J.Lo nails Parisian chic in a crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg jeans

It's been a busy week for J.Lo, hosting the Met Gala on Monday in New York, before jetting off to spend some time in Europe. The singer has been seen out and about in Paris over the last few days, and her outfits have been everything we've come to expect from J.Lo – effortlessly chic.

But it's this crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg jean combination that's really captured our attention. In true J.Lo style, she's taken timeless basics from her capsule wardrobe, and elevated them with some of her signature accessories – large gold hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, a white crocodile Hermès Birkin bag and pair of transparent leather and PVC pumps from Stuart Weitzman – to really hit Parisian chic.

J.Lo and daughter Emme have been enjoying some mother-daughter time in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images / Marc Piasecki)

J.Lo has been accompanied on many of her trips out in Paris by her 16-year-old daughter Emme, who is one of a pair of twins the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Emme has displayed her own very on-trend street-style looks alongside her mum, proving the the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to fashion and individual style. Denim is clearly a firm favourite for both, with wide-leg, bootcut and balloon jeans all on show – they obviously understand how to choose the best jeans for your body type.

The two have been enjoying some mother-daughter time following J.Lo's hectic schedule, which peaked on Monday as she co-hosted one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar, the Met Gala in New York. For the show, J.Lo wowed the crowds in a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli gown to honour the Gala's theme 'The Garden of Time'.

Shop J.Lo's Parisian style