A floral halterneck dress is Hannah Waddingham's failsafe fashion formula - and we're here for it

Hannah Waddingham might be watching tennis at Wimbledon rather than watching someone walk down the aisle here, but her outfit for a day at SW19 has definitely got us feeling inspired for wedding season.

She was pictured on day three of the Championships, wearing a purple floral print halterneck maxi, which is by Elie Saab. Not only would this flattering dress be a contender for the best wedding guest dresses, Hannah is clearly really sure of exactly what suits her, since we spotted her wearing this similar DVF halter dress only last week!

It's by Elie Saab, and it's the latest in a long line of Royal Family-approved labels we've noticed her wearing recently. The striking floral print is blooming beautiful, and when accessorised with statement white sunglasses, a matching quilted bag and black espadrille wedges, it's the perfect example of summer occasionwear done well. Need ideas for what to wear to Wimbledon? Read on...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to the question of what colour suits me, purple hues are clearly good for Ted Lasso star Hannah, and it's little wonder she favours a halterneck shape.

A plunging halter shows off collarbones and some decolletage, and helps draw the eye upwards to add inches. The maxi skirt adds to the lengthening effect too - Hannah is naturally tall so she needs no help in this department, but her height is an asset worth emphasising!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah's look was also a lesson in how to make a dress work in the unpredictable British weather - a simple black blazer was all she needed to defy the drizzle.

Shop Hannah's look