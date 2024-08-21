Eva Mendes is making us want to add brighter hues to our autumn wardrobe thanks to her 'very demure' apricot-coloured outfit

Autumn is just around the corner, and already we're hearing a lot about hot hues like fiery red and Quiet Luxury brown, as well as statement prints like leopard print. But Eva Mendes has just inspired us to mix things up a bit.

Fresh from her family trip to Paris, where she wore the chicest navy dress to watch the Olympic gymnastics, she gave us a masterclass in tonal dressing as she posted on Instagram to promote her new children's book Desi, Mami & the Neverending Worries.

It's a trend that involves wearing varying shades of the same colour from head to toe, and Eva chose coral, teaming a pair of tailored trousers with a button front knitted tank top. If you're wondering what colour suits me, warm skin tones look best in oranges, apricot and coral. What's more, Peach Fuzz is the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2024!

Eva captioned the post "Mi Look…..very demure, very mindful, very cutesy…", which is a reference to a trend that's taken over TikTok - so much so that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez have both quoted it in recent social media posts too.

Fans were quick to comment, writing "you are so elegant" and "beautiful". And luckily for anyone hoping to emulate Eva's style, there are plenty of high street options that will help.

A spokesperson at House of Fraser shared with us why looking on the bright side for autumn works so well: “incorporating bold hues into your autumn wardrobe is a more vibrant alternative to the usual darker colours we associate with colder months. Whether it’s your handbag, or a full outfit, adding brightness into your autumn wardrobe can be done with style in mind.

“Not only do brighter colours have the benefits of dopamine dressing - something we can all benefit from as we move into shorter days - they can be styled perfectly for autumn."