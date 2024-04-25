Gillian Anderson just wore this pretty high street dress - it's perfect for summer and it's now in the sale

Gillian Anderson is our biggest style crush at the moment. We're still swooning over the green strapless Emilia Wickstead dress she wore last month at the world premiere of Netflix’s Scoop. And her Gabriela Hearst look for the Golden Globes in January? Gorgeous.

With the help of superstar stylist Martha Ward, Gillian is a big fan of high end designer labels like Erdem and Valentino, so you can imagine how excited we were to see her walk the red carpet at the Patriots Broadway opening in New York earlier this week. Can you believe her super pretty printed midi dress is from none other than one of our go-to British clothing brands, Reiss?

(Image credit: Reiss)

The label is a favourite of the Princess of Wales, and it's a reminder that you can't wrong with a printed midi dress, whatever the occasion.

Got a wedding or christening coming up? Heading to Ascot in June or Wimbledon in July? The 'Livia' dress by Reiss is a spring capsule wardrobe staple, and will work seriously hard. It features flattering little cap sleeves, a split in the skirt to show off a bit of leg, and a cut out at the back that's perfectly placed so that you can still wear your most comfortable bras. The X-Files star kept accessorising simple, adding nude ankle strap sandals, gold jewellery and minimal make-up.

Gillian's exact version has sold out, but we've got good news. There are no fewer than five other prints, ranging from green animal print to pink florals. The original price of the dress was £168, but they're all now reduced in the sale, with the cheapest being just £40. We really have struck high street gold here, guys.

Shop Gillian Anderson's high street dress

Floral Livia dress Visit Site RRP: £68 (was £168) | If you're a fan of florals, this version of the Livia is for you. The pale pink and gold colour combination is beautiful, plus the fitted bodice makes it feel very feminine and elegant. At just £68, this one is such a bargain. Add it to your basket before we do... Green Livia dress Visit Site RRP: £78 (was £168) | The leaf print on this one says holiday wedding, especially since green is a pretty safe colour when you're trying to avoid clashing with the bride or bridesmaids! The length is super flattering, and you could absolutely wear it with boots or trainers and a jumper layered over the top for more casual days. Blue Livia dress Visit Site RRP: £85 (was £168) | The leopard print trend is set to be huge for 2024, and blue puts a fresh spin on the look. At half price, it won't be around for long. The open back and split gives it a real Reformation vibe, but for a fraction of the cost.