Demi Moore's cable knit jumper, blue jeans and deep red leather loafers look is very When Harry Met Sally
Her autumnal outfit is the definition of cosycore
I don't know about you, but I'm firmly in cosycore mode now. Even on unseasonably warm days, I'm reaching for my knitwear and accessorising with a pumpkin spice latte. Autumn feels like it lasts such a short amount of time before winter sets in, and I want to make the most of it.
So when this image of Demi Moore modelling both new and vintage pieces for J.Crew's re-launched print catalogue came up in my Instagram feed, it totally stopped me in my tracks. A chunky cable knit, straight leg jeans and deep red leather loafers? It's the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe combination, and really reminded me of one of my favourite films, When Harry Met Sally. If you haven't seen it, the knitwear is iconic!
Demi proved that a cable knit style is one of the best wool jumpers you can buy at this time of year, and in spite of the fact hers is a vintage J.Crew piece, there are plenty of options both on the J.Crew site and elsewhere right now. Her exact jeans and shoes are available to buy, and luckily for you I've also sourced some more budget-friendly lookalikes. Happy shopping...
A post shared by J.Crew (@jcrew)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
Exact match
If you haven't found the best jeans for your body type yet, a straight-leg cut might be the answer to all your prayers. These are available in classic, tall and petite lengths, and the raw hem really elevates them. Glowing reviews include one customer, who wrote: "Wow! Wow! I can’t say enough about this denim. I love these jeans. My new all time fave."
Demi's exact cable knit jumper is a treasured piece from her own collection, but you'll find plenty of similar options in the current J.Crew collection, including this cosy cardigan. Pair it with jeans, a t-shirt and your best white trainers.
Exact match
Loafers are a great investment for the new season, and will make any outfit 100% chicer. I am seriously swooning over the colour of Demi's style. The tassel trim is a luxury touch, and the buttery soft leather is bound to be comfortable.
J.Crew is one of the best American clothing brands, and is loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, so you'll be in good company. And it ships to UK customers!
What's Moore (get it?), Demi is definitely one to watch at the moment - with the help of her superstar stylist Brad Goreski we've spotted her wearing incredible outfits and jewellery by labels like Alessandra Rich, Jessica McCormack and Victoria Beckham lately.
Get the look for less
These are going straight to the top of our list of the best Zara jeans. They'll work really well with trench coats and blazers, but switch to super warm knits and they'll take you right through to spring.
Can you believe this knit is less than £30? The mink colour is perfect, and it will work so well with the beautiful chocolate brown colours that are everywhere for autumn at the moment.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Duchess Sophie’s khaki trench coat dress is the perfect autumn layering piece - if you haven’t embraced muted greens yet you soon will
The Duchess of Edinburgh's sleeveless green trench coat dress was a gorgeous 2023 look that would work beautifully for autumn too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Does travelling abroad make your hair fall out faster? I suspected so and asked two trichologists for the truth
After my extended trip caused an increase in hair shedding, I ask experts if this is a common occurrence and, if so, why?
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Lorraine Kelly's low-key look proves a classic wool coat and comfortable trainers is the autumnal combination you can rely on
She was pictured celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary in Scotland
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We’re captivated by Cat Deeley’s slinky halterneck top – it instantly elevates a classic fashion formula
Cat Deeley just wore the most beautiful silk halterneck and jeans – it's casual chic on a whole new level
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Liv Tyler's unexpected red handbag is the ultimate accessory that will help you integrate this trending colour into your autumn looks
Liv Tyler educates us on how easily vibrant red can transform monochromatic looks
By Molly Smith Published
-
Queen Mary’s tartan skirt and turtleneck jumper are the ultimate cosy-chic staples for autumn
With rich and warm burgundy tones, Queen Mary's tartan skirt is the perfect piece for the cooler months
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
John Lewis Sofia Smooth Underwired T-Shirt Bra Review: "Supportive and invisible under my clothes"
A bra that's great for women with big boobs who are looking for support, comfort and a smooth line under tight tops
By Julie Player Published
-
Jo Whiley’s chocolate brown suit has got us clicking ‘check out’ on versatile velvet pieces ready to style all autumn
Jo Whiley's chocolate brown velvet suit has got us excited to add more pieces in this luxurious fabric to our autumnal style rotation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Tess Daly reveals how to elevate denim with the perfect blazer and flares combination that we'll be repeating this autumn
We'll be adding this look to our autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston bundles up cosy layers and a statement hat for autumn - we love her comfortable white trainers
Jennifer Aniston's cosy layered outfit is one we're definitely going to be recreating on cold autumn days
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published