style is one thing, but styling them in a way that feels polished and put-together is another. Lopez proves that balancing proportions is key, so pairing the relaxed silhouette with a more structured, fitted piece like a short blazer or jacket should be a go-to solution when considering how to wear this trending style.

She stepped out in New York wearing a pair of Gucci pleated jeans, paired with a fitted blue herringbone blazer layered over a plain white t-shirt. This laid-back look is finished with silver hoop earrings, a white Hermes Birkin bag and sunglasses from Bottega Veneta.

Shop Baggy Wide Leg Jeans

Levi's Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans £88.97 at Nordstrom If you're looking for a new pair of jeans these Levi's Dad jeans are a classic that never fails to impress. You can wear these plenty of ways, from teaming with laid-back t-shirts to dressing up with slingback heels and a floaty blouse. Free People Old West Slouchy Jeans £188 at Free People Free People offer one of the best denim collections and this slouchy pair offer a relaxed fit that not only looks great but that's also super comfortable. Wear with tucked-in blouses, short blazers or your best wool jumpers. H&M Wide Regular Jeans £37.99 at H&M If you're looking to wear this trend without spending a fortune, H&M's wide jeans are a brilliant place to start. Plus they come in three different shades from a medium indigo colour to a lighter wash.

Shop short blazers

Zara Short Boucle Jacket £59.99 at Zara This boucle jacket has the chicest lapel collar and shoulder pads that give it extra structure. You could style this plenty of ways, from keeping it casual with denim to wearing to the office paired with tailored trousers. H&M Single Breasted Blazer £37.99 at H&M This short, single-breasted blazer has a checked woven fabric that nods to the rise in British heritage fabrics. Wear layered over simple t-shirts, or style with a crisp poplin shirt for the ultimate office attire. ME+EM Wool-Blend Check Short Jacket £140 (was £350) at ME+EM This jacket is made with an excellent quality wool-blend that is made to last. With its classic pattern, and cropped length this is a jacket that will immediately elevate your existing wardrobe staples, from daytime denim to layering over evening dresses.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr advises, "If you're used to wearing sleek skinny jeans all the time, embracing baggier silhouettes can feel like a bold move when you first try them.

"Adding a neat, tailored blazer like Jennifer's will help balance things out, and creates the perfect smart casual combination that will work from office to evening. Trust me, you're going to fall in love!"

Pairing voluminous jeans with a short, fitted blazer creates a balanced silhouette. The tailored blazer cinches in at the waist making it the perfect go-to if you're currently wondering how to wear this trending jeans style. She opts for a soft blue herringbone blazer, which complements the mid-wash denim, and layers this over a crisp white t-shirt.

This spring we expect to see lots of people styling wide leg, loose-fitting jeans and we've recently spotted numerous people in this style. Olivia Colman wore some ultra wide jeans to the Sundance Film Festival Studio styled with an oversized knitted chunky jumper and white trainers, an outfit that we equally loved.