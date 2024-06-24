Hannah Waddingham just wore the most gorgeous halter dress - we'll be stealing her style for the sunny weather
She finished off the look with some statement sunnies and chunky gold earrings
Nothing says summer quite like a floaty dress, and Hannah Waddingham's latest look has us sold on halter neck styles for this season.
Warm weather has finally appeared and we're getting our summer capsule wardrobe ready for some proper outings. If you're looking for some smart-casual style inspiration, look no further than Hannah Waddingham's stellar dress on the grid at Silverstone.
The award-winning actress has been confirmed to sing the national anthem at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday the 7th of July, and she has already been warming up track-side with yet another gorgeous ensemble. If you're just as inspired by her look as we are, we've found some similar looks to invest in and wear all summer long.
A post shared by Silverstone (@silverstonecircuit)
A photo posted by on
Shop stylish halter dresses
The perfect flowy silhouette with a flattering tie waist detail, the colour scheme of this dress is extremely versatile. Both neutral and eye-catching, it is a style you will turn to year after year when no other outfit is cutting it.
With a true summer feel thanks to the vibrant hues, this breathable cotton dress will look especially good with a tan. With a fuller-coverage back it won't make you feel too exposed, but you can also layer it with a fine knit on overcast days.
If you have a little bit more money to splurge, there's no going wrong with this premium silk dress. From the stunning floral print to the twisted halter neck cut, it looks even more pricey than it is. It will only require a simple pair of sandals to make it look its best this season.
A halter neckline is endlessly flattering, working to draw the eye upwards and give floatier silhouettes a more balanced finish. And with statement dresses like these, neutral accessories are all that you need. Hannah finished off her look with a pair of sleek black espadrilles and some oversized sunglasses that are perfect for any holiday wardrobe.
We've found some similar Castañer wedges at Farfetch, and these affordable Le Specs glasses from Selfridges are the perfect balance of statement and subtle that Hannah would surely approve of.
If you want to make your patterned dress more wearable for every day, try styling it with a pair of the best white trainers and a light wash denim jacket. Or, kill two birds with one stone by making it your vacation go-to and one of the best wedding guest dresses. Finish the formal ensemble with a light cardigan and some chunky heels.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
These 32 foods to eat during menopause will nourish your body and mind
These are the best foods to eat during menopause, to support you through this important life stage...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
I discovered my love for strength training when I stopped going to the gym - here's what I do instead
After being put off gyms, Jen Barton discovered a love for different types of strength training in her 40s. These are the ones she recommends...
By Jennifer Barton Published
-
We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's chic navy jumpsuit and simple accessories - it's the best wedding guest outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh has timeless style
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's chic puff-sleeve top is the arm-flattering style I'll be wearing all summer
The versatile style is perfect for day and night
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
I'm buying this £27 designer-style woven bag for summer – it looks just like Bottega Venetas' iconic Jodi tote
A bargain high street buy with designer influence
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Bras for mature women: what to look for and where to find them
A 57-year-old fashion expert shares how to choose a bra that will be both comfortable and supportive as you get older
By Julie Player Published
-
Lisa Snowdon's sultry red dress for Ascot is understated sophistication at its finest
The radio presenter chose to go with a bold pop of red for her race day outfit, with a matching fascinator and clutch.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Davina McCall just wore the most flattering 'suit any size' bootcut jeans - they fit in all the right places
And they're selling out fast!
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
We're still thinking about Amal Clooney's chic khaki jumpsuit and tan leather accessories - here's how to recreate her look
Amal has an amazing collection of all-in-ones
By Caroline Parr Published
-
What is boho style? Summer's favourite look explained
What is boho style? Where the look comes from and how to shop it, whatever your body type
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Last updated