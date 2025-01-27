Are baggy jeans the biggest denim trend of 2025? Olivia Colman's wide barrel leg pair has us thinking so

We're shopping similar styles from some of our favourite brands

Olivia Colman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Olivia Colman wears a luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and the chicest white trainers at the Sundance Film Festival Studio, and we're desperate to recreate this laid-back look.

As we edge towards February, the appeal of snuggling up in the best wool jumper is still going strong, and Olivia Colman's heritage-checked knitwear piece looks like the perfect patterned piece to indulge in. Plus, if you're looking for new ways to style up your favourite knitwear pieces, it's worth considering the big jeans trend we've spotted over the last few months.

She teams the checked jumper with baggy barrel leg jeans, an exaggerated silhouette that we've seen countless a-listers wearing, from Jennifer Lopez to Sienna Miller.

Image of Olivia Coleman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. When worn with statement knitwear, this is a fresher way to wear denim for 2025. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"

Her exact roll-neck jumper is from the independent brand called Babaa and has now sold out; however, we've found some fabulous high-street options to shop to recreate this luxurious, relaxed outfit.

She finishes off the look with some sleek ecru trainers from the brand Santoni, and beaded bracelets, and chunky mixed metal statement rings.

Shop Olivia's Denim & Knitwear Look

Image of blue checked jumper
Sezane Victoria Jumper

With a luxurious blend of mohair and wool, this light blue, white and red jumper is a wardrobe staple that you'll wear for years to come. Style with blue denim, white jeans or some brown tailored trousers.

Image of blue baggy jeans
Zara Mid Waist Baggy Blue Jeans

If you're considering adding some new styles to your current denim collection these baggy wide leg jeans are an excellent pick. Style with t-shirts, knitwear or a smart blazer.

Image of Veja white trainers
VEJA Women's Campo Embroidered Trainers

Veja's have some of the most comfortable trainers, alongside the most stylish too. This pair feature glamorous gold detailing which makes them truly special and unique.

Image of blue checked jumper
Next Blue Chambray Seam Jumper Wool

Made with a wool blend this cosy jumper will work all year round, from the winter months styled with denim to warmer evenings layered over a light white dress.

Image of blue baggy jeans
Free People We Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Barrel leg jeans styles have been spotted on some of our favourite a-listers, and if you're thinking about getting behind this trending style these jeans are the perfect place to start.

Image of white Puma trainers
Puma Palermo trainers in off white

These Puma white trainers will become your wardrobe got-to, from styling with off-duty outfits to wearing with wide leg tailored trousers and a blazer to the office.

Olivia Coleman isn't the only one who was spotted in this fabulous checked jumper as Cate Blanchett wore this cosy knitwear piece back in November and we loved it just as much then.

What's notable about this look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering, we're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes and once you've got the proportions right baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸