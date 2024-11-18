Helen Skelton's luxurious pearl trim black dress is one you'll wear on repeat this party season

As the festive season approaches, Helen Skelton is setting the bar high for festive glamour in a fabulous black dress from one of our favourite brands. Featuring a flattering cinched waist and a pearl-trimmed neckline, this dress is the perfect pick for the party season ahead.

Finding the ultimate Christmas party outfit can feel like a huge task; however, Helen's latest look makes a strong case to stick to the classics, aka, a little black dress. Whether you're heading to an office soiree or a festive evening with family and friends, tis truly the season for dressing up, and what could be more timelessly chic than the perfect black dress.

Helen's dress is from one of the best British brands, Odd Muse, and features a square neckline trimmed with white pearls, long sleeves and a cinched in waist that will flattering almost every body shape. Skelton styles the piece with simple, yet effective accessories, including black opaque tights, sleek slingback heels and timeless silver hoop earrings.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this luxurious look, "A little black dress is a must at this time of year, and I love the balance of the square neckline and sleek long sleeves on Helen's. The pearl embellishment is such a pretty detail, and it's no wonder Amanda Holden is a fan of this brand too.".

This style of black minidress, with long sleeves and trimmed detailing, is having a major moment in the fashion world. Elegant, glamorous, and undeniably feminine, it's a great go-to for evening events. Plus, we've also spotted Claudia Winkleman in a dazzlingly similar black minidress from Nadine Merabi, further proof that this style is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have.