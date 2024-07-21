JLo's casual all-white outfit with neutral leather accessories is a summer's dream

JLo's off-duty white denim jeans and bodysuit combo is the perfect casual monochrome look - and we love her choice of simple accessories.

JLo is a huge fan of denim and has been photographed stepping out in a number of different off-duty looks featuring the classic casual fabric. Whether it's her modern-looking jeans and a simple white tee combo, or her autumnal look featuring the baggiest jeans we've seen this season, the wardrobe staple is clearly one she cannot go without.

And now she's given us yet more inspiration when it comes to styling jeans, posting a snap of herself in a pair of white denim jeans - and her monochrome styling is impossibly chic.

In the casual mirror selfie, JLo is rocking a pair of high-waisted jeans, matching the white denim to a summer-ready white ribbed vest top neatly tucked into the trouser waistband.

She certainly understands how to choose the best jeans for your body type, with the denim hugging her figure perfectly and cutting her in at the waist.

Breaking up the white, she added a simple tanned-brown belt in what appears to be a suede fabric, adding some texture to the simple casual look and tying in her oversized brown leather handbag.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Shop JLo's Look

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans £100 at Levi's With a classic, vintage-inspired silhouette, these denim jeans are super easy to style and will become a staple in any wardrobe. Their special construction is designed to highlight your curves and give your butt an extra lift, while the classic straight leg gives them their timeless feel. Reiss Elle Ribbed Cotton Blend Vest £38 at Reiss With a flattering scooped neckline and racerback silhouette, this ribbed cotton vest is the perfect elevated casual piece. It's stretchy fabric means it hugs the body to give a flattering tight-to-the-body fit while still keeping the wearer comfortable. M&S Autograph Suede Belt £25 at M&S Made from super soft suede, this belt is the perfect accessory to break up a monochrome look with some muted colour and soft texture. Finished with a classic gold-toned D-ring buckle fastening, it's a timeless yet contemporary piece to add to your wardrobe.

Pulling her hair back into a super-slicked back bun, her classic gold hoops drew attention, with their chunky metal and monogrammed 'Chanel' detailing being just statement-making enough against the casual look without looking out of place.

Her bracelet was similarly bold, with the oversized gold chainlink design catching the light as she smiled for the picture.

Leaning into the casual look, she kept her makeup simple with a bronze eyeshadow look, thin cat-eye eyeliner, and beautifully bronzed skin. The pared back look let her nude lipstick shine, with the addition of a super-glossy lipgloss creating a neutral yet popping statement.