Gabby Logan's "grown up dress" is effortlessly chic and perfect for wedding season

Gabby Logan attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London
The UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament might not be the first place that springs to mind when looking for wedding guest dress inspiration, but hostess with the mostess Gabby Logan just proved us wrong.

She presented coverage of the Scotland vs Hungary match on Sunday evening wearing a navy blue midi designed by Victoria Beckham, and called it a "grown up dress" on her Instagram story. It's certainly going on our list of best wedding guest dresses now that the season is in full swing!

It features a V-neckline, as well as contrast stitching on the sleeves and the ruched front that has become a famous VB style in the last year or so. Celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Queen Letizia of Spain and Victoria Beckham herself are all fans, so Gabby's in great company. The design detail puts this dress in the stylish dresses to hide a tummy category, and if you're thinking about what colour suits me, navy is pretty much a universally flattering option. It works so well for a wedding because you're unlikely to match the bridesmaids (or the bride!) and it's subtle but chic.

A Victoria Beckham dress is a bit of an investment purchase, but look at it this way - you're going to wear it for every big occasion in your diary for the next few years (summer and winter!), plus we've found some very affordable accessories to pair with your dress, so it all balances out...

Can't quite justify spending just shy of £900? We've found some high street lookalikes that will help you achieve Gabby's style for less.

Shop Gabby's look

Gathered V-Neck Midi Dress In NavyExact match

Victoria Beckham Gathered V-Neck Midi Dress In Navy

We've seen this dress in loads of striking colours, but classic navy has to be our favourite. There are limited sizes left, so don't delay. The waist-defining pleat detail is worth every penny, and there's a timeless elegance to this dress that will take your breath away when you see it in person.

Textured Pleat Front Midi Dress
ME+EM Textured Pleat Front Midi Dress

ME+EM's take on the pleated waist trend has been on our wishlist ever since we spotted Elizabeth Day in the orange version at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year. It boasts an elasticated panel at the back for a flawless fit, as well as statement layered sleeves that flatter the tops of your arms.

Friends Like These Ruched Front Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress
Friends Like These Ruched Front Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

This bargain buy is a great match for the VB, and is available in navy, black or red. The floaty sleeves are super feminine, and the length is perfect to show off the shoes you want to wear for wedding season.

Shop wedding guest dress accessories

Slip On Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes
M&S Slip On Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes

One happy customer said in a review of these shoes that it's "Rare to find elegance, comfort and practicality in the same shoe!". We couldn't agree more, and are struggling to believe these are less than £25! Good old M&S.

Mango pearl-effect clutch bag

Mango Pearl-Effect Clutch Bag

This bag looks much more expensive than £50, don't you think? The navy blue hue will complement your dress perfectly, and it's the ideal size for all your wedding guest essentials.

RIPPLE OVERSIZED STUD EARRINGS
Missoma Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings

Sienna Miller has got these affordable gold earrings in her jewellery box, and they've only just recently come back into stock. They're going to look great with your wedding outfit, but will elevate jeans and blazers when you're not at a fancy party too.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

