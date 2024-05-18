J-Lo elevates classic denim with a modern twist - and we want in on her look
J-Lo looks flawless on the streets of Paris in a pair of drawstring jeans
Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted looking effortless on the streets of Paris, turning heads in a pair of stylish drawstring jeans. Always a style icon, J-Lo's latest ensemble provides some major summer inspiration, especially for those looking for both comfort and that fashionable denim-look.
J-Lo's outfit is the epitome of modern, comfortable fashion - a contemporary twist on denim jeans that is perfect for casual, warmer days. Lopez wears straight leg drawstring jeans with a cropped white t-shirt, and the best white trainers, creating an ultra cool and elegant look. I am certainly adding drawstring jeans to my summer capsule wardrobe.
J-Lo's Parisian chic has been apparent over the recent weeks, despite her busy schedule —she recently hosted the Met Gala, wearing a stunning Schiaparelli gown. And although she has been jet-setting across continents, her iconic looks, which range from high-end glamour to street style, are still delivering.
Looking confident, J-Lo certainly understands how to choose the best jeans for your body type, and this straight leg silhouette is flattering for a wide range of shapes and sizes. The icon was spotted exploring Paris with her daughter Emme Muñiz wearing the stylish jeans. And if you are eager to recreate J-Lo's look, you're in luck. We've found the exact jeans she is wearing - the Isabel Marant drawstring denim jeans.
RRP: £355 | Straight-leg jeans are up and coming, and are certainly in line with the summer fashion trends of 2024. Offering a relaxed fit, these jeans are ultra flattering and look great with a fitted t-shirt or jumper to create a well-balanced silhouette.
If you are wondering what the best jeans for women over 50 are, then drawstrings are a great option. They offer comfort and ease over traditional button-ups, something that is increasingly important in the warmer weather, and you don't have to compromise on style. Take a look at some of the options we've pulled together that give off that chic denim look without the discomfort of a tight button or clasp.
SHOP DRAWSTRING JEANS
RRP: £55 | Easy to wear, these drawstring jeans boast a flattering tapered leg but still have a relaxed, loose fit for ultimate comfort. The mid-wash finish means that they are a brighter denim, perfect for summer.
RRP: £32.99 | Effortlessly chic, these denim trousers are a great option if you want to elevate your wardrobe staples. Style with a crisp shirt and your best white trainers for a sophisticated day-time look that can easily transition into evening wear.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Kate Garraway's 57th birthday present is not 'everyone's first choice', but gardeners will love her new wheelbarrow
The simple tool is a gardening must-have
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
This 'outdated' nail shape is making a comeback for 2024 - as it adds instant sophistication to your look
The '90s are having a revival in the form of square nails, as the neat and ultra-polished shape is set to be *everywhere* this summer...
By Naomi Jamieson Published