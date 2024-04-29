Jennifer Lopez just combined comfy and stylish in crisp white trainers and baggiest jeans we've seen this spring
JLo proved that stylish jeans don't have to compromise your comfort
Jennifer Lopez has a new spring uniform in the form of a pair of ultra baggy jeans that perfectly nail comfort and on-trend style.
JLo looked sensational in ultra-baggy pleated Gucci jeans when she stepped out in New York on April 25th, sporting the loose pair that cinch her waist and accentuate her silhouette with the wide leg-line. The super loose jeans are the ideal capsule wardrobe staple for transitional weather and JLo's pair are some of the best jeans we've seen so far this year.
For this day of errands in the big apple, Jennifer paired the statement denim with a slouchy cream jumper with contrast edges on the sleeves and ribbed detailing on the turtleneck.
She tucked the front of the jumper in to showcase the wide waistline of the Italian designer jeans, and those feminine pleats in the heavy duty denim.
To finish off the chic casual look, JLo wore some oversized pearlescent sunglasses and a pair of her best white trainers, in the form of the K Swiss Classic White Platform Sneakers. Platform trainers are the ultimate go-to footwear for elevating everyday outfits, but still keeping an element of comfort for clocking up steps on days out and about.
It’s not the only time that the A-Lister has been spotted in these statement jeans either. In fact, it’s been a firm favourite item to rewear for days in the city this spring.
RRP: £110 | If you’re looking for high quality wide-leg baggy jeans, look no further than Levi's. It’s one of our go-to brands for a reason when it comes to finding the perfect denim, and these wide leg jeans emulate JLo’s Gucci ones.
RRP: £95 | These four pocket pleated-jeans boast the same relaxed, wide shape as JLo’s designer jeans. Invest in good quality denim so these jeans will see you through all the seasons.
Earlier in the month, JLo styled these on-trend jeans with a skintight Intimissimi turtleneck and elevated the comfy, casual fit with some platform Ugg boots and a Hermès Birkin Bag. It’s another excellent example of how to re-wear your favourite pieces in new ways.
The Marry Me actress has spoken in the past about not following specific fashion rules, such as not repeating outfits, to instead wear the items that make her feel good as often as she wants. Last year, she told InStyle, "I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules."
