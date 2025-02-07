Jennifer Garner's rusty tan corduroy jacket just went to the top of our wishlist - it works perfectly with flared jeans and boots

You've probably noticed it everywhere, rusty tan shades are officially taking over. Jennifer Garner's luxurious corduroy jacket outfit shows us exactly how to style this trend effortlessly.

Garner's choice of a tan corduroy jacket from American clothing brand Nili Lotan not only offers the chicest way to style flared denim jeans, but the colour aligns with the current trend of favouring rich brown tones. An updated version of the favoured chocolate brown colour, rusty tan tones have been making in appearance as a part of the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025.

To complete her look, she opted for sleek dark navy boots, loose flared denim jeans, and a simple black v-neck top, and she accessorised with a thick black belt. Chic, practical, and super easy to recreate, this outfit is one you'll be reaching for time and time again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's Outfit

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "You've probably seen suede jackets doing the rounds lately, but Jennifer Garner is reminding us that corduroy is just as chic. She showed her soft side by teaming this brown jacket with blue jeans, and it's a colour combination that really works. A lightweight layer like this can be worn all year round, so it's a sound investment.".

Jennifer's exact corduroy jacket is the Lizeth cotton-blend corduroy jacket and whilst we don't know where her exact jeans are from there are some excellent high-street alternatives to shop to recreate this look.

And if you've been wondering how to wear tan and brown shades opting for a cropped jacket or blazer is the perfect way to embrace the trend. A rich chocolate brown or light tan jacket will add warmth to any outfit, and to style these earthy hues opt for blue denim, and add your best wide leg jeans, barrel leg jeans or classic flares.