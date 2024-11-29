Eva Mendes’s satin pyjamas are so gorgeous we think we’d actually leave the house in them

We're shopping for bright and bold pyjamas after seeing how chic Eva Mendes looks in her stunning satin nightwear set - they're almost too nice to only wear inside!

Pyjamas are undoubtedly one of the most important items in every wardrobe, with us spending around one third of our lives off in dream land - and while comfort is a must when it comes to choosing the best pyjamas, Eva Mendes has reminded us that we can snooze through the long winter nights in style too.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen reading her debut children's book to her loving dogs in a pair of stunning satin pyjamas that boast a bold and bright floral print. It's the perfect Christmas morning set, with the rich colours in the pattern and the comfortable, relaxed fit keeping you looking oh-so cosy and glam as you lounge around.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

Shop Bright and Bold Pyjama Sets

There's something so sophisticated about a matching pyjama set, isn't there? Eva's is especially stunning, with the off-white background really letting the jewel-toned greens, purples, pinks and yellows stand out for a striking and eye-catching look. We know pyjamas don't tend to ever see the light of day outside the house, but we could be convinced to step out in a pair this luxurious!

In the sunny LA weather, Eva went barefoot for her cosy at-home reading session, but a pair of the best slippers for women or some trendy UGG Tasmans would add to the cosiness of the comfortable, elevated loungewear style - and if you're like us and thinking of actually leaving the house in the matching patterned set, dare we say that a pair of kitten heels would lean into a luxuriously formal going-out look?

The satin fabric is what's really elevating the pyjama style and while the best silk pyjamas are a super luxurious option when it comes to nightwear, a satin set like Eva's tends to be a bit more affordable and still gives that shining sheen of the more high-end fabric.

And there are tonnes of satin options out there on the market, whether you're someone who loves the traditional look of floral patterns like Eva or are after a more contemporary and fun style that's covered in trendy animal print or a festive bow pattern.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Giving a freshly rolled out of bed look, Eva styled her hair in a voluminous side parting that brought tonnes of texture to her loose curls. The hairstyle was made all the more stunning for the shorter layers at the top of the head, with short pieces framing her face beautifully while her long strands cascaded down and hung across her shoulders. We'd all love the wake up like this, but enlisting the best hair curlers and a strong hold hairspray is the more likely route to recreating the look.