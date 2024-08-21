Eva Mendes is making us want to add brighter hues to our autumn wardrobe thanks to her 'very demure' apricot-coloured outfit
Her coral combination is a refreshing departure from the black, grey and navy we normally find ourselves wearing at this time of year
Autumn is just around the corner, and already we're hearing a lot about hot hues like fiery red and Quiet Luxury brown, as well as statement prints like leopard print. But Eva Mendes has just inspired us to mix things up a bit.
Fresh from her family trip to Paris, where she wore the chicest navy dress to watch the Olympic gymnastics, she gave us a masterclass in tonal dressing as she posted on Instagram to promote her new children's book Desi, Mami & the Neverending Worries.
It's a trend that involves wearing varying shades of the same colour from head to toe, and Eva chose coral, teaming a pair of tailored trousers with a button front knitted tank top. If you're wondering what colour suits me, warm skin tones look best in oranges, apricot and coral. What's more, Peach Fuzz is the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2024!
A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)
A photo posted by on
Eva captioned the post "Mi Look…..very demure, very mindful, very cutesy…", which is a reference to a trend that's taken over TikTok - so much so that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez have both quoted it in recent social media posts too.
Fans were quick to comment, writing "you are so elegant" and "beautiful". And luckily for anyone hoping to emulate Eva's style, there are plenty of high street options that will help.
Shop Eva's look
Waistcoats have been a big trend for a while now, but these knitted button-down tank tops feel like a natural progression for the colder weather. The brick colour of this Zara option is so beautiful, and there's even a matching skirt available too if you love a co-ord.
Mint Velvet is a real go-to for the woman&home fashion team at the moment, thanks to stand-out pieces like their perfect leopard print jeans and Miu Miu lookalike sandals. This wool blend top looks great with blue denim, and is even reduced in the Mint Velvet sale. Thank us later!
If you want to lean towards the orange end of this colour spectrum, & Other Stories has got a square neck top that will do the trick perfectly. Team this with black wide leg linen trousers while the sun's still shining, but this will look amazing layered up for autumn. It will match your pumpkin spice latte!
Sorry to your favourite black tailored trousers, but French Connection has come through with an absolute gem that's not to be missed. If coral isn't a colour you've tried before, test the waters with this £30 sale bargain.
I personally really rate M&S for their trousers, and shoppers seem to agree. These are available in six different colours and have 1388 reviews, including one reviewer who wrote "These trousers are fantastic! The fit is spot on, the color is rich and vibrant, and the fabric feels high-quality. Every detail, from the stitching to the finish, is well-executed, making them a stylish and comfortable choice."
These lean more towards red, and I love the soft pleats around the waistline. You'll know Nobody's Child for pretty floral midi dresses, but their tailoring is a real game-changer. These are available in sizes 4 to 18, and are made with 12% linen, making them super comfortable.
A spokesperson at House of Fraser shared with us why looking on the bright side for autumn works so well: “incorporating bold hues into your autumn wardrobe is a more vibrant alternative to the usual darker colours we associate with colder months. Whether it’s your handbag, or a full outfit, adding brightness into your autumn wardrobe can be done with style in mind.
“Not only do brighter colours have the benefits of dopamine dressing - something we can all benefit from as we move into shorter days - they can be styled perfectly for autumn."
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
