Jennifer Lopez predicted the baggy jeans trend before anyone else - adding a tailored blazer smartens them up perfectly
We'll be copying this outfit formula well into 2025...
If you're looking for fresh inspiration for how to wear trending wide leg jeans, Jennifer Lopez's look from last summer offers a masterclass in balancing proportions with a short fitted herringbone blazer— and we're copying this formula as we enter spring.
This season we're seeing plenty of A-listers wearing loose-fitting denim, confirming that baggy, wide-leg jeans are here to stay. And finding the best wide leg jeans to suit your shape and style is one thing, but styling them in a way that feels polished and put-together is another. Lopez proves that balancing proportions is key, so pairing the relaxed silhouette with a more structured, fitted piece like a short blazer or jacket should be a go-to solution when considering how to wear this trending style.
She stepped out in New York wearing a pair of Gucci pleated jeans, paired with a fitted blue herringbone blazer layered over a plain white t-shirt. This laid-back look is finished with silver hoop earrings, a white Hermes Birkin bag and sunglasses from Bottega Veneta.
Shop Baggy Wide Leg Jeans
If you're looking for a new pair of jeans these Levi's Dad jeans are a classic that never fails to impress. You can wear these plenty of ways, from teaming with laid-back t-shirts to dressing up with slingback heels and a floaty blouse.
Free People offer one of the best denim collections and this slouchy pair offer a relaxed fit that not only looks great but that's also super comfortable. Wear with tucked-in blouses, short blazers or your best wool jumpers.
Shop short blazers
This boucle jacket has the chicest lapel collar and shoulder pads that give it extra structure. You could style this plenty of ways, from keeping it casual with denim to wearing to the office paired with tailored trousers.
This short, single-breasted blazer has a checked woven fabric that nods to the rise in British heritage fabrics. Wear layered over simple t-shirts, or style with a crisp poplin shirt for the ultimate office attire.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr advises, "If you're used to wearing sleek skinny jeans all the time, embracing baggier silhouettes can feel like a bold move when you first try them.
"Adding a neat, tailored blazer like Jennifer's will help balance things out, and creates the perfect smart casual combination that will work from office to evening. Trust me, you're going to fall in love!"
Pairing voluminous jeans with a short, fitted blazer creates a balanced silhouette. The tailored blazer cinches in at the waist making it the perfect go-to if you're currently wondering how to wear this trending jeans style. She opts for a soft blue herringbone blazer, which complements the mid-wash denim, and layers this over a crisp white t-shirt.
This spring we expect to see lots of people styling wide leg, loose-fitting jeans and we've recently spotted numerous people in this style. Olivia Colman wore some ultra wide jeans to the Sundance Film Festival Studio styled with an oversized knitted chunky jumper and white trainers, an outfit that we equally loved.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
