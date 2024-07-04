A floral halterneck dress is Hannah Waddingham's failsafe fashion formula - and we're here for it
She paid a visit to Wimbledon in another fabulous floral dress that would be perfect for wedding season
Hannah Waddingham might be watching tennis at Wimbledon rather than watching someone walk down the aisle here, but her outfit for a day at SW19 has definitely got us feeling inspired for wedding season.
She was pictured on day three of the Championships, wearing a purple floral print halterneck maxi, which is by Elie Saab. Not only would this flattering dress be a contender for the best wedding guest dresses, Hannah is clearly really sure of exactly what suits her, since we spotted her wearing this similar DVF halter dress only last week!
It's by Elie Saab, and it's the latest in a long line of Royal Family-approved labels we've noticed her wearing recently. The striking floral print is blooming beautiful, and when accessorised with statement white sunglasses, a matching quilted bag and black espadrille wedges, it's the perfect example of summer occasionwear done well. Need ideas for what to wear to Wimbledon? Read on...
When it comes to the question of what colour suits me, purple hues are clearly good for Ted Lasso star Hannah, and it's little wonder she favours a halterneck shape.
A plunging halter shows off collarbones and some decolletage, and helps draw the eye upwards to add inches. The maxi skirt adds to the lengthening effect too - Hannah is naturally tall so she needs no help in this department, but her height is an asset worth emphasising!
Hannah's look was also a lesson in how to make a dress work in the unpredictable British weather - a simple black blazer was all she needed to defy the drizzle.
Shop Hannah's look
Ideal for a destination wedding, team this halterneck number with flat sandals and swept-up hair to make the most of the neckline. The combination of colours is exquisite.
This dreamy dress is designed in collaboration with the V&A - and the result really is a work of art. It's available in petite or regular lengths, ranging from UK size 6 to 20, and one reviewer wrote: "So pretty, perfect for a wedding and fits as described."
This pretty dress looks much more expensive than it is, and has a slightly less plunging neckline if you're looking for a more modest opton. The blush pink hue is beautiful, and this is going to look great on the dancefloor.
Right up there amongst our favourite British clothing brands, Jigsaw is a genius way to luxe up your wardrobe. The head-turning, face-flattering design of these shades will make you feel like an A-lister, even when the sun isn't shining.
It's hard to understate how much value a simple black blazer will add to your everyday outfits. A capsule wardrobe staple, you'll be wearing this with everything from blue jeans to occasion dresses. Especially with our changeable weather!
If you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes, a flatform espadrille with a small wedge will keep you comfortable from the vows through to the dancing. We bet you didn't know TOMS did heels!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
5 things you should remove from your kitchen to create space, say professional home organisers
These are the items you need to declutter from your kitchen right now to create valuable space
By Millie Hurst Published
-
Monty Don shares his unique 'July potato ritual' for a guaranteed healthy harvest
The gardening guru has revealed his potato harvesting ritual and its surprising link to his birthday
By Emily Smith Published
-
Lauren Silverman wows in her unique take on Wimbledon whites - and we're adding this look to our wardrobe staples
Wearing a crisp white shirt dress with a black belted waist, Silverman's look is a twist on a timeless classic
By Molly Smith Published
-
Monsoon's gold shoes are a fraction of the price of the must-have Loeffler Randall heels - and they're perfect for wedding season
For £75 these sandals bear a striking resemblance to Loeffler Randall's instantly recognisable design
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond's playful shirt dress and chic white hat at Wimbledon have us sold on oversized polka dots
Fun yet refined, she aced Wimbledon style in a look we will be copying
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We can't get enough of Helen Skelton's latest outfits - including a fabulous floral maxi skirt for just £38
The TV presenter posted a video on social media, looking glowing in two summer-ready looks
By Molly Smith Published
-
Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel wears striking stripes for Wimbledon - and we're taking inspiration for summer
The actress was spotted at the first day of The Wimbledon Championships - proving that stripes are always a good idea
By Molly Smith Published
-
The Mint Velvet sale is here with up to 50% off - these are the items you shouldn't miss out on
From summer dresses to fabulous blouses, jumpsuits and denim, these are our top picks from the Mint Velvet sale
By Molly Smith Published
-
12 most comfortable wedding guest shoes - the styles that will keep you dancing long after the ceremony
Wondering how to style your wedding guest dress? Our fashion expert has found footwear options ranging from block heels to the platforms that feel like flats
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Elizabeth Day's "perfect" pair of ME+EM jeans is the only denim you need in your wardrobe this summer
The label is a Royal Family favourite - and Elizabeth's £175 jeans are available to buy now
By Caroline Parr Published