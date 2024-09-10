Demi Moore's cable knit jumper, blue jeans and deep red leather loafers look is very When Harry Met Sally

I don't know about you, but I'm firmly in cosycore mode now. Even on unseasonably warm days, I'm reaching for my knitwear and accessorising with a pumpkin spice latte. Autumn feels like it lasts such a short amount of time before winter sets in, and I want to make the most of it.

So when this image of Demi Moore modelling both new and vintage pieces for J.Crew's re-launched print catalogue came up in my Instagram feed, it totally stopped me in my tracks. A chunky cable knit, straight leg jeans and deep red leather loafers? It's the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe combination, and really reminded me of one of my favourite films, When Harry Met Sally. If you haven't seen it, the knitwear is iconic!

Demi proved that a cable knit style is one of the best wool jumpers you can buy at this time of year, and in spite of the fact hers is a vintage J.Crew piece, there are plenty of options both on the J.Crew site and elsewhere right now. Her exact jeans and shoes are available to buy, and luckily for you I've also sourced some more budget-friendly lookalikes. Happy shopping...

Shop the look

Exact match J.Crew Mid-Rise Straight Jean £165 at J.Crew If you haven't found the best jeans for your body type yet, a straight-leg cut might be the answer to all your prayers. These are available in classic, tall and petite lengths, and the raw hem really elevates them. Glowing reviews include one customer, who wrote: "Wow! Wow! I can’t say enough about this denim. I love these jeans. My new all time fave." J.Crew Relaxed Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater £210 at J.Crew Demi's exact cable knit jumper is a treasured piece from her own collection, but you'll find plenty of similar options in the current J.Crew collection, including this cosy cardigan. Pair it with jeans, a t-shirt and your best white trainers. Exact match J.Crew Maison Tassel Loafers £255 at J.Crew Loafers are a great investment for the new season, and will make any outfit 100% chicer. I am seriously swooning over the colour of Demi's style. The tassel trim is a luxury touch, and the buttery soft leather is bound to be comfortable.

J.Crew is one of the best American clothing brands, and is loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, so you'll be in good company. And it ships to UK customers!

What's Moore (get it?), Demi is definitely one to watch at the moment - with the help of her superstar stylist Brad Goreski we've spotted her wearing incredible outfits and jewellery by labels like Alessandra Rich, Jessica McCormack and Victoria Beckham lately.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's outfits in When Harry Met Sally look even better today than they did in 1989 (Image credit: Alamy)

Get the look for less

Zara TRF Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £27.99 at Zara These are going straight to the top of our list of the best Zara jeans. They'll work really well with trench coats and blazers, but switch to super warm knits and they'll take you right through to spring. New Look Mink Crew Neck Cable Knit Jumper £29.99 at New Look Can you believe this knit is less than £30? The mink colour is perfect, and it will work so well with the beautiful chocolate brown colours that are everywhere for autumn at the moment. Mango Leather Loafers £89.99 at Mango A great match for the real deal, Mango's must-have loafers won't be in stock for long. They're available in classic black, cognac or this rich burgundy hue, so I'm currently resisting adding all three to my shopping basket.