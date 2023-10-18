First Lady of France Brigitte Macron’s après ski look is so chic and we’re trying to copy it immediately
Only Brigitte could look that chic while riding a ski lift
Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, once took après ski to a whole new level, looking chic as can be in a bright blue coat and some stylish blue jeans.
One of the most elegant and luxurious activities one could possibly participate in is après-ski - aka, that coveted time in a cozy space that comes after skiing - although sometimes folks just skip the skiing altogether and fast forward to the après ski.
Regardless of your motivation, it's no secret that looking your best for an après ski hangout is a must, no matter where you are - and Brigitte Macron just gave us major sartorial inspiration for our next wintery getaway.
A few years ago, the French First Lady boarded a ski lift with her husband, now President of France Emmanuel Macron - although, at the time, he was a candidate in the running for the position. While in Bagneres de Bigorre, France, the power couple took a day to get some fresh winter mountain air, and we're totally enamored by Brigitte's look.
Brigitte Macron’s après ski look is quite simple, really - an effective wintery blue puffer jacket, paired with her favourite straight-leg blue jeans apparently makes for a very chic outfit for a winter's day. She also paired these two pieces with a pair of edgy black combat boots, as well as her signature round tortoise shell sunglasses, which both helped elevate the look.
We can totally just imagine Brigitte sitting fireside with a hot latte, hand in hand with President Macron, chatting about the joy of breathing in the mountain air. Can we get an invitation next time?
Her outfit formula is really quite simple - your favourite puffer jacket, blue jeans, and some black boots - all items you likely already own in your own wardrobe. If you're looking for some items that will help you upgrade, don't worry - we've got you covered with some great, wintery options that will carry you through the cold weather months.
RRP: £225 / $295 | Biker boots are everywhere this season and this square-toe shape is a twist on the classic look. Wide calf friendly and extremely comfortable, this is a pair of black boots a womanandhome.com team member wears on repeat.
RRP: £249 (UK only) | Spotted on the runways at the likes of Fendi and Gucci, lace-up boots are back in a big way. Give a nod to the Gorpcore trend by pairing these with your favourite waterproof jacket and some cargo trousers for a directional look.
RRP: £75 | These high-waisted jeans feature a flared silhouette, detailed with duo patch pockets at the front and back.
RRP: £515 (International shipping available) | This one-of-a-kind design is crafted using original vintage denim for a distinctive upcycled look. Sitting on the natural waist, these straight leg jeans look relaxed, while the front seam detail helps to lengthen legs.
RRP: $298 / £228 | The name of this jacket alone is enough to make you feel instantly warmer. Packed with practical details such as zipped pockets and a hidden phone sleeve, the hot pink Wunder Puff is also wind-resistant and water-repellent fabric.
RRP: $340 / £240 | A 2-in-1, the khaki inner lining is removable and can be worn on its own as a lightweight puffer on warmer days. Extra style brownie points for the pop of orange on the zip, that adds a dose of dopamine dressing to proceedings.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
