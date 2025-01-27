Are baggy jeans the biggest denim trend of 2025? Olivia Colman's wide barrel leg pair has us thinking so
We're shopping similar styles from some of our favourite brands
Olivia Colman wears a luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and the chicest white trainers at the Sundance Film Festival Studio, and we're desperate to recreate this laid-back look.
As we edge towards February, the appeal of snuggling up in the best wool jumper is still going strong, and Olivia Colman's heritage-checked knitwear piece looks like the perfect patterned piece to indulge in. Plus, if you're looking for new ways to style up your favourite knitwear pieces, it's worth considering the big jeans trend we've spotted over the last few months.
She teams the checked jumper with baggy barrel leg jeans, an exaggerated silhouette that we've seen countless a-listers wearing, from Jennifer Lopez to Sienna Miller.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. When worn with statement knitwear, this is a fresher way to wear denim for 2025. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"
Her exact roll-neck jumper is from the independent brand called Babaa and has now sold out; however, we've found some fabulous high-street options to shop to recreate this luxurious, relaxed outfit.
She finishes off the look with some sleek ecru trainers from the brand Santoni, and beaded bracelets, and chunky mixed metal statement rings.
Shop Olivia's Denim & Knitwear Look
With a luxurious blend of mohair and wool, this light blue, white and red jumper is a wardrobe staple that you'll wear for years to come. Style with blue denim, white jeans or some brown tailored trousers.
If you're considering adding some new styles to your current denim collection these baggy wide leg jeans are an excellent pick. Style with t-shirts, knitwear or a smart blazer.
Veja's have some of the most comfortable trainers, alongside the most stylish too. This pair feature glamorous gold detailing which makes them truly special and unique.
Made with a wool blend this cosy jumper will work all year round, from the winter months styled with denim to warmer evenings layered over a light white dress.
Barrel leg jeans styles have been spotted on some of our favourite a-listers, and if you're thinking about getting behind this trending style these jeans are the perfect place to start.
Olivia Coleman isn't the only one who was spotted in this fabulous checked jumper as Cate Blanchett wore this cosy knitwear piece back in November and we loved it just as much then.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
What's notable about this look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering, we're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes and once you've got the proportions right baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Emilia Fox’s black dungarees were the coolest jeans alternative styled with Adidas trainers and hot pink jumper
The Silent Witness star showcased how cool dungarees can be and we're tempted to pick up a pair to style with staple knitwear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
7 sustainable houseplant hacks: horticulture experts share tricks they use to help their plants thrive
What's better than being able to take care of your houseplants whilst also taking care of the planet?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Emilia Fox’s black dungarees were the coolest jeans alternative styled with Adidas trainers and hot pink jumper
The Silent Witness star showcased how cool dungarees can be and we're tempted to pick up a pair to style with staple knitwear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Moss' simple secret to glamour - she's been wearing this exact black fur coat for decades
From the noughties to earlier this week, Kate's coat remains a lasting staple that will never go out of fashion
By Molly Smith Published
-
Parisian elegance? Anita Rani’s beret, white shirt and red lipstick combination screams it from the rooftops
Anita Rani once wore a look we can't define as anything other than Parisian chic and showed how to style a beret and red lipstick
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller keeps comfortable in style with leopard print leggings and designer UGG boots
Pattern clashing has never looked so chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I would never have thought of choosing a leather trench coat, but Jennifer Lopez makes it look so chic
This highly stylish look is comfy and practical too
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Victoria Beckham's timeless casual blend of flared jeans with white blazer, satin shirt and leather accessories oozes quiet luxury
Her white blazer and brown leather handbag create a soft and elegant style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Can't decide what colour UGGs to choose? Katie Holmes proved the timeless appeal of the lightest boot shade going
The actress is a master of timeless style – and this throwback is a prime example
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Cat Deeley's cream wide leg jeans and cosy knit are the perfect blend of comfort and chic
The presenter looked comfortable and cosy in a monochrome outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published