Hannah Waddingham just wore the most gorgeous halter dress - we'll be stealing her style for the sunny weather

Nothing says summer quite like a floaty dress, and Hannah Waddingham's latest look has us sold on halter neck styles for this season.

Warm weather has finally appeared and we're getting our summer capsule wardrobe ready for some proper outings. If you're looking for some smart-casual style inspiration, look no further than Hannah Waddingham's stellar dress on the grid at Silverstone.

The award-winning actress has been confirmed to sing the national anthem at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday the 7th of July, and she has already been warming up track-side with yet another gorgeous ensemble. If you're just as inspired by her look as we are, we've found some similar looks to invest in and wear all summer long.

Shop stylish halter dresses

Phase Eight Leaf Print Maxi Dress £110 at Phase Eight The perfect flowy silhouette with a flattering tie waist detail, the colour scheme of this dress is extremely versatile. Both neutral and eye-catching, it is a style you will turn to year after year when no other outfit is cutting it. Boden Cotton Tie Maxi Dress £135 at Boden With a true summer feel thanks to the vibrant hues, this breathable cotton dress will look especially good with a tan. With a fuller-coverage back it won't make you feel too exposed, but you can also layer it with a fine knit on overcast days. Mango Low-Cut Printed Silk Dress £350 at Mango If you have a little bit more money to splurge, there's no going wrong with this premium silk dress. From the stunning floral print to the twisted halter neck cut, it looks even more pricey than it is. It will only require a simple pair of sandals to make it look its best this season.

A halter neckline is endlessly flattering, working to draw the eye upwards and give floatier silhouettes a more balanced finish. And with statement dresses like these, neutral accessories are all that you need. Hannah finished off her look with a pair of sleek black espadrilles and some oversized sunglasses that are perfect for any holiday wardrobe.

We've found some similar Castañer wedges at Farfetch, and these affordable Le Specs glasses from Selfridges are the perfect balance of statement and subtle that Hannah would surely approve of.

If you want to make your patterned dress more wearable for every day, try styling it with a pair of the best white trainers and a light wash denim jacket. Or, kill two birds with one stone by making it your vacation go-to and one of the best wedding guest dresses. Finish the formal ensemble with a light cardigan and some chunky heels.