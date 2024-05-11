J.Lo nails Parisian chic in a crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg jeans
The Met Gala host oozes sophistication while enjoying some downtime in Paris with her family
It's been a busy week for J.Lo, hosting the Met Gala on Monday in New York, before jetting off to spend some time in Europe. The singer has been seen out and about in Paris over the last few days, and her outfits have been everything we've come to expect from J.Lo – effortlessly chic.
But it's this crisp white shirt and relaxed wide leg jean combination that's really captured our attention. In true J.Lo style, she's taken timeless basics from her capsule wardrobe, and elevated them with some of her signature accessories – large gold hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses, a white crocodile Hermès Birkin bag and pair of transparent leather and PVC pumps from Stuart Weitzman – to really hit Parisian chic.
J.Lo has been accompanied on many of her trips out in Paris by her 16-year-old daughter Emme, who is one of a pair of twins the singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Emme has displayed her own very on-trend street-style looks alongside her mum, proving the the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to fashion and individual style. Denim is clearly a firm favourite for both, with wide-leg, bootcut and balloon jeans all on show – they obviously understand how to choose the best jeans for your body type.
The two have been enjoying some mother-daughter time following J.Lo's hectic schedule, which peaked on Monday as she co-hosted one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar, the Met Gala in New York. For the show, J.Lo wowed the crowds in a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli gown to honour the Gala's theme 'The Garden of Time'.
Shop J.Lo's Parisian style
When it comes to chic but (ridiculously) comfortable shirts, the Classic Weave White shirt at With Nothing Underneath tops our list. Made from cool, breathable material, and cut with a classic shape, this will serve you all year round – a piece you'll pull from your wardrobe time and time again.
These high-waisted wide leg jeans are a close match to J.Lo's, and would work beautifully with the WNU shirt to the left. With a relaxed wide leg, these can be dressed up with a heel or a pair of the best white trainers for a more casual look. And with stretch fabric and a loose fit, you'll be super comfortable while looking great.
The deep navy of this baggy trench makes it instantly chic, and perfect when teamed with a white shirt and jeans like J.Lo. It's oversized, but features a belt to cinch in at the waist, and the extra room leaves enough room to wear jumpers underneath in the winter too.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
