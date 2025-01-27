Are baggy jeans the biggest denim trend of 2025? Olivia Colman's wide barrel leg pair has us thinking so

Olivia Colman wears a luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and the chicest white trainers at the Sundance Film Festival Studio, and we're desperate to recreate this laid-back look.

As we edge towards February, the appeal of snuggling up in the best wool jumper is still going strong, and Olivia Colman's heritage-checked knitwear piece looks like the perfect patterned piece to indulge in. Plus, if you're looking for new ways to style up your favourite knitwear pieces, it's worth considering the big jeans trend we've spotted over the last few months.

She teams the checked jumper with baggy barrel leg jeans, an exaggerated silhouette that we've seen countless a-listers wearing, from Jennifer Lopez to Sienna Miller.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. When worn with statement knitwear, this is a fresher way to wear denim for 2025. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"

Her exact roll-neck jumper is from the independent brand called Babaa and has now sold out; however, we've found some fabulous high-street options to shop to recreate this luxurious, relaxed outfit.

She finishes off the look with some sleek ecru trainers from the brand Santoni, and beaded bracelets, and chunky mixed metal statement rings.

Olivia Coleman isn't the only one who was spotted in this fabulous checked jumper as Cate Blanchett wore this cosy knitwear piece back in November and we loved it just as much then.

What's notable about this look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering, we're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes and once you've got the proportions right baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.