Helen Skelton’s lilac walking boots are the perfect fusion of practicality and style
We’re not hanging around to add Helen’s colourful hiking boots to our baskets – they’re sure to be a sell-out
Despite the rain and wind, there's no time like autumn to get outside and reap the benefits of hiking. But as we layer up in thermals, hoodies, and waterproof hiking trousers, Helen Skelton has shown us that we can still incorporate fun and colour into our hiking outfits while also keeping things practical.
Posing on a rocky beach, she styled her vast canyon high-rise softshell hiking trousers from Columbia with Columbia’s puffect II puffer jacket. But it was her choice of footwear that stood out to us as a stylish statement, buy that's practical too.
Helen’s North Ridge flux speed mid walking boots are some of the best walking shoes. Aside from their practical elements, they come in a pretty lilac shade, with light blue laces and a gum sole, injecting colour, fun and style into even the most practical of hiking looks. So if you've been wondering what to wear hiking that still allows your personality and style to shine through, Helen Skelton has the answer.
Shop Helen Skelton's Lilac Walking Boots
Sporty and stylish, while these boots are made for hiking, we're happy we can look and feel good while doing it too. Adding a burst of brightness, these dopamine-inducing shoes will work well with leggings.
Shop More Colourful Walking Boots
These shoes are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice style to be both practical and comfortable when you head out walking.
Helen's walking boots are waterproof, meaning you’re protected from the elements, with even the seams being sealed for extra protection. Despite this heavy waterproofing, the shoes are still breathable, keeping you from getting too sweaty as you walk.
You can also trust that the shoes will keep you stable on all terrains, thanks to the durable and flexible rubber outsole, with a cushioned footbed helping to provide shock absorption and protection on any terrain. Plus, thanks to the mid-length design, you get tons of padded ankle support that will help to prevent rolling. And don’t forget the striking lilac colour, practicality and style, it’s the best of both worlds.
