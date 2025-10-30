Helen Skelton’s lilac walking boots are the perfect fusion of practicality and style

Despite the rain and wind, there's no time like autumn to get outside and reap the benefits of hiking. But as we layer up in thermals, hoodies, and waterproof hiking trousers, Helen Skelton has shown us that we can still incorporate fun and colour into our hiking outfits while also keeping things practical.

Posing on a rocky beach, she styled her vast canyon high-rise softshell hiking trousers from Columbia with Columbia’s puffect II puffer jacket. But it was her choice of footwear that stood out to us as a stylish statement, buy that's practical too.

Helen’s North Ridge flux speed mid walking boots are some of the best walking shoes. Aside from their practical elements, they come in a pretty lilac shade, with light blue laces and a gum sole, injecting colour, fun and style into even the most practical of hiking looks. So if you've been wondering what to wear hiking that still allows your personality and style to shine through, Helen Skelton has the answer.

A post shared by KAZ - Karen Jones Russell (@lovefromcoco) A photo posted by on

Shop Helen Skelton's Lilac Walking Boots

EXACT MATCH North Ridge Flux Speed Mid Walking Boot £86.95 at Amazon Sporty and stylish, while these boots are made for hiking, we're happy we can look and feel good while doing it too. Adding a burst of brightness, these dopamine-inducing shoes will work well with leggings.

Shop More Colourful Walking Boots

Teva Hurricane Daybreaker Mid Hiking Boots £140 at Free People These waterproof hiking boots are proof that you don't have to forgo style in order to get comfort. Suede uppers, durable ankle support, and toothy traction lugs make a comfortable and supportive shoe that will keep you stable on all terrain. Helly Hansen Cascade Mid HT Lace Up Walking Boots £165.99 at John Lewis These super bright walking boots are just as functional as they are eye-catching, with a lightweight, well-cushioned and stable sole keeping you comfortable and dry on even the rainiest of autumn walks. Regatta 'Orla Kiely' Printed Outdoor Hiking Boots £98 (was £140) at Debenhams There's nothing not to love about these hiking boots, with their floral pattern and yellow accents bringing a vibrant and fun touch to the practical, waterproof footwear. You get ankle support, a comfort footbed, and a statement look in one.

These shoes are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice style to be both practical and comfortable when you head out walking.

Helen's walking boots are waterproof, meaning you’re protected from the elements, with even the seams being sealed for extra protection. Despite this heavy waterproofing, the shoes are still breathable, keeping you from getting too sweaty as you walk.

You can also trust that the shoes will keep you stable on all terrains, thanks to the durable and flexible rubber outsole, with a cushioned footbed helping to provide shock absorption and protection on any terrain. Plus, thanks to the mid-length design, you get tons of padded ankle support that will help to prevent rolling. And don’t forget the striking lilac colour, practicality and style, it’s the best of both worlds.