Eva Mendes’s satin pyjamas are so gorgeous we think we’d actually leave the house in them
Her bold and bright satin PJs are the touch of luxury our nightwear collection needs
We're shopping for bright and bold pyjamas after seeing how chic Eva Mendes looks in her stunning satin nightwear set - they're almost too nice to only wear inside!
Pyjamas are undoubtedly one of the most important items in every wardrobe, with us spending around one third of our lives off in dream land - and while comfort is a must when it comes to choosing the best pyjamas, Eva Mendes has reminded us that we can snooze through the long winter nights in style too.
In a sweet video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen reading her debut children's book to her loving dogs in a pair of stunning satin pyjamas that boast a bold and bright floral print. It's the perfect Christmas morning set, with the rich colours in the pattern and the comfortable, relaxed fit keeping you looking oh-so cosy and glam as you lounge around.
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Shop Bright and Bold Pyjama Sets
Cut to a comfortable and flattering regular fit, this pyjama set features a classic button-up top and pair of full length bottoms with an elasticated waist. The top features a smart collar and neat cuffs for a traditional and put-together style - plus, the fabric is anti-static so you can rest in peace.
This minimalistic, graphic pattern is stunning! With a simple white background, the contrast piping on the collar and trouser hems really stands out and the wild tigers, that are 'hunting for sweet dreams' according to the brand, make for a really fun and unique print.
With a bold, exotic print and contrast piping giving these pyjamas a beautifully unique look. We love the slouchy and relaxed fit of the set, with the dropped shoulders and thin collar of the shirt-style top and the wide legs of the trousers creating an elevated though laid-back look.
Blue and red just go so well together! We love the contrasting tones on this satin pyjama shirt, with the dainty bow print being pretty and feminine. Wear the shirt on its own to keep cool in bed, or snap up the matching Florence by Mills Satin Pyjama trousers that are also available on the Nordstrom website.
This Free People pyjama set is the luxury touch your lounge day needs. The super slouchy and oversized fit looks so comfortable and luxe, with the bright and bold red pattern adding tonnes of interest to the style.
How adorable are these cheetah print pyjamas? We love the collection of colours and prints in the design, with florals adding a lovely pink touch to the animal print pattern and the deep blue tone of the background introduces a nice contrasting shade. Cut to give a generous fit, the set is comfortable - and it has pockets too!
There's something so sophisticated about a matching pyjama set, isn't there? Eva's is especially stunning, with the off-white background really letting the jewel-toned greens, purples, pinks and yellows stand out for a striking and eye-catching look. We know pyjamas don't tend to ever see the light of day outside the house, but we could be convinced to step out in a pair this luxurious!
In the sunny LA weather, Eva went barefoot for her cosy at-home reading session, but a pair of the best slippers for women or some trendy UGG Tasmans would add to the cosiness of the comfortable, elevated loungewear style - and if you're like us and thinking of actually leaving the house in the matching patterned set, dare we say that a pair of kitten heels would lean into a luxuriously formal going-out look?
The satin fabric is what's really elevating the pyjama style and while the best silk pyjamas are a super luxurious option when it comes to nightwear, a satin set like Eva's tends to be a bit more affordable and still gives that shining sheen of the more high-end fabric.
And there are tonnes of satin options out there on the market, whether you're someone who loves the traditional look of floral patterns like Eva or are after a more contemporary and fun style that's covered in trendy animal print or a festive bow pattern.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Giving a freshly rolled out of bed look, Eva styled her hair in a voluminous side parting that brought tonnes of texture to her loose curls. The hairstyle was made all the more stunning for the shorter layers at the top of the head, with short pieces framing her face beautifully while her long strands cascaded down and hung across her shoulders. We'd all love the wake up like this, but enlisting the best hair curlers and a strong hold hairspray is the more likely route to recreating the look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
This Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal is one of the most underrated Black Friday savings - here's why
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an excellent smartwatch for anyone looking to boost their health and fitness - and it currently at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's smoothing eye serum for 'juicy and bouncy skin' is a stocking filler we'd be thrilled to receive
The serum offers 'next level' hydration to give you 'juicy and bouncy' skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy and stylish Berghaus boots are her outdoor essential - grab them on sale
The Princess of Wales loves her of Berghaus boots for when it's time to head outside
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's festive Fair Isle jumper is the only knit you need this winter - and it's still available to buy
Forget Black Friday sales - Kate's jumper is an investment worth making
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Peplum is back! Katie Holmes provides a dose of fashion nostalgia in unique denim jacket
We adore this striking look with a touch of fashion nostalgia
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' workout leggings are a steal in Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday sale
The Sweaty Betty leggings are Jennifer Aniston’s go-tos - and they're now up to half price
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gola trainers are the new adidas Sambas – everyone's using this rare deal for 25% off the chic suede sneaker
The Black Friday sales have come up trumps on Gola sneakers
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
We're copying Amal Clooney's luxe knee high boots style this season - and you should too
These knee high boots are simply irresistible!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Claudia Winkleman made me buy this sparkly Nadine Merabi blazer - I can't believe it's in the Black Friday sale
Now 20% off, Nadine Merabi's Kira blazer will be your secret weapon this party season
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Amanda Holden is a vision in a cosy white jumper dress and gorgeous matching boots
Stepping out in a knitted maxi dress and matching tailored coat, Amanda Holden made a strong case for all-white winter looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published