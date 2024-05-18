J-Lo elevates classic denim with a modern twist - and we want in on her look

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted looking effortless on the streets of Paris, turning heads in a pair of stylish drawstring jeans. Always a style icon, J-Lo's latest ensemble provides some major summer inspiration, especially for those looking for both comfort and that fashionable denim-look.

J-Lo's outfit is the epitome of modern, comfortable fashion - a contemporary twist on denim jeans that is perfect for casual, warmer days. Lopez wears straight leg drawstring jeans with a cropped white t-shirt, and the best white trainers, creating an ultra cool and elegant look. I am certainly adding drawstring jeans to my summer capsule wardrobe.

J-Lo's Parisian chic has been apparent over the recent weeks, despite her busy schedule —she recently hosted the Met Gala, wearing a stunning Schiaparelli gown. And although she has been jet-setting across continents, her iconic looks, which range from high-end glamour to street style, are still delivering.

(Image credit: Getty Images via Mark Piasecki)

Looking confident, J-Lo certainly understands how to choose the best jeans for your body type, and this straight leg silhouette is flattering for a wide range of shapes and sizes. The icon was spotted exploring Paris with her daughter Emme Muñiz wearing the stylish jeans. And if you are eager to recreate J-Lo's look, you're in luck. We've found the exact jeans she is wearing - the Isabel Marant drawstring denim jeans.

Isabel Marant Jordy straight-leg jeans View at Farfetch RRP: £355 | Straight-leg jeans are up and coming, and are certainly in line with the summer fashion trends of 2024. Offering a relaxed fit, these jeans are ultra flattering and look great with a fitted t-shirt or jumper to create a well-balanced silhouette.

If you are wondering what the best jeans for women over 50 are, then drawstrings are a great option. They offer comfort and ease over traditional button-ups, something that is increasingly important in the warmer weather, and you don't have to compromise on style. Take a look at some of the options we've pulled together that give off that chic denim look without the discomfort of a tight button or clasp.

SHOP DRAWSTRING JEANS

John Lewis Drawstring Mid-Wash Jeans View at John Lewis RRP: £55 | Easy to wear, these drawstring jeans boast a flattering tapered leg but still have a relaxed, loose fit for ultimate comfort. The mid-wash finish means that they are a brighter denim, perfect for summer. New Look Denim Wide Leg Trousers View at New Look RRP: £32.99 | Effortlessly chic, these denim trousers are a great option if you want to elevate your wardrobe staples. Style with a crisp shirt and your best white trainers for a sophisticated day-time look that can easily transition into evening wear. Anthropologie Drawstring Wide-Leg Jeans View at Anthropologie RRP: £120 | Offering an extremely similar design to the Marant Jeans, these are a great look alike. The white drawstring creates a laid-back feel, while the wide-leg silhouette elevates the denim, making them appropriate for any occasion.