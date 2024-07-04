A floral halterneck dress is Hannah Waddingham's failsafe fashion formula - and we're here for it

She paid a visit to Wimbledon in another fabulous floral dress that would be perfect for wedding season

Hannah Waddingham at Wimbledon 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published

Hannah Waddingham might be watching tennis at Wimbledon rather than watching someone walk down the aisle here, but her outfit for a day at SW19 has definitely got us feeling inspired for wedding season.

She was pictured on day three of the Championships, wearing a purple floral print halterneck maxi, which is by Elie Saab. Not only would this flattering dress be a contender for the best wedding guest dresses, Hannah is clearly really sure of exactly what suits her, since we spotted her wearing this similar DVF halter dress only last week!

It's by Elie Saab, and it's the latest in a long line of Royal Family-approved labels we've noticed her wearing recently. The striking floral print is blooming beautiful, and when accessorised with statement white sunglasses, a matching quilted bag and black espadrille wedges, it's the perfect example of summer occasionwear done well. Need ideas for what to wear to Wimbledon? Read on...

Hannah Waddingham at Wimbledon 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the question of what colour suits me, purple hues are clearly good for Ted Lasso star Hannah, and it's little wonder she favours a halterneck shape.

A plunging halter shows off collarbones and some decolletage, and helps draw the eye upwards to add inches. The maxi skirt adds to the lengthening effect too - Hannah is naturally tall so she needs no help in this department, but her height is an asset worth emphasising!

Hannah Waddingham at Wimbledon 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah's look was also a lesson in how to make a dress work in the unpredictable British weather - a simple black blazer was all she needed to defy the drizzle.

Shop Hannah's look

Floral Printed Viscose Woven Halter Maxi Dress
Karen Millen Floral Halter Maxi Dress

Ideal for a destination wedding, team this halterneck number with flat sandals and swept-up hair to make the most of the neckline. The combination of colours is exquisite.

V&A Love & Roses Floral Placement Halterneck Plunge Dress
Love & Roses Floral Halterneck Dress

This dreamy dress is designed in collaboration with the V&A - and the result really is a work of art. It's available in petite or regular lengths, ranging from UK size 6 to 20, and one reviewer wrote: "So pretty, perfect for a wedding and fits as described."

Printed Georgette Halter Maxi Dress
Coast Printed Halter Maxi Dress

This pretty dress looks much more expensive than it is, and has a slightly less plunging neckline if you're looking for a more modest opton. The blush pink hue is beautiful, and this is going to look great on the dancefloor.

Woodley Square Cats Eye Sunglasses
Jigsaw Woodley Square Cats Eye Sunglasses

Right up there amongst our favourite British clothing brands, Jigsaw is a genius way to luxe up your wardrobe. The head-turning, face-flattering design of these shades will make you feel like an A-lister, even when the sun isn't shining.

Blazer with rolled-up sleeves

Zara Blazer with Rolled-up Sleeves

It's hard to understate how much value a simple black blazer will add to your everyday outfits. A capsule wardrobe staple, you'll be wearing this with everything from blue jeans to occasion dresses. Especially with our changeable weather!

Audrey Espadrille Wedge Sandals, Black
TOMS Audrey Espadrille Wedges

If you're looking for comfortable wedding guest shoes, a flatform espadrille with a small wedge will keep you comfortable from the vows through to the dancing. We bet you didn't know TOMS did heels!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

