Davina McCall looks ultra chic in classic jeans and heeled boots - her timeless outfit formula proves that simple looks can still make an impact
With a black turtle neck top and matching blazer, Davina McCall created an understated and chic outfit with ease
Davina McCall created the perfect casual-chic outfit with a pair of blue denim jeans and some black heeled boots - the timeless and simple look is so easy to recreate.
When you've found the perfect pair of jeans for your body type, creating elevated casual looks is a breeze. The flattering denim staple is easily styled for casual occasions with your favourite knitwear and a flattering winter coat, and is just as simple to style for more formal events with some on-trend heels and a chic blouse.
Perfectly balancing these formal and casual wear dress codes, Davina McCall's most recent look proved the unmatched appeal of denim jeans.
We love the casual-chic style that saw her pair some indigo blue jeans with a simple black turtle neck, a matching tailored blazer and a pair of beautiful heeled boots - the outfit is the ultimate stylish everyday look that's comfortable enough to wear long-haul while also giving a put-together and sophisticated look.
Shop Davina McCall's Look
With the same sleek look as Davina's flared jeans, this high-waisted pair from M&S are made from a stretchy denim to allow for a better, more flattering fit as well as for easy movement too. Their figure-hugging slim cut with a flared hem is such a wearable style and M&S' Magic Shaping technology lifts the buttocks and flattens the tummy for a lovely silhouette.
These black, square-toed boots from Stradivarius are stunning, with their chic, leg-lengthening block heel, sculpted silhouette and ankle-hugging design. The 7cm heel is comfortable to walk in and, with the ankle being made of an elastic material that stretches to fit your foot, you feel supported as you move around.
A classic staple in any autumn or winter capsule wardrobe, this Zara blazer boasts a structured lapel collar that highlights the sophisticated crossover V-neckline, with shoulder pads further adding structure and sharp tailored accents. The gold-toned metal buttons are a chic touch that you can highlight further through your choice of jewellery.
A practical size for you to carry around your everyday essentials, this medium sized crossbody bag from Mango is sure to take any casual outfit to the next level. The long adjustable strap allows you to carry it either on one shoulder or crossed across the body, with the metallic detail on the flap closure being a subtle and understated touch.
Made from 98% cotton, these jeans are comfortable, breathable and super high quality. The dark denim hue makes them so versatile and the flared silhouette is so flattering. With a flattering high rise waist and chic stitched detailing at the hem like Davina's jeans, these are a great pair to recreate her outfit with.
We love Davina's 'I am the boss' belt buckle, with the vintage piece bringing a fun and playful touch to her sophisticated look. Since the piece is a vintage find, we'll be using this beautiful M&S belt to recreate her look with, with the unformed look being both chic and unique.
Questions about Davina's jeans quickly began to fly in the comments section of her Instagram, with fans begging her to reveal where they could their hands on the flattering bootcut style - and we're still waiting on her response.
But, to our eyes, the style looks uncannily like the Lucy Stretch Flared Jean from Whistles, though the jeans are largely sold out thanks to the Whistles sale that's cut the price of the Lucy style down to an affordable £69.
The flared jeans beautifully showcased Davina's square-toe, heeled boots which peeked out from the hem of the denim and created a flattering leg-lengthening effect. The high heel, sleek leather makeup, and versatile black tone make the shoes a great choice of autumn/winter footwear, pairing effortlessly with casual looks like Davina's while also matching perfectly with more formal outfits too.
Tying in the black of her boots, Davina created a simple and striking two-toned look by adding a black turtle neck top and a matching black blazer to her jeans, with the result being a sleek style that looks so chic and put-together.
She also carried a black crossbody bag, with the shining gold hardware complimenting the gold-toned buttons of her blazer. The matching touch had such an impact in the photos she posted, highlighting how important even an outfits smallest details can be.
As well as Davina's shining brunette hair, which we recently found out how to recreate using her hairstylist's styling staples, Davina's manicure really caught out eye.
Forgoing all of autumn's trendiest manicure styles, Davina instead opted to paint her nails in a striking magenta shade, with a statement neon yellow colour adorning just one nail on each hand to break up the pink. We love this striking look and it adds a super playful touch of colour to the sleek denim and black outfit.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
