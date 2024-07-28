Jennifer Aniston looks stunning in a pair of neutral suit trousers and nude stilettos

Jennifer Aniston was spotted out in a stunning neutral look this week, styling a pair of trendy suit trousers with some sky-high stilettos and a practical crossbody bag.

We can always rely on Jennifer Aniston for all the outfit inspiration we need. The A-lister regularly steps out in a variety of on-trend looks, from her causal low-rise frayed skinny jeans and flip flops combo to the refined black knee high boots and leggings look she was recently spotted in - and she always gives a masterclass in how to style the season's trendiest items.

This time, the lesson centred around one of 2024's biggest trouser trends; suit trousers. Spotted filming for her latest hit show, The Morning Show, Jennifer could be seen sporting a stunning pair of stone-beige, wide-legged suit trousers, with their mid-high waist and front pleat detailing flattering her figure effortlessly to create an elevated, though still casual, look.

The addition of a simple, sleeveless white shirt, tucked into her waistband with the top button left undone, leaned into the business casual feel. With the shirt's relaxed fit and lightweight material, the piece is great for the warmer months, keeping you cool while still looking put-together and timelessly classic.

While we could easily see Jennifer finishing off her outfit with a pair of her best white trainers, or a pair of summer-ready sandals, we love the patent, platform nude heels she went with. Their nude tone works perfectly with the other neutrals in her look and, especially with the wide-legged hem of her trousers, they create a beautiful silhouette alongside the rest of the look.

Shop Jennifer Aniston's Look

Jigsaw Cotton Pleat Front Trouser £130 at Jigsaw Made from a structured cotton fabric and shaped with subtle front pleat details, these suit trousers are impossibly flattering. The combination of their relaxed, wide-leg fit, and their formal, sleek design, gives them tonnes of versatility, working for both morning and evening, workdays and weekends. Plus, we love the stone-beige tone! Mango Sleeveless Shirt £26 at ASOS A great elevated basic, this white, sleeveless shirt is sure to become a wardrobe staple. With a flattering spread collar and regular fit that makes it perfect for both office and casual-wear, it's also made of 97% cotton that's super breathable and lightweight for those warmer days where you still want to look put together. Charles & Keith Halle Peep-Toe Patent Platform Sandals £85 at Charles & Keith From their classic round-toed silhouette to their versatile patent nude finish, these sky-high platform sandals are timeless. Promising that their style does not mean you must 'compromise on comfort,' these peep-toed pumps with a height-boosting platform are sure to go with nearly every outfit you wear and look great.

For accessories, Jennifer kept on the neutrals theme with a practical brown crossbody bag, the textured fabric of which added some subtle interest to her outfit - though it's small size did mean she was forced to carry her phone in one hand!

Her jewellery was kept to a minimum, with her only wearing a gold watch and a chunky gold ring for the occasion, and the pared back style worked great with the muted theme of her outfit.

We also love her retro-feeling sunglasses, with their thin gold frame and slightly tinted lenses. They're sure to become one of this season's trendiest sunglasses styles thanks to their versatility and timeless design.