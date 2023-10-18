First Lady of France Brigitte Macron’s après ski look is so chic and we’re trying to copy it immediately

Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, once took après ski to a whole new level, looking chic as can be in a bright blue coat and some stylish blue jeans.

One of the most elegant and luxurious activities one could possibly participate in is après-ski - aka, that coveted time in a cozy space that comes after skiing - although sometimes folks just skip the skiing altogether and fast forward to the après ski.

Regardless of your motivation, it's no secret that looking your best for an après ski hangout is a must, no matter where you are - and Brigitte Macron just gave us major sartorial inspiration for our next wintery getaway.

A few years ago, the French First Lady boarded a ski lift with her husband, now President of France Emmanuel Macron - although, at the time, he was a candidate in the running for the position. While in Bagneres de Bigorre, France, the power couple took a day to get some fresh winter mountain air, and we're totally enamored by Brigitte's look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Macron’s après ski look is quite simple, really - an effective wintery blue puffer jacket, paired with her favourite straight-leg blue jeans apparently makes for a very chic outfit for a winter's day. She also paired these two pieces with a pair of edgy black combat boots, as well as her signature round tortoise shell sunglasses, which both helped elevate the look.

We can totally just imagine Brigitte sitting fireside with a hot latte, hand in hand with President Macron, chatting about the joy of breathing in the mountain air. Can we get an invitation next time?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit formula is really quite simple - your favourite puffer jacket, blue jeans, and some black boots - all items you likely already own in your own wardrobe. If you're looking for some items that will help you upgrade, don't worry - we've got you covered with some great, wintery options that will carry you through the cold weather months.