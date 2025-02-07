Jennifer Garner's rusty tan corduroy jacket just went to the top of our wishlist - it works perfectly with flared jeans and boots
Rich tan shades are set to take over your wardrobe in 2025
You've probably noticed it everywhere, rusty tan shades are officially taking over. Jennifer Garner's luxurious corduroy jacket outfit shows us exactly how to style this trend effortlessly.
Garner's choice of a tan corduroy jacket from American clothing brand Nili Lotan not only offers the chicest way to style flared denim jeans, but the colour aligns with the current trend of favouring rich brown tones. An updated version of the favoured chocolate brown colour, rusty tan tones have been making in appearance as a part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.
To complete her look, she opted for sleek dark navy boots, loose flared denim jeans, and a simple black v-neck top, and she accessorised with a thick black belt. Chic, practical, and super easy to recreate, this outfit is one you'll be reaching for time and time again.
Shop Jennifer's Outfit
exact match
Now in the sale this designer jacket is majorly discounted, and although it's still an investment piece, it's one you certainly won't regret. Style with light wash denim flares and chunky sole boots.
If you're looking for a new pair of denim flares these should be a top contender. With a sleek high-rise design and a retro-inspired silhouette these jeans will become your wardrobe go-to.
These leather boots will see you through a lifetime of wear and they can be styled in so many versatile ways. From wearing with laid-back denim to pairing with tights and a floaty skirt, the options are endless.
This suede-look napped jacket feels timeless yet extremely on-trend. Layering this jacket over light-weight t-shirts or on cooler days over your best wool jumper.
Free People are excellent at creating good-quality jeans in trending designs and cuts and these flares are no exception. What I love most about this silhouette is that it pairs perfectly with wedged or chunky shoes.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "You've probably seen suede jackets doing the rounds lately, but Jennifer Garner is reminding us that corduroy is just as chic. She showed her soft side by teaming this brown jacket with blue jeans, and it's a colour combination that really works. A lightweight layer like this can be worn all year round, so it's a sound investment.".
Jennifer's exact corduroy jacket is the Lizeth cotton-blend corduroy jacket and whilst we don't know where her exact jeans are from there are some excellent high-street alternatives to shop to recreate this look.
And if you've been wondering how to wear tan and brown shades opting for a cropped jacket or blazer is the perfect way to embrace the trend. A rich chocolate brown or light tan jacket will add warmth to any outfit, and to style these earthy hues opt for blue denim, and add your best wide leg jeans, barrel leg jeans or classic flares.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
