We’re adding Helen Skelton’s three winter essentials to our wardrobe ready for freezing days ahead
Helen Skelton has revealed the three items she believes are absolute must-haves for winter and we couldn't agree more
Helen Skelton has revealed her three winter essentials and we couldn’t agree with her more that these practical pieces have a place in anyone’s wardrobe.
Whilst we might already be getting excited about Christmas party outfits and festive jumpers, our day-to-day outfits at this time of year tend to be focused on cosiness and practicality. This is the same for Countryfile star Helen Skelton, who has recently shared the three items that are her absolute essentials for winter. She teamed up with Go Outdoors and shot in the stunning countryside for their autumn/winter collection and shared a quick video on social media explaining her must-haves. For Helen - like so many of us - winter is "all about layering" and her winter essentials are a thick outer layer, a fleece mid-layer and some sturdy shoes.
"You need a big, thick outer layer for those freezing cold days that will see you through a shower," Helen declared. "Coupled with a cosy fleece you can wear on all occasions and a good pair of shoes. I love these North Ridge Nas Trail shoes."
Shop Helen Skelton's Winter Essentials
Exact Match
Helen's puffer jacket is made from water-resistant fabric with synthetic insulation that combine to give you a core-warming layer. Zipped pockets are handy for storing your gloves and other essentials and this jacket also comes in a range of beautiful colours.
Cosy and easy to throw on over everything from jeans and a jumper to leggings and a workout top, this fleece will soon become one of your most reached-for items. It has a streamlined fit and a half zip, with a pop of pink piping to add contrast.
Available in a range of colours and with some sizes discounted in the sale, these walking boots are a practical addition to your wardrobe. They are made from a waterproof mesh upper and have moisture-wicking mesh lining. They also have a very grippy sole which is great for traction whilst hiking.
Currently discounted in the sale, this puffer jacket is a lovely outerwear staple that will keep you warm this winter. It has quilting and a stand collar inside a removable drawstring toggle hood for extra practicality.
This affordable fleece comes in several colours and is great for layering over tops and wearing under a warm coat. It has a regular fit, cosy funnel neck and zip-through front, whilst M&S's StayNew™ technology helps to ensure longer lasting colour and finish.
These are some of the best women's walking shoes around and have thick support around the ankle and a breathable upper layer. They are designed to keep feet dry and comfortable and the simple design means you can wear them casually too.
They might sound simple but each of these pieces will see you through the coldest time of year in comfort and so they’re well worth investing in for your winter capsule wardrobe. You can also easily pick pieces that follow Helen’s essential check-list but also suit your personal styling preferences, whether that’s bright colours and patterns or neutral tones.
Helen Skelton went for a mix of these two approaches with her chilly daytime outfit and opted for a plain black Columbia Puffect Puffer Jacket. This is currently available to Go Outdoor members for £85 and otherwise is £135 from them and from Columbia themselves. The jacket is perfect for wearing on cold walks as it is made from water-resistant fabric with synthetic insulation and they combine to create a layer that’s fabulously core-warming.
Alternatively, if you just want to be warm for running errands and other daytime outings and aren’t so committed to having a fully water-resistant piece, a puffer jacket in general is a great choice to keep you toasty. Helen’s choice of a black puffer jacket is a clever one as it means she can mix and match it with any of her winter outfits and it will work effortlessly with so many other hues.
With her fleece, though, the TV star went for a pop of pattern and wore a black and white abstract print fleece with a half zip. A fleece is a brilliant mid-layer that we can often overlook in favour of another jumper or thick cardigan, but sometimes having a cosy but slightly lightweight layer under a coat is something we’re looking for. As Helen said a fleece can be worn "on all occasions" and isn’t so outdoor-focused. They can be styled the same way you would knitwear and give a more relaxed feel to any outfit.
If you envision yourself enjoying plenty of hikes and outdoor excursions this winter like Helen then her final winter essential is particularly important. She recommends a "good pair of shoes" and her pick is waterproof walking shoes, but any sturdy walking boots, shoes - or even just comfy regular boots or shoes are so useful to have in your collection.
There’s nothing worse than venturing outside in frosty, rainy or snowy weather and your feet being cold and wet so we definitely agree that good shoes are key. Helen Skelton looked snuggly and happy in her own ensemble and her three essentials are now firmly on our wish-list.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
