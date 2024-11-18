Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season

As the festive season approaches, Helen Skelton is setting the bar high for festive glamour in a fabulous black dress from one of our favourite brands. Featuring a flattering cinched waist and a pearl-trimmed neckline, this dress is the perfect pick for the party season ahead.

Finding the ultimate Christmas party outfit can feel like a huge task; however, Helen's latest look makes a strong case to stick to the classics, aka, a little black dress. Whether you're heading to an office soiree or a festive evening with family and friends, tis truly the season for dressing up, and what could be more timelessly chic than the perfect black dress.

Helen's dress is from one of the best British brands, Odd Muse, and features a square neckline trimmed with white pearls, long sleeves and a cinched in waist that will flattering almost every body shape. Skelton styles the piece with simple, yet effective accessories, including black opaque tights, sleek slingback heels and timeless silver hoop earrings.

Shop Helen's Dress & Accessories

flat lay image of black dressexact match
Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Pearl Dress

This best selling dress will become your wardrobe go-to this season. Made with a comfortable and flattering fit it is practical and wearable whilst being fabulous too. Pair with slingback heels are you're good to go.

flat lay image of black mini dresslookalike
Nadine Merabi Kimberly Black Dress

This luxurious black velvet dress features a square neckline with a jewel-embellished trim. For maximum support it also has internal corset boning to provide a flattering, shaping fit.

flat lay image of a black dress
Coast Textured Jacquard Jewel Neck Mini Dress

Made from a fabulous jacquard fabric for a luxurious look and feel this dress is an excellent pick for the festive season ahead. It also has a neckline with pearl-embellishments too, and it's now discounted by 35%!

flat image of black heels
Sam Edelman Odette Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

These pointy toe slingback heels feature a flare heel and an adjustable slingback strap for a secure, comfortable fit. Wear these all year round with dresses, tailored trousers or even a pair of the best wide leg jeans.

flat lay image of woman wearing black tights
Anthropologie Opaque Tights

As soon as the cooler weather begins black tights are a wardrobe must-have. And this pair are a fabulous pick. Layer underneath daytime dresses, sleek tailored skirts or wear for an evening outing.

Image of woman wearing silver hoop earrings
Monica Vinader Muse Large Hoop Earrings

Now in the flash sale, these large silver hoops are certainly amongst my Monica Vinader top picks. Wear solo or pair with a simple silver necklace and rings. Look out for further discounts on these in the Black Friday jewellery deals.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this luxurious look, "A little black dress is a must at this time of year, and I love the balance of the square neckline and sleek long sleeves on Helen's. The pearl embellishment is such a pretty detail, and it's no wonder Amanda Holden is a fan of this brand too.".

This style of black minidress, with long sleeves and trimmed detailing, is having a major moment in the fashion world. Elegant, glamorous, and undeniably feminine, it's a great go-to for evening events. Plus, we've also spotted Claudia Winkleman in a dazzlingly similar black minidress from Nadine Merabi, further proof that this style is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

