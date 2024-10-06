Davina McCall's hairstylist reveals how he creates her bouncy, glossy blow dry
We've just scouted out the hair styling essentials Davina McCall uses for her effortless, television-worthy blow dry - and the whole routine takes less than five minutes...
While 2024 hair trends have spanned everything from the layered bob to the terracopper hair trend, the growingly popular healthy hair trend proves that many of us are on a similar haircare journey of getting our locks into tip-top shape.
Known for her effortlessly glossy tresses full of bounce and volume, Davina McCall has sported an abundance of hairstyles, from a chin-grazing bob to her iconic full fringe. The one common factor between them all? No matter the hairstyle, the presenter's salon-worthy strands never fail to look healthy, bouncy and full of shine. In very good news for anyone who has admired said 'do over the years, we've just discovered McCall's exact three-step styling routine for her chic blow dry - and it's incredibly easy to recreate at home...
Sebastian Professional Potion 9 Hair Styling Treatment: was £33, now £26.40 (save £6.60) | Look Fantastic
Treat your locks to some TLC and save 20% on this leave-in styling treatment from Sebastian Professional. Formulated with botanical extracts, jojoba oil and vitamins C and E, this fast-absorbing conditioning cream works to reduce dryness and split ends - whilst also boosting glossy shine.
Shop the hair styling staples that Davina McCall swears by for her chic blow dry
We rarely get an opportunity to see into the beauty bags of celebrities, and if you're anything like us you've long wanted to know McCall's secret to her bouncy and healthy-looking locks. Well, you're in luck as we've just discovered the hair staples that the presenter relies on for the effortless styling of her long bob and volumised curtain bangs...
RRP: £13
Looking to give dull, dry locks a well-deserved boost of hydration? Prep your hair for styling with this leave-in conditioner from Sebastian Professional which works its magic by nourishing the hair cuticle, leaving strands feeling smooth and looking healthy. Equipped with jojoba oil and vitamins C and E, its nourishing botanical oil-enriched formula helps to unlock a high-shine glossy finish.
RRP: £19
The latest addition to the brand's brush collection, mdlondon's Radial 2 round brush helps create a smooth blow-dry that's full of volume, whilst its bristles work to reduce flyaways for a frizz-free finish. Use the barrel brush alongside your go-to hair dryer to lift the roots and add shape for the ultimate body and bounce.
RRP: £13
This lightweight styling spray is the key to a bouncy blow-dry, adding a flexible hold and glossy shine without weighing the hair down. Formulated with baobab protein and panthenol, this mist leaves strands feeling stronger and hydrated, whilst reducing the appearance of breakage. What's more, the spritz also boasts a sensory blend of rhubarb, honeysuckle and redcurrant.
McCall's hair stylist (and partner), Michael Douglas, posted a reel to his Instagram in which he shared an insight into Davina's haircare routine, before attending the National Television Awards on 11th September 2024.
The hairdresser first prepped McCall's locks with the Arkive Blow Dry Spray and Sebastian Professional's Potion 9, both which work to reduce the appearance of split ends, provide a flexible yet strong hold and offer a high-shine finish. Douglas then placed mdlondon's Radial 2 Round Brush underneath each strand of hair and rolled it towards the ends, following the brush with the brand's Blow Professional Hair Dryer to add volume, bounce and flick out the ends.
A post shared by michael douglas (@mdlondon)
A photo posted by on
And voilá! That's quite simply all it took to create McCall's salon-worthy blow-dry finish. Stressing just how little time the red-carpet hair look took in the caption of the Instagram post, Douglas says: "It honestly took 5 mins to do her hair. Literally just a fringe blow out!"
